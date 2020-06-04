Who is the third follower of Ben Affleck's secret finsta?

Who was the Zodiac killer? Was Homer a real person? Why did Spartacus turn back? Adding to the questions that may haunt mankind until the end of history is this: Who is the third of the three people following Ben Affleck's finsta?

On Thursday, Kelsey Weekman of In the Know stumbled upon what sure seems to be Affleck's private Instagram account (a.k.a. his "fake Instagram," or "finsta") as she was "checking to see" if he and his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, "follow each other." While she was looking, Weekman "found a suspicious account" that de Armas followed named "Ben," which has the user name "PositiveAttitudeHunting." Hmmmmm!

i found ben affleck's finsta pic.twitter.com/eYwXQ0AymD — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

But here's where things get interesting: Only two people aside from de Armas have permission to follow the private account. Fortune's Emma Hinchliffe managed to figure out that one of them is Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner:

EXCELLENT REPORTING FROM @_emmahinchliffe — one of the three followers is Jennifer Garner. WHO IS THE THIRD? https://t.co/x5A17Zmsq4 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

Which raises the question: Who is the third?! If you know, please tell Kelsey Weekman so we can all finally find some resolution. Jeva Lange