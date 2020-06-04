See More Speed Reads
2 Buffalo police officers suspended without pay after shoving older protester, now hospitalized

June 4, 2020

Police out to enforce curfew in Buffalo, New York, shoved an older man Thursday evening, causing him to fall backward, hit his head on the pavement, Buffalo NPR affiliate WBFO reports. Blood ran from the man's head as he lay unmoving, and the police who pushed him glanced down and walked on. The unidentified man, treated by two medics, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and he is in stable condition, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Thursday night.

A spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department issued a statement Thursday night saying that during a "skirmish invoking protesters, one person was injured when he tripped and fell." It isn't clear if the spokesman had seen the video, but Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood later said the two officers involved have been suspended without pay, and a full Internal Affairs investigation has been launched.

"This is happening in multiple cities across the country," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted over another viral video involving the Los Angeles Police Department. "Police striking protesters with batons without an apparent provocation, or in the case of the man in Buffalo, shoving them."

"Imagine where we would be if they didn't put cameras on cell phones?" wrote veteran news anchor Dan Rather. "And now imagine all that we aren't seeing. And didn't see. And will not see." Peter Weber

D.C. area park police are looking for cyclist filmed assaulting young girl holding George Floyd flyer

12:26 a.m.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are looking for a cyclist in sunglass and an orange helmet who was caught on camera earlier this week accosting a young girl, grabbing a flyer out of her hand, and ramming the man filling it all with his bike.

The group was putting up flyers in Bethesda, a D.C. suburb, supporting the protests inspired by George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis. The flyer read "Killer Cops Will Not Go Free," a message the cyclist evidently found objectionable. The incident took place June 1, but news social media took note on Thursday.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police have apparently not yet identified the man, but the attention the video had drawn seems to have increased the number of tips. "We want to thank the community for their support," the department tweeted Thursday night. "Please remember all people are innocent until proven otherwise. Keep the tips coming and we will follow up. Please contact Park Police at 301-929-2774 with any information." Peter Weber

Anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate after being blocked by Rand Paul

12:02 a.m.
Rand Paul.
Win McNamee/AFP via Getty Images

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday and his attempt to add an amendment to anti-lynching legislation.

The Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, named after a 14-year-old black teenager who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955, would make lynching a federal crime. The House passed it in February, but Paul wants to add an amendment that would "simply add a serious bodily injury standard," he said in a statement. On Wednesday, Paul told reporters he is afraid that "bruises could be considered lynching. That's a problem, to put someone in jail for 10 years for some kind of altercation."

Paul attempted to make changes to the measure on Thursday, at the same time a memorial service was being held in Minneapolis for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Paul said by defining the meaning of lynching so broadly, the bill would "cheapen" it, a remark Harris called "ridiculous" and an insult to black members of the Senate.

Paul's changes would "weaken" the bill, Harris said, and put a "greater burden on victims of lynching than is currently required under federal hate crime laws." There was no reason for Paul to propose the amendment, she added, beyond "cruel and deliberate obstruction on a day of mourning."

Booker said Paul was "standing in the way of the law of the land changing because of a difference of interpretation," and Paul pushed back, saying: "You think I'm getting any good publicity out of this? No. I will be excoriated by simple-minded people on the internet who think somehow I don't like Emmett Till or appreciate the history and the memory of Emmett Till." The amendment failed, and the measure is now in limbo. For it to pass quickly, the Senate would have to agree unanimously and not add any amendments. Catherine Garcia

ACLU, protesters sue Trump over use of force on peaceful demonstrators

June 4, 2020
Protesters in Lafayette Square.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union and protesters from Maryland and Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Trump administration over the use of force to push peaceful demonstrators out of Lafayette Square on Monday.

President Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and other federal officials are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Security personnel used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, which was protesting the death of George Floyd. This happened shortly before Trump walked over to take photos in front of St. John's Church.

The lawsuit states federal forces had "no legitimate basis to destroy the peaceful gathering," and this case is about Trump and Barr "ordering the use of violence against peaceful demonstrators who were speaking out against discriminatory police brutality targeted at black people."

Barr, who has been leading the federal response to the protests, on Thursday defended the use of force, saying protesters were becoming "unruly." Several military leaders have in turn denounced it, with former Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general, calling the show of force an "abuse of executive authority," adding that "we must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution." Catherine Garcia

Google: Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting Biden and Trump campaigns

June 4, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Google on Thursday said that Chinese hackers have been targeting the personal email accounts of people working for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

The company also confirmed earlier reports that Iranian hackers have been trying to gain access to email accounts belonging to President Trump's campaign workers. Shane Huntley, Google's chief of threat analysis, said there are no signs that any of the email accounts were compromised.

In a statement, the Biden campaign said it was aware of the matter, and "has known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them." Two people familiar with the situation told The New York Times Google notified the Biden campaign on Thursday about the issue, calling it a "high priority" threat.

It's not just China and Iran — in May, the National Security Agency said Russian military hackers were able to find vulnerabilities in an email transfer program used by more than 44 members of Congress. Catherine Garcia

Man accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery allegedly used racial slur after shooting

June 4, 2020
Gregory and Travis McMichael.
Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified on Thursday that the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard using a racial slur while standing over Arbery's body.

Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man, died in February after being shot while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan have all been charged with Arbery's murder. The hearing held on Thursday was to determine whether there is enough evidence to hold a murder trial.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial testified that Travis and Gregory McMichael were in one truck and Bryan was in another when they chased Arbery and boxed him in. Travis McMichael got out of the truck to confront Arbery, and later told police when Arbery refused to get down on the ground, he shot him in self-defense. Video recorded by Bryan shows Arbery was shot twice in the chest and once in the hand.

The McMichaels were arrested on May 7, and Dial told investigators that a week later, Bryan told investigators that before police arrived at the scene of the shooting, Travis McMichael stood over Arbery's body and called him a "f---ing n---er." Bryan was arrested on May 21.

Gregory McMichael has claimed they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect, and Dial said he told police "he didn't know if Mr. Arbery had stolen anything or not, but he had a gut feeling." Dial also testified that investigators found at least two more racial slurs in messages on Travis McMichaels' phone and police body camera footage showed a Confederate flag sticker on his truck's toolbox. At the end of the hearing, Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell found there is enough evidence for cases against all three defendants to proceed. Catherine Garcia

William Barr defends forceful removal of protesters before Trump's visit to St. John's Church

June 4, 2020
William Barr.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday defended the way peaceful protesters were cleared from Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday, saying they were becoming "increasingly unruly" before being pushed out.

Security personnel used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, shortly before President Trump walked over to stand in front of St. John's Church. Barr, who has been leading the federal response to the protests against the death of George Floyd, said he did not know Trump was going to visit the church when the decision was made to clear out the protesters.

"The president is the head of the executive branch and the chief executive of the nation and should be able to walk across the street to the church of presidents," he said. "I don't necessarily view that as a political act." Barr accompanied Trump to St. John's Church, and said he did so at the president's behest. "I think it was appropriate for us to go over with him," he added. Catherine Garcia

NBA agrees on 22-team format to finish 2019-20 season

June 4, 2020
nba
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NBA's board of governors voted Thursday to approve a 22-team, one-location playoff to finish its 2019-20 season, ESPN reports.

The top nine teams from the NBA's eastern conference and top 13 from the western conference, based on standings from when the season was suspended in March, will play an additional eight regular-season games to determine seeding and to tune up. They'll then move to a standard 16-team playoff bracket with a seven-game series determining each round's winner.

All the teams will live and play in a "bubble-like environment at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World," The Washington Post reports, with no fans allowed and visitors strictly limited. Games begin July 31 and the tournament is slated to end in October. Kathryn Krawczyk

