See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

A U.K. lab has a plan to make potential coronavirus vaccine available at lowest possible price

11:37 a.m.
Imperial College London vaccine development.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Imperial College London, which is about to launch a combined first and second phase of coronavirus vaccine testing on June 15, is aiming to make sure its product is available at the lowest possible price in the United Kingdom and several other countries if it proves to be safe and effective, The New York Times reports.

Scientists and health experts have called for any successful vaccine to be distributed at low cost with need prioritized over profit, but since major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology startups have led the development race, it's unclear whether that will happen. But the vaccine Imperial College is developing is reportedly cheap and easy to manufacture, so the university is creating a "social enterprise" in partnership with the Hong Kong-based investment firm Morningside Ventures called VacEquity Global Health. The company will be for-profit, but Imperial College has promised to make the vaccine available at the lowest possible cost in the U.K. and low- and middle-income countries. It may charge more for wealthier countries like the United States or Singapore, however.

On the coronavirus treatment front, meanwhile, scientists are reportedly close to a breakthrough when it comes to antibody therapy, according to pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The potential treatment, which involves the injection of cloned antibodies that counteract COVID-19, could reportedly prove significant for people in the early stages of infection. If the treatment winds up being successful, it will be more expensive than vaccine production, so the therapy would likely be targeted at the elderly and other vulnerable people who may struggle to develop a "good response to a vaccine." Read more at The New York Times and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Chris Coons says 5 GOP senators told him they are 'struggling' with supporting Trump's re-election

11:07 a.m.
Donald Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Several prominent Republicans have always struggled with the idea of President Trump sitting in the Oval Office, so it's not surprising to hear that the likes of Former President George W. Bush, his brother Jeb, and Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) reportedly won't or may not support the president's re-election against the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November.

The Times notes that George Bush didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but "the reproach of big Republican names carries a different weight when an incumbent president and his shared agenda with Senate leaders are on the line." Still, the Bushes and McCain, as well as several retired lawmakers and military leaders who may not back the president, are able to do so without putting their own re-election at risk. The sitting GOP lawmakers who are grappling with whether to vote for Trump are the ones who have a real decision to make.

For some its easy. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won't cast his ballot for Trump, but others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), are on the fence. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who the Times reports is serving as Biden's de facto emissary to Republicans in Congress, said he thinks multiple GOP senators won't vote for Trump, even if they don't admit it publicly. "I've had five conversations with senators who tell me they are really struggling with supporting Trump," Coons told the Times without revealing the names.

Coons' predication seems to carry some weight. An anonymous Republican senator who is publicly supporting Trump said in an interview with the Times that, as long as the Republicans keep their Senate majority, he might prefer a Biden victory. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

what's going on here
Edit

Brazilian government accused of hiding coronavirus deaths 'by decree,' stops publishing running total

8:17 a.m.
Jair Bolsonaro.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been one of the world's most high-profile coronavirus outliers since the pandemic began, often downplaying the gravity of the global health crisis. Now, his government appears to have taken that skepticism to a new level.

As of Saturday — when global coronavirus deaths passed 400,000 — Brazil has stopped publishing a running total of COVID-19 deaths and infections in what many see as an attempt to hide the coronavirus' true toll in the country, The Associated Press reports. "We are becoming an international joke in terms of public health," said Domingo Alves, an associate professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo. "Deaths cannot be hidden by decree."

The federal Health Ministry took down a website Friday that showed daily, weekly, and monthly coronavirus figures in Brazilian states. The site returned Saturday, minus the total numbers; it now shows only the data for the previous 24 hours, per AP. The last official count showed 615,000 infections and 34,000 deaths, the second and third highest marks in the world, respectively, and some experts believe the world's seventh most populous country is the epicenter of the virus.

While the consensus is that Brazil's deaths and infections have been undercounted, Bolsonaro's government has indicated states' tallies have been made to look worse, which seems to be what prompted Sao Paulo to scrap the running total. "The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated," said Carlos Wizard, a businessman expected to assume a high-level post in the Health Ministry.

A council of state health secretaries said it won't let Bolsonaro's "authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane, and unethical attempt" to make COVID-19 deaths "invisible" go forward without a fight. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

economists explain
Edit

Economists explain why May unemployment definitely declined despite error

June 6, 2020

The consensus among economists was that unemployment would rise in May, potentially coming in at around at 20 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic. So when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a slew of job gains meant unemployment actually dropped from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent, some people were either left scratching their heads, or, as The Washington Post reports, wondering whether the Trump administration tinkered with the data to give the White House an economic win.

But many experts, including the former top economist for former President Barack Obama, jumped in to explain why that "100 percent" isn't the case. The BLS did indeed acknowledge a "misclassification error" in the report — people who should've been classified as "temporarily unemployed" were instead classified as employed but "absent" from work. Without the mix-up, May's real unemployment figure likely would've been about 3 percentage points higher. But it turns out it's the result of dealing with challenging amounts of data, rather than book cooking.

The bureau has apparently been dealing with the issue for months, which means April's unemployment was also higher than the official figures. So much so, that it makes May's improvement more dramatic.

Those with a glass half-full perspective will focus on the fact that unemployment declined in May; the half-empty crowd on the fact the numbers remain historically high. The misclassification doesn't change either stance. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Bernie Sanders' team reportedly won't have any tolerance for Biden dissenters at convention

June 6, 2020
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who recently locked up enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, said in a statement Friday that he is "proud" the party is "united" heading into November's general election against President Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Politico reports, appears to have something to do with that.

Sanders received a portion of the blame for Trump's 2016 victory within some Democratic circles because many folks didn't think he did enough to help Hillary Clinton after she defeated him in the primaries that year. But even some of his more vocal critics don't feel that way way now. Neera Tanden, president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress and a longtime Clinton aide, said Sanders "has been a tremendous force in helping unify the party," adding that she's "grateful for his work to urge his supporters to support Biden and fight Trump."

The senator has maintained throughout the election cycle that he'd support the Democratic nominee, and it sounds like his team isn't messing around when it comes to sticking by that promise. Gregory McKelvey, a Sanders supporter from Oregon who ran to be one of his delegates at the Democratic National Convention, told Politico he spoke with a Sanders aide who told him that if they find anything expressing dissent, such as posts including catch phrases "DemExit" or "Never Joe", on a person's social media feed, "then you are out" as a delegate. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

charged
Edit

Buffalo police officers suspended for shoving protester to the ground charged with assault

June 6, 2020
Buffalo protest.
Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were both charged with one count of second-degree assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after they were seen on video Thursday shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest against police brutality. The officers have pleaded not guilty and were released without bail, The Associated Press reports.

The video sparked outrage across the country, and criticism intensified when the Buffalo Police Department said the protester, Martin Gugino, tripped and fell. Gugino, described as a longtime peace activist, was hospitalized with a head injury resulting from the fall. He is now in "serious, but stable condition" and is "progressing in his recovery."

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay Friday, prompting all 57 of their colleagues on the Buffalo Police Department's emergency response team to resign from the unit — but not the police force altogether — in their defense.

The charges are the latest examples of swift action being taken against police officers in the wake of George Floyd's death. In Minneapolis, the officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck has been fired and charged with second-degree murder, while three other ex-officers who watched the scene unfold and did not intervene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. And two officers in Atlanta were fired this week after footage captured them using excessive force against two African-American college students who were out after a citywide curfew. Read more at The Associated Press and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

Party lines
Edit

Germany's reaction to reported U.S. troop withdrawal mixed

June 6, 2020
Bundestag.
TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has reportedly directed the Pentagon to permanently reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany from 34,500 to 25,000. Germany's conservatives aren't pleased with the move, while the country's left wing parties welcomed it, The Guardian reports.

"The plans show that the Trump administration is neglecting an elementary task of leadership, to bind coalition partners into decision-making processes," said Johann Wadephul, the deputy chair of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democratic Union, to which Chancellor Angela Merkel belongs.

While the Trump administration's decision reportedly isn't linked to recent disagreements between Trump and Merkel, it does reflect the president's longstanding view that Germany hasn't pulled its weight in terms of defense spending as a key member of NATO. Subsequently, Berlin is concerned the alliance is fraying, which Wadephul says benefits only Russia and China. James Townsend, a former Pentagon official for Europe and NATO, told The Wall Street Journal the plan "erodes trust" with Germany, as well as other allies, even those outside NATO. South Korea, for example, may be worried about a similar maneuver while Seoul and Washington try to sort out how much South Korea should pay to defray the cost of U.S. military deployment there, per The Journal.

But not everyone's upset. Dietmar Bartsch, the leader of the parliamentary group of Germany's democratic socialist Die Linke Party, said Berlin should be thankful for the decision and "promptly start preparing the complete withdrawal of U.S. soldiers." Poland is also pleased with the development, considering reports that at least some of the 9,500 troops scheduled to leave Germany will head there, since Warsaw is meeting NATO's military-spending goal. Polish Prime Minister Matuesz Morawiecki said bolstering NATO's eastern border "will be a security boost to all of Europe." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

under arrest
Edit

D.C. area man filmed assaulting young woman over George Floyd flyer arrested, charged

June 6, 2020
Anthony Brennan III.
Screenshot/Twitter/ABC

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police arrested a man who was filmed accosting a young woman and ramming a man with his bike while cycling on a trail in Bethesda, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C, earlier this week. Anthony Brennan III, 60, of nearby Kensington, Maryland, was reportedly found after the agency received hundreds of tips from people who watched the video, though social media users reportedly previously incorrectly identified two other men as suspects. Brennan has been charged with second-degree assault.

In the video, a group of three people between aged 18 and 19 can be seen putting up flyers in support of the George Floyd protests. The suspect, who apparently objected to the group's actions, then forcibly grabbed one of the flyers from one of the women before charging at the man holding the camera, knocking him to the ground.

Brennan, who turned himself in after police found evidence in his home and obtained an arrest warrant, said he is "sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims," noting that he is cooperating with authorities and is committed to "addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.