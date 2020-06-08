Trump is planning to restart campaign rallies within next 2 weeks

Don't look now, but President Trump is planning to start hosting rallies again within the next two weeks, Politico reports.

The president has gone rally-less since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States in full force in March, but as the country eases back into some form of normalcy, his re-election campaign is looking to take advantage of the opening before the race against the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, heats up. As Politico notes, rallies are Trump's favorite way to connect with his supporters, so it's no surprise that he's itching to get them going again, especially in the wake of the pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, two major events that have enhanced criticism of the president.

It seems likely that Trump will focus on an economic rebound, hopes of which were buoyed by an unexpectedly strong May jobs reports. "The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," Trump's campaign manager Parscale said in a statement. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of."

The coronavirus, however, has not gone anywhere, which means Trump's team will have to sort out locations and safety measures that can best prevent transmission. Parscale is reportedly expected to present Trump with possibilities in the next few days. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell