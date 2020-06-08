See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
The Biden campaign just tripled Trump’s single-day record for Facebook ad spending

5:53 p.m.
Joe Biden.
IM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gone digital.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been encouraged to up the ante when it comes to his campaign's online presence as part of an attempt to reach out to younger voters, and, per The New York Times, his recent Facebook ad spending shows Biden was listening. The Times reports Biden spent about the same amount on Facebook ads over just a few days last week as he did throughout the entire first 10 months of his candidacy. The campaign reportedly poured $1.6 million into the platform on last Thursday alone, more than tripling President Trump's single-day record.

The uptick in digital spending makes sense since Biden's primary supporters tended to skew older; now that he's the nominee it's necessary to expand the base to include younger people, many of whom supported his contenders before they dropped out. That's not to mention the fact that the increase also coincides with nationwide protests against police brutality, a movement in which social media has played a key role. "It’s great that the Biden campaign is seeing the activism that is going on in the streets and looking to capitalize on that online," said Eric Ming, who was the director of digital and paid media on Andrew Yang's presidential campaign. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

'milestone'
The stock market is rallying all the way back to pre-coronavirus levels

6:19 p.m.

After taking a dive during the coronavirus pandemic, the S&P 500 has just erased its losses for 2020.

The S&P 500 on Monday climbed 1.2 percent to 3,232.39, which means it's "now positive for 2020 by 0.05 percent" after having "bounced more than 47 percent off its March low," CNBC reports.

This came after on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both soared following the release of a jobs report showing unemployment unexpectedly declined in May when economists forecasted it would surge. This report was released as states across the country took steps to reopen their economies.

The Dow also jumped 461 points on Monday after on Friday it surged 829 points, and it's rising toward the level it was at in late February before the coronavirus crash. Additionally, the Nasdaq soared to a record high when it closed on Monday at 9,924, The Washington Post reports. This was all just hours after National Bureau of Economic Research said the U.S. entered a recession in February. After the surge on Friday, the Post noted that Wall Stret is "is in the midst of a stunning three-month rally that is close to putting investors back where they were in January."

Given the plunge in the markets that took place as the coronavirus pandemic began, The New York Times on Monday described the S&P 500 officially erasing its losses for the year as "a remarkable milestone." Brendan Morrow

health care disparities
Kentucky governor promises health care coverage to '100 percent' of 'black community'

5:57 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has announced his commitment to combating racial inequalities in health care exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed black people across the U.S., including in Kentucky. Its population is 8.4 percent black, but 16 percent of those who died of coronavirus are black. Beshear brought up that disproportionate data in a Monday press conference, and then announced he was committing to "begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African American communities, everybody."

Racial inequality has always been rampant in the health care industry, contributing to black Americans' disproportionately low survival rates when it come to cancer, giving birth, and health issues as a whole. Beshear acknowledged those longstanding issues, but added that COVID-19 had "laid them bare." So in an effort to guarantee everyone the "human right" that is health care, Beshear announced an effort to guarantee everyone can access health care, promising "we are going to be putting dollars behind it and we're going to have a multi-faceted campaign to do it." Beshear didn't mention any sort of numbers or steps toward achieving that goal.

Watch his whole announcement below. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Trump is planning to restart campaign rallies within next 2 weeks

5:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Don't look now, but President Trump is planning to start hosting rallies again within the next two weeks, Politico reports.

The president has gone rally-less since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States in full force in March, but as the country eases back into some form of normalcy, his re-election campaign is looking to take advantage of the opening before the race against the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, heats up. As Politico notes, rallies are Trump's favorite way to connect with his supporters, so it's no surprise that he's itching to get them going again, especially in the wake of the pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, two major events that have enhanced criticism of the president.

It seems likely that Trump will focus on an economic rebound, hopes of which were buoyed by an unexpectedly strong May jobs reports. "The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," Trump's campaign manager Parscale said in a statement. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of."

The coronavirus, however, has not gone anywhere, which means Trump's team will have to sort out locations and safety measures that can best prevent transmission. Parscale is reportedly expected to present Trump with possibilities in the next few days. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'unequivocally'
Prosecutor shoots down Prince Andrew's claim he offered assistance in Epstein probe

4:21 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman is firing back at Prince Andrew.

Federal prosecutors in New York as part of their ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation have formally requested an interview with Prince Andrew, NBC News reported on Sunday, and in response, Andrew's legal team said he "has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ."

But Berman, attorney for the Southern District of New York, is now refuting that in a statement, saying on Monday afternoon that Andrew "yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate." In fact, Berman says, Andrew "has repeatedly declined our request to schedule" an interview and "informed us unequivocally — through the very same counsel who issued today's release — that he would not come in for such an interview."

Berman previously called out Andrew in January, saying he has provided "zero cooperation," and in March, Berman said Andrew had "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation." Andrew stepped back from public duties last year amid scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who hanged himself while awaiting trial last year, and Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Andrew has denied her allegations.

The formal request to speak to Andrew came through the British government under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, according to NBC, which notes it's "similar to a subpoena." Andrew's legal team claimed statements made by the New York prosecutors have provided an "entirely misleading account" of their interactions with the DOJ.

Berman in his statement says that if Andrew is "serious about cooperating," though, prosecutors' "doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him." Brendan Morrow

join the table please
U.S. tries to enlist Moscow's help to bring China into trilateral arms-control talks

3:39 p.m.
Russia, U.S. flags.
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

The United States and Russia are set to meet for a new round of arms-control talks in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, Bloomberg reports.

A State Department official told Bloomberg the U.S. may be willing to extend the Obama-era New Start treaty, which caps both countries' nuclear arsenals, despite the Trump administration previously nixing Russia's attempts to open talks.

There still seems to be a catch, however. Washington is ready to sit down with Moscow, but the State Department official said the U.S. reserves the right to walk away from the discussions at any time. One of the U.S.'s main goals is to get Russia to help bring China to the table, so all three powers can commit to three-way arms control, and it sounds like extending the treaty could be dependent on Russia's efforts in that regard. Beijing has been invited to attend the Vienna negotiations, though its presence is reportedly not a precondition.

China remains resistant to participating in any discussions, arguing that Russian and American nuclear stockpiles dwarf its own, which the Trump administration acknowledges. But the White House also believes Beijing is in the process of aggressively building up their cache, hence the U.S. insistence on China's eventual participation. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus recession
U.S. is in the 'shortest' but 'deepest' recession since World War II, Goldman Sachs' top economist says

3:18 p.m.
Stock market downturn.
OHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. is officially in a recession, but it could be over sooner than any economic downturn before it.

The National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday that it determined the U.S. entered a recession in February, ending the 128-month expansion that began at the end of 2008 financial crisis. It's an unusually quick conclusion from the nonprofit group that's known for determining economic downturns, but also comes with hope that this recession could be shorter than ones in the past.

Recessions typically last longer than a few months, but the NBER still decided to give the coronavirus downturn this designation after looking at "the contraction, its duration," and how broad its economic effects were, it said in a Monday statement. But despite this slump looking very different from past recessions, "the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy," lead the committee to call this a recession "even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contraction," the statement said.

"This is almost certainly the deepest recession" since World War II, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note Monday. But "it is almost certainly also the shortest recession," he continued, seeing as no recession has lasted less than six months since 1854 and job numbers improved in May. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Derek Chauvin makes his 1st appearance in court and has bail set at $1.25 million

3:12 p.m.
Derek Chauvin
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd has just made his first appearance in court.

Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, on Monday appeared from jail via video for a hearing at the Hennepin County courthouse and had his bail set at up to $1.25 million, The New York Times reports. The judge set his unconditional bail at $1.25 million, and he "was offered a reduced bail of $1 million if he agrees to certain conditions," such as not working in security or law enforcement and not contacting Floyd's family, CNN reports.

Chauvin's bail was raised after previously being set at $500,000, according to The Associated Press.

Days after video of Floyd's killing emerged and sparked nationwide outrage and protests, Chauvin was arrested and hit with charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, and last week, he was hit with a second-degree murder charge. Chauvin is next scheduled to appear in court on June 29. Brendan Morrow

