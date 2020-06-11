Amazon will reportedly face antitrust charges from the European Union

-
Amazon will reportedly face antitrust charges from the European Union8:27 a.m.
9 of the Top 10 New York Times nonfiction bestsellers are currently about racism in America8:48 a.m.
Democrat Jon Ossoff wins Georgia primary, will face GOP Sen. David Perdue7:41 a.m.
Trump administration proposes 'kitchen sink of asylum bans,' in another hit at legal immigration7:05 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon slam Georgia's voting 'catastrophe,' cancel Cops5:50 a.m.
The Flaming Lips perform 'Race for the Prize' inside COVID-safe bubbles for Colbert's Late Show3:07 a.m.
Trump just threatened to invade Seattle. The mayor and governor rejected his offer with light mockery.2:35 a.m.
Joe Biden and Trevor Noah talk fixing the police, what happens if Trump loses and won't leave1:50 a.m.
