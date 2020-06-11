See More Speed Reads
charges
Edit

Amazon will reportedly face antitrust charges from the European Union

8:27 a.m.
Jeff Bezos
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

The European Union is reportedly set to file antitrust charges against Amazon.

The EU will hit Amazon with formal antitrust charges "as early as next week or the week after" over its treatment of third-party sellers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

An antitrust investigation into Amazon was previously announced by the European Commission, with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager pledging to "take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules."

In a statement of objections, The Wall Street Journal reports, the EU "accuses Amazon of scooping up data from third-party sellers and using that information to compete against them, for instance by launching similar products." A decision on whether the company violated competition laws is "expected to take at least another year," the report says, but Amazon could potentially face a fine of 10 percent of its annual revenue.

In April, the Journal reported that Amazon employees had used data from third-party sellers to develop competing products; Amazon at the time said that "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Members of the House Judiciary Committee in response to that Journal report in May asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress, in a letter saying that if the report is correct, "then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious." Brendan Morrow

The more you know
Edit

9 of the Top 10 New York Times nonfiction bestsellers are currently about racism in America

8:48 a.m.
Ibram X. Kendi
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The four top-selling nonfiction books in the U.S. right now are about how Americans — specifically white Americans — can better learn what it means to be black in America, according to the New York Times bestseller list. Out of the Top 10 books, only Glennon Doyle's Untamed isn't primarily about racism in the U.S. — though she does dedicate a large chapter to the topic, too.

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and resultant protests around the country have unearthed a significant shift in the percentage of Americans who see systemic racism as a real and enduring problem. Now many of those people, it appears, would like some more information about racism and their part in the system.

The No. 1 nonfiction bestseller right now is White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, an analysis of why white people get counterproductively defensive about race, followed by So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, How To Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi — whose book Stamped, with Jason Reynolds, is also No. 2 on the young adult hardcover listMe and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad, The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander, The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein, Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Doyle's Untamed, Stamped From The Beginning by Kendi, and at No. 10, Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson's exploration of criminal and racial justice.

If people actually read their newly purchased books, that's probably even better. Peter Weber

2020 elections
Edit

Democrat Jon Ossoff wins Georgia primary, will face GOP Sen. David Perdue

7:41 a.m.
Jon Ossoff.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old media executive who narrowly lost a 2017 special U.S. House race in suburban Atlanta, will face Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in November after winning Tuesday's Democratic primary outright, The Associate Press reports. As of Wednesday night, Ossoff had about 50.7 percent of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff election. Georgia's voting problems Tuesday and a surge in absentee ballots delayed the election results.

Ossoff said in his live-streamed victory speech Wednesday night that Perdue was "too busy adjusting his stock portfolio to warn us of the gravest public health emergency in a century," the coronavirus pandemic. "This is not a moment to let up — this is a moment to double down," he added. "The president of the United States and his allies in Congress are leading this country down a dark path and we can go down this path no longer. We can no longer go down a path of authoritarianism, of racism, of corruption. We are better than this and Georgia is better than this."

Ossoff, whose company produces investigative reports on crime and corruption, is trying to lash Perdue to President Trump. Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry hit back on Wednesday night, saying Ossoff's "only notable achievement is spending millions of dollars on his failed congressional bid." Peter Weber

no asylum
Edit

Trump administration proposes 'kitchen sink of asylum bans,' in another hit at legal immigration

7:05 a.m.
Refugees at U.S.-Mexico border.
David McNew/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is enough of a crisis for the Trump administration that it has used emergency powers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive orders to essentially shut down legal immigration — no refugees, no immigrants seeking green cards, no asylum hearings, and an increase in previously unlawful deportations; Trump achieved more than 20,000 expedited deportations of adults and children in May alone. On Wednesday, the Justice and Homeland Security departments unveiled a new rule that would raise the Trump administration's high bar for asylum even higher — once the administration reopens the borders.

The proposed Rule on Procedures for Asylum and Withholding of Removal would allow lower-level asylum officers to throw out "frivolous" applications, a power currently held by immigration judges and an appeals board, and automatically reject asylum claimants seeking protection from terrorism, gangs, or "rogue" government officials in their home countries, Axios reports. Applications with flaws could also be thrown out, averting an asylum hearing.

"The proposed rule is literally the kitchen sink of asylum bans and will end any notion of asylum that still remains, recognizing that this administration has already issued so many previous bans," Greg Chan at the American Immigration Lawyers Association tells NBC News. "It would close off asylum for nearly all survivors of domestic violence as well as people targeted by gangs. It will short circuit due process in countless ways to make it faster and easier to deport asylum seekers effectively denying them a fair day in court."

The Justice Department said the rules would allow officials "to more effectively separate baseless claims from meritorious ones." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon slam Georgia's voting 'catastrophe,' cancel Cops

5:50 a.m.

As protesters continue to demonstrate against police violence in black communities, "the House Judiciary Committee held televised hearings on police reform," Stephen Colbert said Wednesday's Late Show. The witnesses included George Floyd's brother Philonise, the president of the Urban League, and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino, he noted. "Evidently, the My Pillow guy was not available."

Lest you forgot, "there's an election coming up, and we had a test run yesterday in the Georgia primary — and let's just say they tested negative for voting," Colbert said. "Yesterday's voting was a catastrophe," with numerous problems, unforeseen and engineered, leading "to voters waiting for hours to vote, with lines stretching for blocks."

The Late Show also illustrated Georgia's primary mess with an old-school video game, Votefall!

"Democrats and Republicans lined up to vote in Georgia's primary election — and when I say lined up, I mean they liiiiined up," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "If Atlanta wants more voting resources, maybe they should just declare that they're a country in the Middle East. 'Yo, so we're actually Afghanistatlanta, can we get some of that democracy cash?' And while these issues were happening across the state of Georgia, they were especially bad in black areas."

"A lot of people are saying the only way to achieve racial justice is to go out and vote, but take a look what happened when people tried to vote in Georgia yesterday," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Seriously, it's not a good sign when The Masked Singer is better at running an election than an entire state." Meanwhile, "Cops, which many people have considered racist, has just been canceled," he said. "So now if you want to watch a bunch of drunk people embarrass themselves, you'll have to watch The Bachelor. Or Real Housewives. Or Below Deck...."

Jimmy Kimmel previewed a show to replace Cops while wearing a bleach-dispensing MAGA helmet designed so people at Trump's upcoming Tulsa rally "can be white on the inside, too." In a new poll, he said, "27 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly agree that Donald Trump is a man of faith. Which, not a lot of people, it's still too many of them. Trump's faith is like Bigfoot: Only a handful of nuts believe it exists, and the only evidence is this photo of a lumbering ape-like creature holding a Bible upside-down." Watch below. Peter Weber

Watch this
Edit

The Flaming Lips perform 'Race for the Prize' inside COVID-safe bubbles for Colbert's Late Show

3:07 a.m.

We're stuck with COVID-19 and no vaccine or cure for at least another six months, probably longer. Crowding together inside is about the worst thing you can do, so live music has obviously taken a big hit during the pandemic. The Flaming Lips tried out a very Flaming Lips-specific solution on Wednesday's Late Show, performing "Race For the Prize" from their album The Soft Bulletin in individual bubbles, with a live audience also dancing in individual bubbles (babies and drummers excepted).

Not all bands are as adept with bubble technology as Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne — how do they breathe? Is it hot inside the bubble? But if this is the near future of live music, things could be worse. Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump just threatened to invade Seattle. The mayor and governor rejected his offer with light mockery.

2:35 a.m.

Things have descended into a little light anarchy in one neighborhood in Seattle — seriously, a cop-free "autonomous zone" with smoking sections? And as denizens of the new Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) danced to a band, painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street, created colorful street art, and watched Paris Is Burning from a large projector Wednesday night, President Trump threatened to send in the troops.

"Radical Left" Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan "are being taunted and played," and if they don't "take back your city NOW," then "I will," Trump tweeted. "This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!" And they did move fast, on Twitter:

For what it's worth, The Stranger's Charles Mudede predicts that CHAZ will end in either "institutionalization" or "destruction," and given Durkan's switch to "soft control" tactics, institutionalization probably has the upper hand. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Edit

Joe Biden and Trevor Noah talk fixing the police, what happens if Trump loses and won't leave

1:50 a.m.

Trevor Noah started his interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday's Daily Show by asking about systemic racism, a topic Biden had addressed in a USA Today op-ed Wednesday. "It's gonna take time," Biden said. "Donald Trump didn't invent racism, but he sure has promoted it." But what really fueled the civil rights movement in the 1960s was television, he said, and now "not only should cops be wearing a body cam, everybody had a body cam, everybody has a cellphone," and one reason George Floyd's death was so "consequential" and "one of those inflection points" is that we all saw him say his last words and breathe his last breath.

Noah asked if Biden thought police departments could be reformed and if they should be defunded. Biden said he thinks "fundamental changes" can be made "without having to defund police completely," He noted that 90 percent of police budgets come from local governments, and said what the federal government can do is use its leverage to ensure police publicly report all police misconduct, adhere to a prospective "national use of force standard," end jail for drug use and reduce (but not end) their role in addressing homelessness and mental illness.

"I think it's safe to say that America is expecting a really dirty election," Noah said. "We know how Donald Trump plays in an election," and "you know that he will punch below the belt." How will Biden campaign? Biden compared Trump's campaign to a "carny show" and said America won't be fooled twice by Trump's parlor tricks. Trump will play dirty, Biden said. "The good news is that people know me, and they know me warts and all. The bad news is people know me."

When it comes to actual voting, "my single greatest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden said, pointing to Tuesday's mess in Georgia and Trump's attacks on main-in ballots. "Have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?" Noah asked "Yes, I have," Biden said, and given the military blowback Trump is facing now, "I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."

When it came to the running mate question, Biden had to let Noah down easy. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.