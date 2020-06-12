See More Speed Reads
Rupert Murdoch reportedly 'thinks Trump is going to crash and burn' in November

3:28 a.m.
Trump and Rupert Murdoch in 2017
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Anisley Earhardt have been dating for months, after quiet divorces last year, Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "As Donald Trump's poll numbers slide, Hannity's and Earhardt's loyalty is increasingly valuable, especially since, at the corporate level, confidence in Trump is waning. Two sources said Rupert Murdoch has recently told people that he believes Trump is going to lose in November. 'Rupert thinks Trump is going to crash and burn. It's a clear-eyed assessment, just based on just looking at the news,' said a person who has spoken with Murdoch about the election."

Fox News is at least nominally run by Lachlan Murdoch, network founder Rupert Murdoch's son, and Sherman has been reporting for a year that things are icy between Hannity and especially the younger Murdoch. Trump himself has been publicly criticizing Fox News and touting a fringier upstart competitor.

It may not matter what either Murdoch thinks. "At Fox, Hannity and Earhardt are among the last bastion of unwavering Trump loyalists," Sherman notes. "Fox & Friends and Hannity's prime-time show bracket each day of news with ego-stroking segments where Trump is always victorious over his Democratic and media enemies." According to the polls, reality has been watching a different channel. Peter Weber

Trump's campaign reportedly knew the significance of the Juneteenth Tulsa rally date, expected less blowback

3:04 a.m.
Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign was expecting some raised eyebrows after scheduling Trump's first campaign rally in months on June 19 — Juneteenth — in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a state Trump is expected to win easily, two campaign officials tell The Associated Press.

"But the campaign was caught off guard by the intensity" of the blowback, AP reports, especially when people made a connection between the date and the host city, site of one of the worst white massacres of black Americans in U.S. history, at a period where Trump is defending Confederate symbols and attacking protests demanding an end to police murdering and terrorizing black people.

In 1921, an organized white mob in Tulsa ravaged the city's affluent and flourishing black community. When the massacre was over, up to 300 black people were dead and the Greenwood area — called Black Wall Street — had been looted and burned to the ground. Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery, marking the day two years after the Emancipation Proclamation when Union soldiers told black slaves in Galveston, Texas, they were no longer someone else's property.

Local and national black leaders have slammed Trump's rally and urged him to change the date, and "some Republicans and Trump allies were also upset after realizing the president's team had scheduled his first campaign rally since coronavirus outbreak for Juneteenth in Tulsa," The Washington Post reports. Campaign officials told AP they picked Tulsa because it was expedient and "they could all but guarantee a big crowd despite coronavirus concerns."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said that "as the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth." Coincidentally, the Post notes, Trump will also be accepting the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when "a mob of about 200 white people armed with ax handles and baseball bats attacked a group of demonstrators after they left a sit-in at a local whites-only lunch counter."

"Trump has long sought to exploit class resentment and racial tensions for political gain," and now he's "gambling that taking divisive stances on Confederate symbols and policing will energize his mostly white supporters in November," the Post reports. But "much of the country appears to be moving in a different direction." Said one GOP strategist close with Trump's White House: "If he was trying to lose, he'd be doing basically what he is doing right now." Peter Weber

American Cancer Society cuts 1,000 jobs, as pandemic affects fundraising

2:00 a.m.
People at an American Cancer Society event.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The American Cancer Society said Thursday that due to the coronavirus pandemic hurting its fundraising efforts, it has had to lay off about 1,000 employees across the U.S.

Based in Atlanta, the American Cancer Society is the country's largest nongovernmental supporter of cancer research. In 2018, the nonprofit invested $147 million in cancer research and $269 million in patient support, ABC News reports.

In a statement, the American Cancer Society said it has had to reduce its overall budget by about 30 percent, "with cuts to both non-personnel and personnel expenses." Executives have seen their salaries slashed between 10 to 20 percent and the nonprofit is expecting to have, at minimum, a shortfall of $200 million.

The American Cancer Society is focusing on trying to raise money digitally, and is moving events like its signature Relay for Life online. However, "if current revenue trends continue, we could be forced to cut our research work by 50 percent," a spokesperson told ABC News. "This could be painful because the American Cancer Society is one of the largest funders of cancer research in the world, and cancer patients cannot afford anything less than research work moving full speed ahead." Catherine Garcia

Customer keeps Florida cafe afloat by ordering 100 sandwiches a day for hospital workers

1:31 a.m.
A sandwich.
iStock

On the last day Bill's Cafe in Naples, Florida, was open before having to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the restaurant's regulars handed owner Bill Salley two envelopes.

Each one contained money, with some earmarked for Salley and the rest for his employees. "It was so nice and kind of him," Salley told WINK News, but it wasn't enough to help his restaurant survive. A week later, the customer called him with a question. "He tells me, 'Bill, would you be interested in sending 100 sandwiches a day across the street to Naples Community Hospital?'" Salley said. "Before he even finished, I said, 'I'm in.'"

The customer, who asked to remain anonymous, gave Salley about $40,000 during the time he was closed. This not only benefited Salley and his employees, but also the hospital workers, who enjoyed their free sandwiches. The customer's generosity eased what could have been a stressful situation, server Andrea Gianello said, telling WINK News "it felt good that someone genuinely cared about the community to come out and help" not only Bill's Cafe, but also the doctors and nurses. Catherine Garcia

The GOP is recycling its 2016 platform, which condemns the 'current president' multiple times

12:48 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

The 2020 Republican platform contains more than three dozen harsh references to the "current president," "current chief executive," "current administration," "current occupant" of the White House, and people "currently in control" of policy.

No, George Conway and his merry band of Never Trumpers did not infiltrate the Republican National Committee and rewrite the platform. The RNC's executive committee decided on Wednesday not to adopt a new platform for 2020, instead rolling over the one that passed in 2016, The New York Times reports. The document was written when Barack Obama was president, and in addition to condemning him, the platform supports gay-conversion therapy for teenagers and a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage.

Republican officials are blaming North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) for the outdated platform, due to a disagreement he had with Trump over the convention. It was set to be held in Charlotte in August, but the two sides could not agree on coronavirus safety measures. On Thursday night, the RNC said official business will take place in Charlotte, but the keynote events will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

GOP officials told the Times it didn't make sense for 5,000 delegates to fly to Charlotte to handle party business and then go to Jacksonville for the major events, so that's why the Republican National Convention will adjourn with an outdated platform that slams the "current occupant" of the White House.

RNC member Melody Potter worked on the platform in 2016, and told the Times it's "the best one we've had in 40 years, so I'm fine with renewing it and extending it to 2024. As a matter of fact, and you can quote me on this, I think it is a ray of sunshine in this whole messy storm." Catherine Garcia

The Daily Show begs Canada to invade America to restore democracy

12:46 a.m.

Rampant disease, economic collapse, soldiers gassing their fellow citizens in the streets, extreme voting dysfunction. "Admit it, America is a failed state," Michael Kosta said on Thursday's Daily Show. "America needs a return to democracy," Desi Lydic added. "And if it's one thing America knows, is when a country needs democracy, you invade it," Roy Wood Jr. deadpanned. "That's right, we're asking the good people of Canada to invade us," Kosta explained. "Please." They are probably joking, but there is a petition at the end. And if you don't want to watch them use NSFW language about having sex with their Canadian occupiers, don't watch past the 1:38 mark. Peter Weber

For safer casual sex during COVID-19, 'make it a little kinky,' New York City's health department suggests

12:22 a.m.
Love in the time of COVID-19
iStock

Safe sex, but during a deadly viral pandemic where the main body fluid spreading the disease is saliva. Is it possible? "Yes!" says New York City's health department in recently updated, surprisingly frank guidelines on "Safer Sex and COVID-19."

Some of the guidelines are pretty obvious. "You are your safest sex partner," the guidelines say, in a plug for masturbation, but the next safest is a live-in partner. If you date, limit the number of people, ask questions about their coronavirus mitigation efforts, and don't kiss without telling. "You basically have to have the safe sex conversation before kissing," Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Julia Marcus tells The New York Times.

Or maybe don't kiss at all. "Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex," New York's health department advises. "Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further." And then there's this advice: "Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact."

If you didn't expect the largest America city to suggest sex through walls, maybe you don't read enough government pubic health documents — "seksbuddies," anyone? "Our health department has a really strong record of being very sex positive," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the NYC health department's deputy commissioner for disease control, tells the Times. "We tend not to shy away from giving people realistic recommendations. There's no reason for COVID-19 to be different."

Hook-ups aren't for everyone, especially during the pandemic, but loneliness is a public health crisis of its own. And physical intimacy isn't the only kind. Social distancing "takes people out of that swipe circuity, the hookup circuity, and it makes people rethink what they're looking for," Ken Page, a psychotherapist and co-founder of DeeperDating.com, tells the Times. "This is the time to build new muscles and skills of intimacy that so many of us desperately needed but didn't have time for." Peter Weber

Jacksonville to host Republican National Convention keynote events

June 11, 2020
Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

While the Republican National Convention will still hold official business meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, this August, President Trump will accept the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida.

All of the RNC's keynote events will take place in Jacksonville, over the course of several nights, a person familiar with the planning told Politico. The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and had been pushing hard for the events to move to his city.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would move the convention out of North Carolina, after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he could not guarantee that the convention would be at full capacity. Cooper told CNN this had nothing to do with politics, but was "based on health experts, data, and science, and that's it for everybody to see."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Thursday night that the RNC is "thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville. Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020." Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, declared himself a resident of Florida last October. Catherine Garcia

