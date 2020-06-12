Amy Klobuchar's vice presidential chances are reportedly sliding

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly narrowing his own vice presidential list.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee has promised to choose a woman as his running mate, and amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, has been under more pressure to choose a black woman. And given that those protests began in Minneapolis, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was once the top prosecutor, her chances are reportedly dwindling, The Associated Press reports.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have been near the top of Biden's VP shortlist since ending their own campaigns for president, people with knowledge of the Biden search committee tell AP. Joining them on that list of as few as six top contenders is Susan Rice, who was the national security adviser for former President Barack Obama.

Most other leaders Biden once considered are still on his list, but "one contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is" Klobuchar, AP writes. People with knowledge of Biden's decision process "did not rule Klobuchar out," but given increased scrutiny of her prosecutorial record in the last few weeks, she is "less likely to be tapped," AP writes.

Biden hasn't had formal interviews with his potential running mates just yet. Those are expected in a few weeks, with Biden making a final decision after that. Kathryn Krawczyk