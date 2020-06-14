Petition calling on Disneyland to pump the brakes on its reopening gains momentum

-
Petition calling on Disneyland to pump the brakes on its reopening gains momentum10:59 p.m.
Trump adviser: Wear a mask if you go to Tulsa rally10:28 p.m.
Medical examiner report: Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back, manner of death a homicide9:52 p.m.
Beyoncé asks Kentucky AG to take 'decisive action' and charge Breonna Taylor officers9:03 p.m.
Macron: France won't take down controversial statues7:59 p.m.
Expect little enthusiasm from fans and players for a 48-game baseball season2:15 p.m.
Ilhan Omar on dismantling Minneapolis police department: 'No one is saying crimes will not be investigated'1:47 p.m.
Oklahoma senator backs Trump's Tulsa rally as health experts urge caution about large gatherings1:06 p.m.
