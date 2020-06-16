Nebraska Democrats demand their Senate nominee drop out of race after sexual harassment allegations

Nebraska Democratic Party officials have demanded the state's Democratic Senate nominee, Chris Janicek, bow out of the race after reviewing sexually inappropriate comments he made about a staffer in a group text among the campaign.

In a Tuesday statement, the NDP said party officials called for Janicek to decline the nomination during a meeting last week and would require him to fill out a form allowing his name to be removed from the ballot in November's general election. Janicek informed the party he wouldn't exit the race on Monday, the deadline the party set for him, so, on Monday evening, the NDP's State Executive Committee voted unanimously to "withdraw all party resources" from the campaign. "Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment," said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb.

Nebraska Dems seeking to force out their U.S. Senate nominee pic.twitter.com/jryyFEQaae — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 16, 2020

The staff member who filed the complaint against Janicek has since quit. Tim O'Donnell