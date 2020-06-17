Mary Trump's tell-all memoir about her 'dangerous' uncle, President Trump, is arriving sooner than planned

The Lincoln Project released its latest ad against President Trump on Tuesday, a 45 second spot focusing on his health that begins with a woman intoning, "Something's wrong with Donald Trump."

The Lincoln Project is a political action committee formed by current and ex-Republicans who don't want to see Trump re-elected. Their previous ads have broached topics Trump is sensitive about, including the crowd size at his inauguration and how he "dodged the draft" during the Vietnam War.

This new ad delivers the deepest gut punch yet. Titled "#TrumpIsNotWell," it features a montage of Trump seemingly struggling with drinking a glass of water and walking down a ramp, as well as footage of him going up the stairs to Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper under his shoe. The narrator calls Trump "shaky" and "weak," and says White House reporters should be covering Trump's "secretive midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center." It's clear to everyone, the ad concludes, that now is the time "we talk about this: Trump is not well."

Some people have argued that because Trump has mocked a disabled reporter and calls former Vice President Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe," frequently intimating he is cognitively impaired, Trump's own health is fair game and people should speculate away. Rebecca Cokley, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the liberal Center for American Progress, disagrees. In an op-ed for The Washington Post published Tuesday, Cokley wrote that when people who do not have medical degrees diagnose Trump with various health issues, it hurts those who are actually disabled.