MSNBC's Joe Scarborough rips Mark Zuckerberg in nearly 7-minute, blistering rant

Joe Scarborough sure woke MSNBC viewers up this morning, firing off a nearly 7-minute long rant ripping into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Morning Joe host on Wednesday railed against Facebook after a number of recent controversies, including the platform's decision to leave inflammatory or misleading posts by President Trump untouched, as well as a recent report on an alleged "Boogaloo" extremist charged with killing a federal officer and his disturbing posts in a Facebook group, per Mediaite. According to NBC News, Facebook said earlier this month it would stop recommending these far-right "Boogaloo" groups, a word used to refer to a second civil war, in its algorithm, but they're still "actively allowed on Facebook."

"He makes billions of dollars off of spreading lies, and letting people spread lies," Scarborough said of Zuckerberg, citing recent posts by Trump touting baseless conspiracy theories about Scarborough's late staffer and a 75-year-old Buffalo protester.

Scarborough grew more and more angry as he screamed that Facebook pushes people "towards extremist sites that kill federal officers! And Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire! ... Because he's pushing people towards extremist sites that gun down and murder federal officials!"'