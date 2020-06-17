President of Honduras hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

One day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized Wednesday for pneumonia.

He is receiving intravenous medicine and is in good condition, the Honduran health agency SINAGER said. Hernández, 51, tweeted that he appreciated the well wishes he has received and will "continue working for the Honduran people."

Hernández and his wife were tested for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather over the weekend. His wife, as well as two presidential aides, also tested positive for the virus.

Latin America is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 70,000 deaths. In Honduras, there are nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with the death toll at 330. Catherine Garcia