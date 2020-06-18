See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles Trump versus Books
Late night hosts have complicated emotions about John Bolton's Trump bombshells, but not Aunt Jemima

6:28 a.m.

President Trump's attempts to block former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all from hitting shelves "ain't gonna work," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, holding up his own advance copy, one of hundreds. Still, he said, "you can see why Trump is so desperate to kill this book. Because this afternoon, several newspapers published excerpts, and — I can't believe I'm saying this — it's worse that even I imagined." He ran through some of Bolton's revelations, rising from "amoral idiocy" to "just downright evil." Still, he said, "I doubt Trump would ever 'execute' a journalist. He'd ask Jared to have his Saudi friends do it."

"Bolton writes that Trump said journalist should be executed, he didn't know Britain was a nuclear power, he asked if Finland was part of Russia, he begged the Chinese to help him with the election," Jimmy Kimmel recapped. "Could you imagine the president asking his advisers if Finland is part of Russia? He's the president of the United States! This is like your mechanic asking if the muffler is part of the glove compartment."

"Trump is, in his own unique way, breathtakingly dumb," Late Night's Seth Meyers said, primarily referring to Trump's administration-wide "coronavirus coverup." And don't cry for Bolton, who "courageously hid behind his mustache rather than testify in Trump's impeachment trial," he said. "There's no one — no one — to root for in a Trump versus Bolton fight. They're both megalomaniac sociopaths looking out for themselves. It's a real Alien vs. Predator, except all you need to do to stop Alien Trump is install a ramp."

Meanwhile, "Republicans are mad at Bolton for writing a book that's critical of Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's why the blurb on the back just says 'No one is happy about this.' — Everyone." Fallon said he wasn't too upset to see Aunt Jemima scrapped, but "Trump was bummed, because Aunt Jemima was the only black woman in his cabinet."

The Late Show canceled other (imaginary) racist syrup brands.

"That's right, after 130 years, it is officially time to pour one out for Aunt Jemima," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, running through the brand's racist history, with early ads "so racist, Trump's probably gonna appoint one to attorney general." Bolton's book, meanwhile, is now No. 1 on Amazon, thanks to Trump's amazingly "shortsighted" suppression efforts, he noted, but "the stuff that's been leaking out of this book is pretty wild." Watch below. Peter Weber

The Lincoln Project has already dropped John Bolton's bombshells into an anti-Trump ad on China

3:36 a.m.

Say what you want about the conservative anti-Trump super PAC the Lincoln Project, but they are quick on the draw. Reporters started revealing scandalous tidbits from former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all about his time in President Trump's White House on Wednesday, and it didn't take more than a few hours for the Lincoln Project to use one of Bolton's biggest bombshells in a new ad arguing that Trump is continually losing against China — or at least the United States is losing under Trump's dealmaking skills.

China knows "who Donald Trump is — weak, corrupt, ridiculed," the ad claims. "China beats him every time. No matter what he says, China's got his number. Trump even begged Chinese leader Xi to help him win re-election, like a dog." The gratuitous "like a dog" is the Lincoln Project's addition, but the begging for re-election help is from Bolton's copious notes.

Trump has made clear in his own campaign ads, tweets, and public statements that he hopes to hit former Vice President Joe Biden as soft on and subservient to China. Yes, Trump publicly asked China to investigate the Bidens, but he has also "spent months claiming China is secretly working to help his opponent," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "It seemed as if Trump's motivation for leveling this baseless charge was deflection. ... But it turns out Trump's actual motive was projection." Peter Weber

VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer clearly explains systemic racism, mostly for a white audience seeking to understand

2:47 a.m.

"Who had 'the creator of VeggieTales and voice of Bob the Tomato carefully narrates the history of race in America over the last 100 years' on their 2020 bingo card?" one Twitter user asked, pointing to a new video by Phil Vischer that explains why people are in the streets protesting racism and police brutality to an audience that may actually want to understand. Specifically, "why are many white, conservative Christians calling for racial justice?" Vischer asked. "Didn't we end discrimination years ago?"

"Slavery ended 150 years ago, the civil rights movement was 60 years ago, racial discrimination is illegal now," Vischer, co-creator of the popular Christian animated series VeggieTales and host of the Holy Post podcast, continued in the video. "Heck, we even had a black president. So why are people still upset? We're going to go through history and we're going to look at some data, and we're going to go quickly so this video doesn't go too long." The video is 17 minutes, but it packs a lot in, including scripture:

"So where are we?" Vischer summarized. "The average black household has 1/10th the wealth of the average white household. This didn't happen by accident, it happened by policy. We, the majority culture, told them where they could live and where they couldn't. Then we moved most of the jobs to the places we told them they couldn't live. When the predictable explosion of unemployment and poverty resulted in a predictable in drug use and crime, we criminalized the problem. We built $19 billion of new jails and sold grenade launchers to the police. As a result, a white boy born in America today has a 1 in 23 chance of going to prison in his lifetime. For a black boy, it's 1 in 4. And that is why people are angry."

Vischer has been studying this issue for a while. He covered systemic racism in a 2014 podcast and he wrote this script with his brother Rob, dean of the St. Thomas University Law School in Minneapolis, with whom he taught a class on Black Lives Matter that led to a 2017 podcast that led to this video.

"I'm not here to tell you what the right solutions are, because I don't know," Vischer said. "I'm just here to ask you to do one thing — it is the thing that beings every journey to a solution for every problem. What am I asking you do to? Care." Peter Weber

Teenagers create 13-mile 'Bee Byway' in their town to save native bees

1:43 a.m.
Joshua Nichols and Luke Marston.
Courtesy of Ruling Robot Falcons

Joshua Nichols and Luke Marston are using their STEM skills to save the bees.

The bee population is quickly declining in the United States, with urbanization leading to the fragmentation of their habitat. They are important insects, as bumblebees support their local ecosystems by providing food and habitats for other species.

Nichols and Marston, both 14, are members of the award-winning robotics team Ruling Robot Falcons, based in Newport News, Virginia. Using a geographic information system, Nichols and Marston plotted a "Bee Byway," identifying dozens of sites across Newport News where they could plant native and bee-friendly plants. By creating this pollinator corridor, bees are protected from isolation, improving their chances of survival.

"The idea behind it is based on the idea of connectivity," Nichols told the Daily Press earlier this year. "Connecting existing natural areas through added natural areas." The byway is 13 miles long, and in the spring, volunteers joined Nichols and Marston for a mass planting at the different sites along the corridor.

During the pandemic, Nichols and Marston have delivered plants to more than 60 homeowners, so they could add to the Bee Byway without worrying about going out to a nursery. Not only does this give people something to do, but it keeps the project rolling along, and over the summer, Nichols and Marston hope to host a scavenger hunt at Bee Byway sites to help educate the community. Catherine Garcia

Adorable baby pygmy hippo makes debut at San Diego Zoo

12:43 a.m.

Akobi, the first pygmy hippo successfully born at the San Diego Zoo in more than three decades, made his public debut this week, two months after his birth.

His name is Yoruba for "firstborn," a fitting name as he is his mother Mabel's first calf. Pygmy hippos live in the forests of West Africa, and there are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. That's why Akobi's caretaker, Leanne Klinski, is so thrilled by his birth. "The fact that we got to this day is a huge, huge, huge thing and we're really excited," she told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Breeding pygmy hippos isn't easy, and they are keeping a close eye on Akobi to make sure he is healthy. So far, everything looks great — Akobi, who weighs 40 pounds, is eating regularly and Mabel's "motherly instincts have been right spot on," Klinski said. Akobi is about to get some new neighbors as well, with the zoo likely soon introducing to his enclosure monkeys that are native to West Africa. "It's going to be a lot of fun when we finally add those extra layers," Klinski said. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Trump is so mad the press learned of his bunker episode, he reportedly wants the leakers found, prosecuted

12:20 a.m.
Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Things are pretty gloomy in President Trump's White House, with an agitated and apparently depressed president overwhelmed by "a series of external crises he has failed to contain, or has exacerbated," Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report at The New York Times, citing more than a dozen people in frequent contact with Trump, all of whom hope he wins re-election. In fact, Trump's "self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term."

Trump only just asked his policy staff to start coming up with proposals and goals for next year and beyond, the Times reports, and in lieu of focusing on what he would do with a second term, "Trump has been wallowing in self-pity about news coverage of him since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," telling "advisers that no matter what he does, he cannot get 'good' stories from the press, which has often been his primary interest."

For example, Trump has told aides his sympathetic remarks about George Floyd's killing during a SpaceX launch event should have been enough, the Times reports. "Trump has also become consumed, once again, with leaks from the White House, demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible for information getting out about his trip to the bunker beneath the White House during unruly protests." Trump responded to initial reports that he was whisked to a secure White House bunker as protesters raged outside the White House by cryptically tweeting "FAKE NEWS," then claimed he had only visited the bunker to "inspect it" — a claim promptly contradicted by Attorney General William Barr.

You can read more about the current state of Trump's White House at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Edit

Rep. Adam Schiff slams John Bolton: He 'may be an author, but he's no patriot'

June 17, 2020
Rep. Adam Schiff.
Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Count Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) among those not impressed by former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming tell-all book.

Journalists who have received advanced copies of The Room Where It Happened say Bolton claims, among other things, that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election. Bolton also writes that as part of the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by focusing on Trump's dealings with Ukraine and not looking into Trump avoiding getting involved in investigations of China's ZTE and Turkey's Halkbank.

"Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systemically about Trump's behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton argues.

During the House impeachment hearings, Democrats did try to get Bolton to testify about what he knew, but he refused to do so voluntarily because the White House did not want current or former officials participating. His attorneys said they would wait for a subpoena, which Democrats decided against sending because they feared it would spark a legal battle that could have bogged down the inquiry.

Schiff, who served as the lead impeachment manager, tweeted on Wednesday that Bolton's staff had enough "courage" to show up and testify when asked, while he "saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he's no patriot." In a follow-up tweet, Schiff called Bolton's allegations "serious," and said they "demonstrate that Trump's impeachable conduct with Ukraine was part of a clear pattern: Seeking personal political benefit from foreign powers. History will judge Republicans. Harshly." Catherine Garcia

Lawyer for Atlanta cop says he has not agreed to be a 'state's witness' in Rayshard Brooks case

June 17, 2020
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

An attorney for Atlanta Police officer Devin Brosnan is disputing Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement that Brosnan "has now become a state's witness."

Brosnan was one of the two officers involved in last week's deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three. Brooks fell asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru, and police said he grabbed a taser and ran off as officers tried to arrest him following a series of field sobriety tests. Former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe fired three shots at him, with two hitting Brooks in the back.

During a press conference Wednesday, Howard announced 11 criminal charges against Rolfe, including felony murder. Brosnan, who is now on administrative leave, has been charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office.

Howard also said Brosnan seemed to "actually indicate that he is willing to testify against someone in his own department," but Brosnan's attorney, Don Samuel, told CNN that his client "has not agreed to testify. He has not agreed to plead guilty. He honestly told the DA's office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday. ... But he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a 'state's witness.'"

Samuel made a similar statement to reporters after Howard's press conference, saying, "We've never agreed to cooperate." When asked about the denial, Howard responded, "I'm not surprised by that. We've already interviewed him twice and I can say what he's said to us." Catherine Garcia

