This is why GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son

This is why GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son12:22 a.m.
Trump randomly, elaborately defends his West Point ramp descent in Wall Street Journal interview2:51 a.m.
Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true1:58 a.m.
Vanity Fair: In unredacted manuscript, Bolton writes that Trump told Xi, 'Make sure I win'1:26 a.m.
CNN says Trump retweet mocking the network exploits 'innocent children'12:20 a.m.
Amy Klobuchar withdraws from VP consideration, says Biden should pick a woman of colorJune 18, 2020
Latest Fox News poll has Biden leading Trump by 12 pointsJune 18, 2020
Kentucky AG vows a 'thorough and fair' investigation into Breonna Taylor shootingJune 18, 2020
