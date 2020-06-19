See More Speed Reads
Breonna Taylor


Louisville fires 1 of 3 officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor

12:47 p.m.
A protester marches with a picture of Breonna Taylor.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher announced Friday that one of the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired.

Taylor, who was black, was a 26-year-old emergency room technician. The police broke into her home on March 13 using a no-knock warrant that had been issued over a dubious connection to an investigation into drug dealers who lived far from Taylor's apartment. After a short confrontation, the police "blindly" shot Taylor at least eight times, killing her. Taylor's death sparked renewed outrage after the alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and calls have grown for Taylor's killers to face justice.

Interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed that the department fired Officer Brett Hankison. "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Schroeder wrote in a Friday letter to Hankison that laid out his charges, as reported by the Louisville Courier Journal. "I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion … Your conduct demands your termination."

The other two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative reassignment, with investigations ongoing. Jeva Lange

one day later


AMC says it will require masks at all theaters less than 24 hours after saying it wouldn't

1:54 p.m.
Outside view of the closed AMC Theater, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 12, 2020, in Burbank, California
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Well, that didn't take long.

AMC Theatres in a major reversal on Friday said it will now require all guests to wear masks at its movie theaters when they reopen next month. This announcement came less than 24 hours after the company said guests wouldn't have to wear masks at its locations except in areas where they're required to do so already.

That decision sparked major backlash, especially because of CEO Adam Aron's comment in an interview with Variety that "we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy" and "we thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary."

"This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks," AMC said in a statement. "At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres."

AMC had even been called out by another theater chain before its reversal, with Alamo Drafthouse announcing it would require masks except when customers are eating and drinking, writing, "This is not political."

AMC moviegoers will presumably still be permitted to remove their masks when eating concessions, as the original AMC plan said that in areas where masks are required, guests will need to wear them "except while eating and drinking." Now, the question becomes whether Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theaters, the other biggest theater chains in the U.S. that also announced a similar policy of not universally requiring masks, will follow suit. Brendan Morrow

all for one


Trump warns Senate Republicans to stay loyal: 'If they don't embrace, they're going to lose'

1:15 p.m.
President Trump and Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has a "love it or leave it" mentality for the Republican party.

In an interview with Politico published Friday, Trump showed a "rare admission of concern" when it came to winning back the presidency this fall and retaining a GOP Senate majority. And the key to mitigating that concern, he said, was to keep every Republican senator in line, issuing a stern warning for anyone who dares break ranks.

"If they don't embrace, they're going to lose, because, you know, I have a very hard base. I have the strongest base people have ever seen," Trump told Politico. Trump's aides, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, are apparently enforcing this ultimatum. Potential targets of this threat could include Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who said she hasn't decided whether to support Trump in 2020, and Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James, who has told voters he disagrees with Trump on "plenty, plenty of issues."

Trump recently met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to discuss Senate Republicans' re-election strategies, and seems to want to use his popularity to encourage party loyalty in all of them. For example, when Trump was handed a document during the interview comparing his and Senate candidates primary results, he specifically noted his 98 percent vote in North Carolina. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is considered at risk of losing this fall, got 78 percent of his primary vote. He then listed some GOP senators who broke ranks with him in 2018 and ended up being voted out: Arizona's Jeff Flake and Nevada's Dean Heller, to name a few.

Read more, including what Trump thinks is his "biggest risk" in 2020, at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ad Wars


Trump reacts to intense Biden ad listing off his administration's biggest scandals

12:52 p.m.

Joe Biden might be starting to get under President Trump's skin. The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee launched his first general election TV ads this week, and they're — uh, pretty intense!

Despite being just one minute long, the ad manages to hit Trump for "attacking healthcare for patients with pre-existing conditions," "giving massive tax cuts to billionaires," "praising white supremacists," "losing 300,000 jobs in a failed trade war with China," "locking children in cages," and "[ignoring] science on coronavirus … now over 100,000 dead Americans, 20 million jobs destroyed."

The ad got a rise out of Trump, who took to Twitter on Friday to call out the "fake ad" for being "totally false advertising," questionably claiming that "I LOVE seniors [and] protect preexisting C's."

Watch the ruthless Biden ad spot, shared by Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, below. Jeva Lange

a list of problems


Former FDA commissioner thinks AMC Theatres' noncommittal mask policy is a terrible idea

12:43 p.m.

AMC plans to reopen its movie theaters without requiring all guests to wear masks — but the former commissioner of the FDA thinks they'll soon have to "rethink" that.

The nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, on Thursday announced its plan to reopen next month, saying that like Regal and Cinemark, it won't require guests to wear masks except in areas where they're already required to do so. The company faced backlash for this decision, especially after AMC CEO Adam Aron said it was reached because "we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy." Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on Friday argued Aron's got it all wrong.

"I don't think this is a political issue," Gottlieb told CNBC. "There's very few things that we can do to try to prevent wider spread and another epidemic heading into the fall, and [wearing masks] is one of them."

Gottlieb predicted, in fact, that AMC will have to "change their position" on this "when they find that nobody's showing up at their theaters," and he added that personally, he wouldn't go to a movie theater where masks aren't required.

"If you go into a theater, and you're trying to be careful, and you see people who are unmasked in the theater, you're going to be very uncomfortable going there again," Gottlieb said. "So I think that they're going to have to rethink this if they want to get people back into those congregate settings. That's a high-risk setting."

AMC has said it's putting other safety measures in place including new cleaning procedures and reduced capacities, with Aron telling CNN, "we think that a month from now our theaters are going to be safe." We'll get a sense of whether audiences widely agree after the first major blockbuster debuts; as of now, that's set to be Disney's Mulan, scheduled for July 24.

Update: After this article's publication, AMC Theatres reversed course and said it would require all guests to wear masks. Brendan Morrow

'lowlifes'


Trump warns would-be demonstrators of a 'much different scene' in Tulsa after saying he's an 'ally of all peaceful protesters'

11:26 a.m.

President Trump on Friday tweeted out a warning directed at "any protesters" planning to demonstrate in Oklahoma after previously referring to himself as an "ally of all peaceful protesters."

Ahead of his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump tweeted on Friday: "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

The tweet echoed similar comments from Trump in recent weeks amid the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, including his infamous tweet warning that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which was flagged by Twitter for violating its policy against glorifying violence. Friday's tweet, though, referenced not just "agitators" and "looters," but "any protesters." Tulsa has put a curfew in place surrounding the location of Trump's rally, Axios reports.

The comments, CNN's Manu Raju notes, come after Trump declared, "I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID


MMR vaccine could boost immunity and mitigate coronavirus effects, researchers suggest

11:19 a.m.
MMR vaccine.
iStock/Samara Heisz

An everyday vaccine might help protect against COVID-19 infection and prevent some of its worst effects.

Researchers in Louisiana are currently looking into whether the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine — commonly known as MMR — could encourage resistance to the coronavirus as well. Their thinking is that the immunity boost that comes with the MMR vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 and train cells to fight off viruses in general, and early findings back up their hypothesis, CTVNews.ca reports.

As a live vaccine, the MMR booster gives people weakened versions of viruses to build immunity to them. But the vaccine also "stimulates an immune response that is broad and goes beyond the production of antibodies," CNN notes. And as Paul Fidel of Louisiana State University and Mairi Noverr of Tulane University write in the medical journal mBio, "mounting evidence" suggests live vaccines "provide nonspeciﬁc protection against lethal infections" as a whole — COVID-19 included. Specifically, they're hoping to mitigate the worst lung inflammation associated with the coronavirus, which is often the main contributor to death.

The best part? "I call it no harm, no foul," Fidel tells CTVNews.ca. If their research proves their hypothesis, these scientists will have discovered a groundbreaking and widely available preventative measure against COVID-19. "But if we're wrong — and we could be wrong — OK, you've got new antibodies to measles, mumps, and rubella," Fidel said. Read more at CTVNews.ca. Kathryn Krawczyk

Juneteenth


Comedian Amber Ruffin answers all your questions about Juneteenth

10:57 a.m.

Many Americans are hearing about Juneteenth for the first time this year, as the holiday commemorating the end of slavery gains increasing recognition by states and businesses. But in case you're unfamiliar with it, Late Night with Seth Meyers' Amber Ruffin has put together a little video answering the most frequently asked Juneteenth questions.

"Juneteenth is the anniversary of June 19th, 1865," Ruffin starts off. "That's the day the last American slaves were freed, otherwise known as 'the last good day in black history.'"

She goes on to give amusing and informative answers to questions like "how do you celebrate Juneteenth" (it's a little different this year due to COVID!) and "if I'm white, can I celebrate Juneteenth" (yes, but ahem, no costumes). Learn more about the holiday below. Jeva Lange

The Week Logo
