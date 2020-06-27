See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
5 possible reasons why coronavirus hospital mortality rates may be declining

1:27 p.m.

New researched from Italy published in Pathogens and Global Health found the mortality rate of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined from 24 percent in March to just two percent in May at a hospital in Milan. In even more positive news, there wasn't a significant change in the patients' age.

One reason is likely that doctors have improved at treating the novel and confounding disease over time. The study mentions that treatments specifically targeting issues associated with COVID-19 like hyper-inflammation and microvascular thrombosis may have played a big role. Another explanation is that Italy's lockdown measures were effective at curbing the spread of the virus, which subsequently helped lessen the strain on the health care system.

The study also proposes that co-infections of other respiratory viruses like the flu and air pollution have both decreased in the timeframe, leading to fewer severe cases. Finally, there's a small chance that a viral mutation is a factor, although scientists have largely dismissed the notion that the virus has been or will be significantly altered enough anytime soon to result in a change in lethality for better or worse.

As always, it's important to remember this is just one study and not a definitive statement, but it's worth following especially as the United States continues to grapple with the pandemic. Read the full study here. Tim O'Donnell

time for a change
Board of trustees votes to remove Woodrow Wilson's name from Princeton's campus

2:01 p.m.
Princeton University.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Former President Woodrow Wilson's name will be removed from Princeton University's campus, University President Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a letter to the Princeton community Saturday.

The decision to remove Wilson's name from the School of Public and International Affairs, as well the residential college, Wilson College, is the result of a Board of Trustees vote. Eisgruber said the board determined "Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college" that "must stand firmly against racism in all its forms."

The board had considered making the change in 2015, but opted to keep Wilson's namesake since he played a vital role in turning Princeton into a leading research university when he served as the university's president. However, recent nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism propelled the board to change that stance. Eisgruber wrote that while Prince did not honor Wilson because of his racist policies — which included segregating the federal civil service — as is often the case with historical figures like John C. Calhoun and Robert E. Lee, the university did so "without regard to or perhaps even in ignorance of" it. Read the full letter here. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Bill Kristol lays out how he thinks Trump could reverse the presidential polling tide

11:25 a.m.
Bill Kristol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It's no secret the polls have not been kind to President Trump lately. If the majority of them hold true, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, stands a strong chance of defeating Trump in November's general elections. But experts and Democtats are continually warning that polls, especially at this early stage, don't tell the story.

Bill Kristol, a neoconservative and Trump critic who served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, told The Guardian in an interview that "it's conceivable that the reluctant Trump voter from 2016 who's become a reluctant Biden voter in 2020 goes back to being a reluctant Trump voter" by the time the election rolls around. He thinks that could happen if Trump and his campaign implement tactics like suppressing minority voting, "colluding" with foreign governments, or spreading allegations of corruption against Biden and his son Hunter. "The special circumstances with Trump are his total abandonment of any constraints and even more important, perhaps, his having people around him who've abandoned any constraints on the way in which they'll use the federal government, the executive branch, to say things, do things, pretend to do things," he said.

Lawrence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, added that he could also envision Trump bringing a surge of voters back around by announcing "without any basis at all" that a coronavirus vaccine has been found shortly before the election and then "pressure" the Food and Drug Administration "to approve it." Read more about how Kristol, Tribe, and other experts think Trump could reverse the polling tide at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

behind the scenes
Trump has reportedly grown increasingly concerned about how it would appear if he contracted the coronavirus

10:54 a.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Publicly, President Trump has appeared undaunted by the coronavirus. He mostly refuses to wear a mask in public, eschewing federal guidelines, and has recently held large campaign rallies in states where the pandemic is really just taking off. But privately the president is reportedly concerned about contracting COVID-19, primarily because he's aware of how it would affect both the country's view of him and his ability to lead, CNN reports.

So, despite Trump's more casual attitude while he's speaking to crowds and posting on Twitter, the White House has gone to great lengths to make sure the commander-in-chief doesn't get infected. Every venue he enters while traveling is first inspected by advance security and medical teams, bathrooms designated for his use are scrubbed and sanitized before his arrival, and staff maintain a close eye on whom he'll come into contact with to make sure they get tested prior to any sort of meeting, people familiar with the matter told CNN. So far, the practice has worked out for the president, although several campaign aides and Secret Service personnel recently tested positive.

But, per CNN, some of Trump's advisers and allies have become more and more concerned that he is publicly moving on from the pandemic too soon, a decision that seems all the more paradoxical considering how watchful the White House is behind the scenes. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and immigration
White House accuses judge of playing 'activist' role after latest ICE ruling

7:50 a.m.
Immigrants seeking asylum hold hands as they leave a cafeteria at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must release children currently held in the country's three family detention centers for more than 20 days by July 17 because of concerns over the coronavirus, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee of California ordered Friday.

Gee said the centers, which house 124 children, are "on fire," citing one Texas facility that has at least 11 confirmed cases, and the children should be released to "non-congregate settings" and "suitable sponsors," including potentially their own parents, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ruling applies only to children and does not compel ICE to release their parents, but it does suggest the agency could use tracking devices on some parents if it's the only way to release children safely.

In response to the ruling, which NBC News notes is part of ongoing litigation over the 1997 Flores agreement — which limits how long minors can be held in ICE custody — the White House accused Gee of being part of a group of "activist judges" who "have imposed their own vision in the place of duly enacted laws." Read more at NBC News and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

the 51st state?
House approves Washington, D.C., for statehood even as bill is doomed to fail in Senate

June 26, 2020
Washington, D.C.
iStock

In a historic, if ultimately doomed, vote on Friday, the House of Representatives approved making Washington, D.C., the country's 51st state. The vote was very nearly along party lines (every Republican plus Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson (Minn.) voted "no"), but it is expected to fail in the Republican-held Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will not bring it to vote; the White House has additionally promised to veto the bill, The New York Times reports.

Supporters of the bill proposed that the two square-miles around the White House, Capitol Hill, Supreme Court, and other federal building would remain under congressional control while the rest of the District would become "the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth," named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

At the root of the statehood argument is the question of representation. "People in the District of Columbia pay taxes, fight our wars, risk their lives for our democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said ahead of the vote, per The Hill. "And yet ... they have no vote in the House or the Senate about whether we go to war, and how those taxes are exacted, and how this is all played."

"Washington, D.C., is the home to more Americans than two states, and more than 46 percent of the 700,000 residents are Black," Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) additionally argued. She added: "Make no mistake, race underlies every argument against D.C. statehood. And denying its citizens equal participation and representation is a racial, democratic, and economic injustice we cannot tolerate."

Republican opponents have pointed out, though, that the District is a clear Democratic stronghold; 90.9 percent of voters backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, while just 4 percent voted for President Trump.

"Our nation's founders made it clear that D.C. is not meant to be a state," argued Republican Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.), which is true, although it's not constitutionally forbidden, as others have claimed. "They thought about it, they debated it, and they rejected it." Jeva Lange

This just in
Explosive intelligence report alleges Russia offered bounties to militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan

June 26, 2020
U.S. Marines in Camp Shorab, Afghanistan.
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

American intelligence officials have informed President Trump that they believe Russia's military intelligence agency has secretly been offering bounties to Taliban or Taliban-linked militants for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan, according to an explosive Friday report in The New York Times. Trump was first briefed on the findings in late March, although he has not yet acted on the "menu of potential options" that were presented to him, and which included potentially issuing a domestic complaint to Russia or imposing sanctions.

The Times reports that Islamist militants (or groups associated with them) are believed to have actually collected such bounty money from Russia, although it's not clear which American deaths, or how many, are suspected.

Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, is thought to be behind the alleged bounties. The GRU has previously been tied to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain, as well as to "finding" Hillary Clinton's "missing" emails after Trump famously asked Russia to do so while on the campaign trail in July 2016.

"Any involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the deaths of American troops would … be a huge escalation of Russia's so-called hybrid war against the United States, a strategy of destabilizing adversaries through a combination of such tactics as cyberattacks, the spread of fake news, and covert and deniable military operations," writes The New York Times. It would also be "the first time the Russian spy unit was known to have orchestrated attacks on Western troops."

Additionally, while officials were described as being "confident" about their findings, it's less clear what Russia's intentions are. "Some officials have theorized that the Russians may be seeking revenge on NATO forces for a 2018 battle in Syria in which the American military killed several hundred pro-Syrian forces, including numerous Russian mercenaries, as they advanced on an American outpost," the Times writes. Read more about the U.S. intelligence findings here. Jeva Lange

Edit

Facebook to start labeling politicians' posts that violate its policies

June 26, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has just unveiled some key policy changes after weeks of internal criticism and a growing ad boycott.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said that Facebook will start labeling some posts that violate its policies but that the company decides to leave up because they're considered newsworthy.

"Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms," Zuckerberg said. "We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case." He noted, though, that "there is no newsworthiness exemption to content that incites violence or suppresses voting."

The Information's Alex Heath noted this is a "big, big reversal" for Facebook, and the company will now take a similar approach as Twitter, which also labels tweets that violate its policies but are considered newsworthy. Twitter has in recent weeks added such labels to several posts by President Trump, including his "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet that Twitter said violated its rules against glorifying violence. Facebook was met with backlash after leaving that same post untouched.

Zuckerberg also announced that Facebook will now be "prohibiting a wider category of hateful content in ads," including "claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others." It will also prohibit ads that suggest immigrants, migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers "are inferior or expressing contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them." This announcement comes as Facebook has faced an ad boycott from companies calling on it to take greater action against hate speech. Brendan Morrow

