Former FDA commissioner confidently predicts 'it's 6 months until' vaccine, treatment ends epidemic

11:14 a.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who was early in sounding the alarm bells about the coronavirus, began Sunday with a dash of optimism. While he is anticipating 2020 remaining a very challenging year in the United States, he appears quite confident that, within six months, some technological development — whether in the form of a vaccine or a treatment — will end the epidemic and turn COVID-19 into a more manageable threat.

Gottlieb said available data suggests a vaccine will come onto the scene in early 2021, echoing recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he also added that therapeutic antibodies should be ready to go by the fall and produced at scale by the end of the year.

But it's precisely because he expects scientific developments to turn the tide by early next year that Gottlieb wants Americans to buckle down, work together, and — especially — wear masks to slow the virus' spread and preserve as many lives as possible for the time being. Read more from Gottlieb here. Tim O'Donnell

GOP's Tim Scott says Trump's retweet of video showing man chant 'white power' is 'indefensible'

10:55 a.m.

President Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video that was later removed in which his supporters clashed with protesters in The Villages, a community in Florida. At the beginning of the video, a man driving by protesters in a golf cart can be heard shouting "white power," but the racist incident didn't stop the president from thanking "the great people of The Villages" for sticking up for him.

The video and Trump's endorsement of it led to a wave of criticism, including from in the Republican Party. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) bluntly told host Jake Tapper that Trump shouldn't have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down." Scott said he felt the entire video was offensive and profanity-laced, likely referring to some of the protesters swearing at the Trump supporters driving by, but he did acknowledge the president's retweet was "indefensible."

Scott, the lone Black Republican senator, didn't seem too keen to go into much further detail than that, indicating his succinct statement got his point across. Tim O'Donnell

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

8:03 a.m.
Breonna Taylor protest.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One man was killed and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.

The fatal incident occurred at a park where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police who entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant in March. Videos posted online appear to show a man on the edge of park where Saturday's gathering took place firing more than a dozen shots into the crowd as protesters scrambled to take cover. The police said they are investigating the shooting, but so far there have not been reports of any arrests.

Louisville has been one of the centers of the protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism that broke out after the killing of George Floyd, whose death renewed on focus on Taylor's case, which has not resulted in any charges for the officers involved, although one was fired. Saturday's shooting was reportedly at least the second since protests began in Louisville. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

There are now more than 10 million confirmed global coronavirus infections

7:39 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The number of confirmed global coronavirus cases crossed 10 million on Sunday while deaths approached 500,000. The 10 million figure is roughly double the number of severe flu cases recorded every year, per the World Health Organization.

The United States accounts for more than 25 percent of worldwide cases, and several states — including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona — either broke or matched their previous records for daily confirmed cases Saturday, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to call off campaign events in Arizona and Florida. Washington state, meanwhile, paused the fourth and final phase of re-opening in several counties after registering a new state record of infections over a seven-day stretch.

Other countries battling severe outbreaks are India and Brazil, who combined made up a third of the world's new cases in the past week. Other nations that had largely stemmed the virus' spread like China, Australia, and New Zealand have seen smaller resurgences, although the latter's latest cases are travel-related and in isolation. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

MLB is reportedly planning to relaunch its season with a very enticing matchup

June 27, 2020
Max Scherzer.
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Nearly four months after the 2020 Major League Baseball season was expected to start before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all major professional sports, the league reportedly has its sights set on an enticing Opening Day redux. The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees on July 23 to launch what should be a weird, unpredictable 60-game season, The New York Post reports.

The Post notes that although the MLB Players' Union signed off on details about the new, regionally-based schedule (the two squads wouldn't have played this year at all under normal circumstances, let alone Opening Day), the product isn't finalized yet, so there's a chance things could change between now and then. Of course, it goes without saying that it's still unclear if play will even be possible since several states including California, Florida, and Texas — all of which have multiple MLB teams — have seen cases rise in recent weeks.

But if all does go according to plan, a Yankees-Nationals showdown isn't a bad way to get baseball up and rolling again. In that scenario, it's all but certain the Nationals would run out their veteran ace Max Scherzer against the Yankees' big ticket free agent acquisition Gerrit Cole, who faced Washington in the World Series last year as a member of the Houston Astros. It'll likely be a bittersweet moment for Nationals fans, however; they'll no doubt be excited to see their team back on their field, but the coronavirus will prevent them from attending and witnessing the raising of a World Series banner. Read more at The New York Post. Tim O'Donnell

Board of trustees votes to remove Woodrow Wilson's name from Princeton's campus

June 27, 2020
Princeton University.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Former President Woodrow Wilson's name will be removed from Princeton University's campus, University President Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a letter to the Princeton community Saturday.

The decision to remove Wilson's name from the School of Public and International Affairs, as well the residential college, Wilson College, is the result of a Board of Trustees vote. Eisgruber said the board determined "Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college" that "must stand firmly against racism in all its forms."

The board had considered making the change in 2015, but opted to keep Wilson's namesake since he played a vital role in turning Princeton into a leading research university when he served as the university's president. However, recent nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism propelled the board to change that stance. Eisgruber wrote that while Prince did not honor Wilson because of his racist policies — which included segregating the federal civil service — as is often the case with historical figures like John C. Calhoun and Robert E. Lee, the university did so "without regard to or perhaps even in ignorance of" it. Read the full letter here. Tim O'Donnell

5 possible reasons why coronavirus hospital mortality rates may be declining

June 27, 2020

New research from Italy published in Pathogens and Global Health found the mortality rate of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined from 24 percent in March to just 2 percent in May at a hospital in Milan. In even more positive news, there wasn't a significant change in the patients' age.

One reason is likely that doctors have improved at treating the novel and confounding disease over time. The study mentions that treatments specifically targeting issues associated with COVID-19 like hyper-inflammation and microvascular thrombosis may have played a big role. Another explanation is that Italy's lockdown measures were effective at curbing the spread of the virus, which subsequently helped lessen the strain on the health-care system.

The study also proposes that co-infections of other respiratory viruses like the flu and air pollution have both decreased in the timeframe, leading to fewer severe cases. Finally, there's a small chance that a viral mutation is a factor, although scientists have largely dismissed the notion that the virus has been or will be significantly altered enough to result in a change in lethality for better or worse anytime soon.

As always, it's important to remember this is just one study and not a definitive statement, but it's worth following especially as the United States continues to grapple with the pandemic. Read the full study here. Tim O'Donnell

Bill Kristol lays out how he thinks Trump could reverse the presidential polling tide

June 27, 2020
Bill Kristol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It's no secret the polls have not been kind to President Trump lately. If the majority of them hold true, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, stands a strong chance of defeating Trump in November's general elections. But experts and Democtats are continually warning that polls, especially at this early stage, don't tell the story.

Bill Kristol, a neoconservative and Trump critic who served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, told The Guardian in an interview that "it's conceivable that the reluctant Trump voter from 2016 who's become a reluctant Biden voter in 2020 goes back to being a reluctant Trump voter" by the time the election rolls around. He thinks that could happen if Trump and his campaign implement tactics like suppressing minority voting, "colluding" with foreign governments, or spreading allegations of corruption against Biden and his son Hunter. "The special circumstances with Trump are his total abandonment of any constraints and even more important, perhaps, his having people around him who've abandoned any constraints on the way in which they'll use the federal government, the executive branch, to say things, do things, pretend to do things," he said.

Lawrence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, added that he could also envision Trump bringing a surge of voters back around by announcing "without any basis at all" that a coronavirus vaccine has been found shortly before the election and then "pressure" the Food and Drug Administration "to approve it." Read more about how Kristol, Tribe, and other experts think Trump could reverse the polling tide at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

