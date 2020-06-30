See More Speed Reads
can both be true?
Edit

White House press secretary denies Trump was briefed on Russia bounties even though he's 'the most informed person on planet Earth'

5:30 p.m.

President Trump simultaneously knows everything and nothing.

That's the case White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made Tuesday during a press conference where she was confronted on reports that Russia placed bounties on American soldiers and Trump knew about it. While McEnany maintained Trump didn't know about the bounties months ago, she did declare Trump is also "the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face."

The New York Times has reported that Trump was issued a briefing regarding Russia reportedly paying bounties to Taliban fighters who killed U.S. troops, but the White House denied Trump knew anything about it. That prompted a reporter to ask why Trump wasn't reading his daily briefing, to which McEnany confirmed "the president does read and he also consumes intelligence verbally."

Trump hadn't initially been told about the bounties because that report hadn't been thoroughly verified, McEnany explained. He has since been briefed on the subject. Kathryn Krawczyk

released
Edit

Buffalo protester shoved by police released from hospital after nearly 4 weeks

5:43 p.m.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was injured by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, has been released from the hospital nearly four weeks later.

As a result of the shove, Gugino fell and fractured his skull and was unable to walk at one point during his hospitalization, but he is now able to do so "with a little help," his attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said.

Zarcone also said Gugino will continue his recovery from an undisclosed location to protect his privacy. The violent incident wasn't the only thing that placed Gugino in the national spotlight — President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that the longtime peace activist was actually an "antifa provocateur" who was trying to "set up" the Buffalo Police Department. Tim O'Donnell

History repeats itself
Edit

Is this Trump's Benghazi?

4:34 p.m.

Russia's reported bounties on American troops — and the idea that President Trump knew about them — is starting to ring some historical bells.

That's what some Democrats and liberals have started to suggest as more information corroborates reports that Russia offered the Taliban bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, resulting in at least one death. They're calling for an investigation into the matter and, in some cases, comparing the bounties to the 2012 Benghazi attack that Republicans have been laser focused on for years now.

Trump claimed he "never got a briefing" regarding the bounties, but The New York Times has since reported that American officials gave Trump a written briefing on the subject in February. In response to that report, Brian Beutler, the editor-in-chief of the left-wing Crooked Media, called the Russian bounty report essentially Benghazi "but not fake."

Paul Begala, who was a top adviser to former president Bill Clinton, called out several Republican senators and asked if they'd have "even one investigation" of the Russian bounty reports, given that "there were eight separate investigations into Benghazi."

The Times also reported Tuesday that financial transactions between Russia and a Taliban account backed up the bounty evidence, prompting Julia Ioffe of GQ to suggest a nickname for the scandal: "Afghazi." Kathryn Krawczyk

Poll Watch
Edit

Republicans' satisfaction with state of U.S. just fell of a cliff, poll shows

4:31 p.m.

For most of President Trump's presidency, Pew Research polls have showed Republicans remaining consistently satisfied with the state of the country. As recently as April, the number was at 55 percent, but the latest survey tells a different story, as Republican satisfaction with the U.S. tanked all the way down to 19 percent.

The number is still higher than the 7 percent of Democrats who feel the same way, making the overall satisfaction rate among Americans is just 12 percent, but it's a significant change for GOP voters, either way.

The reasons behind the fall aren't made clear, but the rest of the survey indicates it's probably not entirely directed at Trump, who despite a five-point dip from the previous Pew survey still enjoys 78 percent approval from Republicans and Republican-leaning voters. It's reasonable, then, to assume the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has created have played a large role in the new wave of pessimism.

Pew Research Center surveyed 4,708 U.S. adults online between June 16-22. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points. Read more survey results here. Tim O'Donnell

can't hardly wait
Edit

Biden says he can't wait to compare his 'cognitive capability' to Trump's

3:09 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking forward to showing off his brain.

Biden fielded questions from reporters after a speech on Tuesday, one of whom told Biden that "some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline." The reporter asked, "Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?" The presumptive Democratic nominee for president responded that he's "constantly tested."

"Look, all you've got to do is watch me," Biden asserted. "And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against."

Presumably, Biden has the 2020 presidential debates in mind as the venue to make this comparison, and he said he's committed to participating in three of them as scheduled. "I'm looking forward to it," he said.

President Trump's campaign has accused Biden of, as one ad says, not having the "mental fortitude required to lead this country." During the Democratic primary, when asked what he would do if Trump went after him for his age and "mental state" during a debate, Biden responded that he would challenge him to a push-up contest.

"I'd say, 'C'mon Donald, c'mon man," Biden said. "How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?' I mean, jokingly. C'mon, run with me, man." Brendan Morrow

no guarantees though
Edit

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says league's return model was 'designed' to handle unexpected coronavirus spikes

3:05 p.m.

The NBA is gearing up to resume its season in an Orlando bubble in July, but Florida's recent COVID-19 spike has people wondering if the plan is actually feasible.

Commissioner Adam Silver told Time on Tuesday that while it's "never full steam ahead no matter what" when it comes to the coronavirus, he's fairly confident the league will be able to start play again. Silver believes the NBA's plan was "designed" to handle unexpected coronavirus spikes, and the point of having all the teams congregate at one campus — in this case Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports — was to protect players, coaches, and other employees from community spread, even if they didn't quite expect "the kind of increases" several places, including Florida, are experiencing right now.

Something that's more likely to lead to a cancellation than the infection rate in Florida, he said, is an outbreak of cases within the NBA campus, although he added that he's confident mass, daily testing will help the league respond quickly in such a situation. Read more at Time. Tim O'Donnell

why now?
Edit

Biden says he'll ask Fauci to stay on if he's elected. That may not help Fauci.

2:35 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to keep at least one member of President Trump's administration if he's elected this fall.

In a Tuesday speech, Biden is set to share that one of the first calls he'd make if he were elected in November would be to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top coronavirus adviser. Biden would ask Fauci to stay in his job and, unlike Fauci's relationship with Trump over the last few weeks, would get "an uncensored platform to speak directly to the American people," Biden's campaign said in a fact sheet released Tuesday, per Bloomberg.

Fauci has said he hasn't spoken to Trump in a few weeks ever since the White House's coronavirus task force was disbanded, and hasn't spoken much to the public either even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. In a Biden presidency, Fauci would have "an uncensored platform to speak directly to the American people — whether delivering good news or bad," Biden's campaign said. Fauci would also have unfettered access to the Oval Office and a President Biden.

But as Politico's Blake Hounshell noted, Biden's announcement probably wasn't well timed.

Fauci has admitted he's not getting much time with Trump or freedom to speak, and getting Biden's approval certainly won't help him get closer to the president. Likewise, knowing that Biden trusts Fauci may not give him much credit with Trump's followers, either. Kathryn Krawczyk

blocked
Edit

Judge temporarily blocks Trump's niece from publishing tell-all book

2:13 p.m.

A tell-all book by President Trump's niece scheduled to be published next month has been temporarily blocked.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday blocking the publication of Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, The Daily Beast reports. The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, had sought the restraining order after another judge previously dismissed his attempt to block the book.

The Daily Beast earlier this month reported on the upcoming book from Trump's niece, saying it was set to feature "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president. Both the president and his brother say she is forbidden from publishing it due to a confidentiality clause she signed.

"She's not allowed to write a book," the president told Axios.

Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are now set to appear before the judge on July 10. Mary Trump's lawyer in a statement said that the order is "only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal. Robert Trump's attorney in a statement said he's "very pleased with the New York Supreme Court's injunction" and looks forward to "vigorously litigating this case." Too Much and Never Enough is scheduled for publication on July 28. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.