Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach $19 million settlement

An almost $19 million settlement has been reached resolving a pair of lawsuits against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement resolving a 2018 lawsuit from the attorney general's office against the Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein, and a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of women who say he sexually harassed or assaulted them, CNN reports.

Bankruptcy and district courts will have to approve the settlement. It would create a $18,875,000 victims' compensation fund, with accusers able to claim between $7,500 to $750,000, The Associated Press reports. Weinstein in February was convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer," James said.

This agreement also releases these Weinstein accusers from non-disclosure agreements, James said. But not all of the accusers are happy with the settlement. Douglas H Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, lawyers representing six Weinstein accusers, in a statement blasted it as a "complete sellout" because Weinstein doesn't have to accept responsibility or personally pay anything, BBC News reports.

"The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the attorney general could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels," they said. "While we do not begrudge any survivor who truly wants to participate in this deal, as we understand the proposed agreement, it is deeply unfair for many reasons."

The lawyers also said they're "completely astounded" that James is taking a "victory lap" over this proposal. A lawyer for Weinstein said he "remains intently focused in defending himself on all remaining legal matters." Brendan Morrow