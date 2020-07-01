-
Seattle police and FBI clear out CHOP zone after police chief declares 'enough is enough'1:46 p.m.
John Bolton's book is officially a runaway bestseller3:26 p.m.
Beavis and Butt-Head to enter a 'whole new Gen Z world' in Comedy Central revival3:18 p.m.
A quarter of a million people are trying to stop Paris Jackson from playing Jesus2:43 p.m.
Critics question validity of Russia vote allowing Putin to remain in power until 20362:24 p.m.
Russell Crowe chatted up Jared Kushner at a party because 'nobody else was talking to him'2:12 p.m.
Joss Whedon accused of 'abusive' and 'unprofessional' behavior by Justice League star Ray Fisher1:53 p.m.
Trump reportedly thinks listening to Jared Kushner has hurt him politically1:04 p.m.
