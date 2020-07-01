See More Speed Reads
sad trombone
Edit

Russell Crowe chatted up Jared Kushner at a party because 'nobody else was talking to him'

2:12 p.m.
Actor Russell Crowe.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Crowe surprised his longtime friend Nicole Kidman by revealing for Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue that he shmoozed with Jared Kushner, of all people, at Hugh Jackman's 50th birthday party in New York City in 2018. Crowe, who once described former President Barack Obama as "the light and the future," joked that part of the reason he bothered talking to Kushner at all was because "nobody else" at the party "was talking to him."

Admittedly, Crowe had other motives for having "a very long conversation" with Kushner; at the time, he was preparing to play the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. Kushner "had a very direct relationship with Roger," Crowe explained, adding that their talk "gave me that contemporary insight that [The Loudest Voice book] could not give me." Jeva Lange

sellout
Edit

John Bolton's book is officially a runaway bestseller

3:26 p.m.
John Bolton book.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's hopes of suppressing John Bolton's book are officially squashed.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir The Room Where it Happened has sold 780,000 copies in its first week on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Wednesday. That will put it at the top of USA Today's bestseller list when the list is published Thursday — and Bolton is far from done selling.

Bolton's book debuted a week ago, waving dozens of damaging claims against Trump, including that he called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged China's Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. The book is now undergoing its 11th printing, and when those are finished, there will be more than a million copies of The Room Where it Happened in print, Simon & Schuster said.

Trump and the Justice Department tried to shut down the book's publication a day before it came out, saying it didn't undergo a proper government review and contained classified material. The DOJ also sought any profits Bolton made from the book, including from potential movie rights. If that suit doesn't end up in the DOJ's favor, Bolton is set to end up with far more money than he would've if he'd just testified to Congress during Trump's impeachment. Kathryn Krawczyk

getting stupid again
Edit

Beavis and Butt-Head to enter a 'whole new Gen Z world' in Comedy Central revival

3:18 p.m.
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Getty Images

Guess who's back?

Comedy Central is set to revive Beavis and Butt-Head, and original creator Mike Judge is on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two seasons of the revival have already been ordered, and there are "plans for additional spinoffs and specials," the Reporter says.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally debuted on MTV in 1993, and it was revived before on MTV in 2011. But in the new revival, Comedy Central said, Beavis and Butt-Head will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," complete with "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own," said ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy. Plus, Judge added, "it seemed like the time was right to get stupid again." Brendan Morrow

cancel culture
Edit

A quarter of a million people are trying to stop Paris Jackson from playing Jesus

2:43 p.m.
Strange casting but okay!
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

More than a quarter of a million people have signed a petition asking that Paris Jackson please, please, please not play Jesus in a forthcoming movie called Habit, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The film is described as being about "a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out: by masquerading as a nun." Bella Thorne, who is also in the movie, defended Jackson, writing that people were just mad "because Jesus is a woman" while Sia popped on Twitter to tell Jackson "I love you, keep going."

Notably, the petition calls for the movie to be halted on the grounds that it is "blasphemous" and "Christianophobic garbage," and not because it just sounds truly terrible. Jeva Lange

dubious
Edit

Critics question validity of Russia vote allowing Putin to remain in power until 2036

2:24 p.m.

Russian voters on Wednesday approved constitutional amendments that will allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036, which would make him the Kremlin's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The 67-year-old Putin has governed the country since 1999, alternating between the position of prime minister and the presidency.

Putin's current term is up in 2024, but it became clear he wasn't going when he proposed the constitutional changes in January. Russia's parliament would have been able to cement the law allowing him to run — and almost certainly win — two more times, but Putin sought to show his broad public support with a vote that was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic before it eventually began last week.

He seemed to prove his point after election officials declared the vote over with just 15 percent of precincts counted because 71 percent of the participants responded in favor of the amendments. But the Kremlin's critics, perhaps unsurprisingly, think there's something fishy about the results — journalists and activists said they were able to vote online and in person, while neighboring regions in Siberia reported wildly different turnout numbers. "These differences can be explained only by forcing people to vote in certain areas or by rigging," the Golos monitoring group said.

Activists even conducted their own exit polls, which told quite a different story and suggested a majority of voters actually voted against the proposal. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

'completely unacceptable'
Edit

Joss Whedon accused of 'abusive' and 'unprofessional' behavior by Justice League star Ray Fisher

1:53 p.m.

One of the stars of Justice League has called out Joss Whedon for alleged abusive behavior on set.

Ray Fisher, who starred as Cyborg in 2017's Justice League, in a tweet on Wednesday alleged that Whedon, who directed reshoots, mistreated the cast and crew during the film's production. Whedon's on-set behavior was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," Fisher said. The actor wasn't done naming names, though, as he also accused producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of having "enabled" Whedon.

Fisher didn't provide further details about Whedon's alleged bad behavior. But he similarly criticized the director in a tweet earlier this week, posting an old clip of himself at Comic-Con praising Whedon as a "great guy" and "good person" to finish the DC film after Zack Snyder stepped away as its director.

"I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement," Fisher wrote. Brendan Morrow

on the chopping block
Edit

Seattle police and FBI clear out CHOP zone after police chief declares 'enough is enough'

1:46 p.m.
Seattle police clear out CHOP zone.
David Ryder/Getty Images

Seattle's mayor has put an end to the nonstop protest occupying the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order just before 5 a.m. Wednesday telling police to clear out the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest, where protesters against police brutality and racism had gathered for the past month. Seattle police, along with Bellevue police and the FBI, started moving in early Wednesday, and had arrested 31 people by 9:25 a.m., the police said.

More than 100 law enforcement officers moved into the CHOP zone Wednesday "equipped with body armor, batons, helmets and weapons," The Seattle Times reports. Most protesters packed up, and some declared, "we'll be back." Seattle police later said they had arrested 31 people for "failure to disperse, obstruction, assault, and unlawful weapon possession."

Durkan had been relatively supportive of the protest during its first few weeks. But after "reported life safety, public health, and property issues," Durkan issued the order, she said Tuesday. Two people have died and several more had been injured since the first shooting inside the zone took place June 20. "Black lives matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community.  But enough is enough," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said. Kathryn Krawczyk

bad advice
Edit

Trump reportedly thinks listening to Jared Kushner has hurt him politically

1:04 p.m.
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump reportedly isn't going to lean on his son-in-law Jared Kushner's advice so much going forward, Axios reports.

Three sources with direct knowledge of Trump's thinking told Axios that Trump has come to the conclusion that listening to Kushner frequently in the past has hurt him politically. Instead, it sounds like the president will now rely more on his own gut.

The driving force behind the change is reportedly Kushner's insistence that Trump support criminal justice reform legislation known as the First Step Act in 2018. Per Axios, Trump, who was never very enthusiastic about the bill, now regrets following Kushner's lead on the issue.

A White House official rejected the idea Trump was pulling away from his son-in-law and senior adviser, arguing "numerous anonymous sources" have failed for three years to drive the two apart. But when it comes to criminal justice, at least, Trump has indeed ramped up his support for law enforcement and appears to be re-embracing the role of a tough-on-crime president amid nationwide protests against police brutality. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.