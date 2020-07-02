Biden tops Trump in fundraising for a 2nd month and in the 2nd quarter

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee out-raised President Trump and the Republican National Committee in both June and the second quarter, according to campaign finance numbers released Tuesday. Biden and the DNC jointly raised $141 million in June and $282.1 in the quarter, Biden's campaign announced Wednesday night, hours after the Trump campaign said it and the RNC had jointly hauled in $131 million in June and $266 for the quarter. The Trump-RNC fund still has more cash on hand, $295 million; Biden's campaign did not disclose cash on hand.

Biden's campaign said that 68 percent of June's donors were new to the campaign and the overall average online donation was $34. Trump's campaign also touted its small-donor fundraising, noting it raised a daily record of $14 million just on Trump's birthday. Biden and the DNC formed its joint fundraising committee in May, allowing larger donations, but while Biden's fundraisers have been held online, Trump resumed in-person fundraisers last month.

A June 11 Trump fundraiser in Dallas, requiring $580,600 per couple, brought in more than $10 million, and Trump raised another $3 million at a June 13 fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, The Washington Post reports. Trump is headlining another $580,600-per-couple fundraiser at an undisclosed private residence in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, on July 10. Campaign finance laws restrict donations to candidates to $5,600 per individual, the Post notes, but "a single person can give more than 103 times that amount to the joint fundraising committee." Peter Weber