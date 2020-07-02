See More Speed Reads
2020 campaign cash
Biden tops Trump in fundraising for a 2nd month and in the 2nd quarter

1:09 a.m.
Joe Biden
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee out-raised President Trump and the Republican National Committee in both June and the second quarter, according to campaign finance numbers released Tuesday. Biden and the DNC jointly raised $141 million in June and $282.1 in the quarter, Biden's campaign announced Wednesday night, hours after the Trump campaign said it and the RNC had jointly hauled in $131 million in June and $266 for the quarter. The Trump-RNC fund still has more cash on hand, $295 million; Biden's campaign did not disclose cash on hand.

Biden's campaign said that 68 percent of June's donors were new to the campaign and the overall average online donation was $34. Trump's campaign also touted its small-donor fundraising, noting it raised a daily record of $14 million just on Trump's birthday. Biden and the DNC formed its joint fundraising committee in May, allowing larger donations, but while Biden's fundraisers have been held online, Trump resumed in-person fundraisers last month.

A June 11 Trump fundraiser in Dallas, requiring $580,600 per couple, brought in more than $10 million, and Trump raised another $3 million at a June 13 fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, The Washington Post reports. Trump is headlining another $580,600-per-couple fundraiser at an undisclosed private residence in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, on July 10. Campaign finance laws restrict donations to candidates to $5,600 per individual, the Post notes, but "a single person can give more than 103 times that amount to the joint fundraising committee." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Bus driver graduates from college after students inspire him to go back to school

12:58 a.m.
Clayton Ward.
Courtesy of MassBay Community College

A history buff, school bus driver Clayton Ward would often find himself chatting with kids about their classes, sometimes sharing lessons he learned in high school.

The students enjoyed their discussions, and several told Ward they wanted him to be their teacher. After graduating from high school in Tennessee, he took some college classes, but then moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, to become a bus driver. Just having that bit of encouragement from students "stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal I had started years ago," Ward said.

In May 2019, Ward, 30, began taking classes at MassBay Community College. This spring, he earned his associate's degree in liberal arts, graduating on the Dean's List with a 4.0 GPA. He continued to drive the bus full time while attending school, which wasn't easy — he took classes between shifts, at night, and online. Through the tough times, Ward said, he would "think of those students and all the years I wanted to make this happen, and it helped me focus my energy."

This fall, he will attend Framingham State University to earn his bachelor's degree in history with a minor in secondary education. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
With 52,788 coronavirus cases reported, U.S. sets new daily record

July 1, 2020
People wear face masks while shopping in Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time, daily reported coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 50,000, with 52,788 new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas all set new state highs, with California reporting 9,740 coronavirus cases. To try to stem the spread, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered 19 counties to shut down indoor dining and close entertainment centers, movie theaters, wineries, museums, and zoos. In Pennsylvania, all residents were told to wear face masks while in public or in places where it is impossible to stay six feet away from others.

A Washington Post analysis found that in 45 states, seven-day averages of new infections are higher now than they were a week ago. In June, coronavirus cases rose by almost 50 percent, with states that reopened their economies first, like Texas and Arizona, seeing the biggest spikes. There was also an uptick in cases linked to gatherings held over Memorial Day weekend, and health officials fear there will be a similar surge after the 4th of July weekend.

At least 2.67 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States, with more than 125,000 people dying. Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
The Lincoln Project's latest anti-Trump ad is entirely in Russian

July 1, 2020

Well, this is a new one. On Wednesday, the Republican operatives behind the Lincoln Project released another ad attacking President Trump — in fact another one tied to the growing scandal over Russian bounties for slain U.S. troops in Afghanistan, indirectly — though this one's a little different: It's entirely in Russian. In case you were curious, the ad "is actually in good Russian and voiced over by a good Russian actor," says Russian-born U.S. journalist Julia Ioffe.

The Twitter promo for the ad is in English, though. "Add ‘America First’ to the laundry list of scams Trump has sold in his life," the Lincoln Project tweeted. "It's clearly Trump first, Russia second, and America last." Not terribly subtle, but the ad, at least, is based on a true story. Peter Weber

reports
Report: Afghan contractor was middleman in Russia bounty plot

July 1, 2020
A U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A contractor paid by the American-led coalition to build roads in Afghanistan was also a middleman who passed out money from a Russian spy agency to Taliban-linked militants after they killed U.S. troops, U.S. and Afghan officials told The New York Times.

Rahmatullah Azizi's name has appeared in U.S. intelligence reports about the alleged Russian bounty program, the Times reports, and he went to Russia multiple times to collect "hundreds of thousands of dollars." Afghan officials told the Times payments of up to $100,000 per killed soldier were offered to the Taliban-linked militants for U.S. and coalition targets.

Azizi, said to be in his 40s, is a former small-time drug smuggler. Several of his friends and neighbors told the Times that in recent years, Azizi started to flaunt his wealth, purchasing a four-story villa and traveling with bodyguards, but they had no idea how he made his money. An Afghan official confirmed he was the target of a raid six months ago; several of his associates and relatives were arrested, but he slipped out of Afghanistan and is likely in Russia. At his house in Kabul, authorities found half a million dollars in cash.

For years, U.S. and Afghan officials have maintained that Russia was secretly trying to undermine the U.S. in Afghanistan by helping the Taliban. In 2019, the U.S. concluded that Russia was sending bounty money to the Taliban at the same time the United States was negotiating with the militants over withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Times reports, and some of the attacks believed to be linked to the plot were carried out when the Trump administration was asking Russia to participate in the peace talks.

Russia and the Taliban have denied the existence of the covert bounty scheme, and President Trump and the White House have claimed that multiple reports that he was briefed on the matter are false. Catherine Garcia

court battles
Judge lifts restraining order blocking publisher from releasing Mary Trump tell-all

July 1, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A New York state appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the release of Mary Trump's tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The president's brother, Robert Trump, sought the restraining order against his niece and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

An appeals court decided on Wednesday that Simon & Schuster is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, the restraining order against Mary Trump is still in place, Bloomberg reports.

On July 10, a lower-court judge will hear arguments on Robert Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against the book, which could keep it from being released while the case is in court. Simon & Schuster said in a statement Too Much and Never Enough is a "work of great interest and importance to the national discourse ... and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied." Too Much and Never Enough, which is said to contain "harrowing and salacious" stories about the Trump family, is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia

confederate statues
Hundreds watch as Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

July 1, 2020
The Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond, Virginia, after being removed from its base.
Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

A statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon, with Mayor Levar Stoney (D) saying similar memorials will soon follow.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the statue came down, including Lattoria Mason, 42. Mason told The Washington Post she was glad Black voices "have been heard by other people who recognize what we meant when we said that these statues were painful. This is really healing. I wish my grandfather was here to see this."

Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy, and there are five Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. Four of them are owned by the city, and Stoney used his emergency powers to have the Jackson statue removed, citing safety concerns. There have been daily protests on Monument Avenue since the death of George Floyd in late May, and people have tried to pull the statue down.

"I am the emergency management director," Stoney told the Post. "In that role, I'm responsible to protect life and property. We've had 33 consecutive days of protest and civil unrest, and public safety has to be the top priority."

Stoney spokesperson Jim Nolan said the other city-owned statues will be removed as quickly as possible. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered that a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that is owned by the state also be taken down; this is being challenged in court. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor orders restaurants in 19 counties to stop indoor dining

July 1, 2020
People walk outside a closed bar in Hollywood.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday he is tightening restrictions on indoor activities in the state, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Newsom ordered 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Imperial, and Contra Costa — to stop indoor dining and close wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, movie theaters, card rooms, and entertainment centers.

"This doesn't mean restaurants are shut down," Newsom said. "It means that we're trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

California began reopening businesses in May, after Newsom ordered a strict stay-at-home order in mid-March because of the pandemic. Nail and hair salons, gyms, and retail stores were allowed to begin reopening in early June, and in the weeks since, the number of cases has surged in counties across California. On June 18, Newsom required all Californians to wear masks while in public, and on Sunday, he ordered bars in several counties to close.

The state is tracking counties that are reporting surges in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, like rural Imperial County. Over a 14-day period, nearly one in every four people tested there was positive for the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports; the statewide average is one in every 20 residents. To offer some relief to local hospitals, more than 500 patients have been transferred to medical facilities in other counties. Newsom recommended that the county reimpose a stringent stay-at-home order, telling residents to stay home unless they are essential workers or need to get groceries or seek medical care. Catherine Garcia

