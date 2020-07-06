See More Speed Reads
Mary Trump's tell-all book to be published 2 weeks early

7:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Mary Trump's tell-all book about her family is hitting bookstores sooner than expected.

Simon & Schuster announced on Monday that Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man will be published on July 14, two weeks earlier than scheduled, due to "high demand and extraordinary interest."

Mary Trump, the daughter of President Trump's eldest brother, Fred Trump Jr., is a clinical psychologist. Too Much and Never Enough paints her uncle as a "damaged man" with "lethal flaws," Simon & Schuster said, and is already the No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon, CNN reports.

The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, sought a restraining order in an attempt to block the book's release. Last week, he won an injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster, but a New York state appeals court lifted the temporary restraining order against the publisher, saying the company is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001.

Mary Trump's spokesperson, Chris Bastardi, said on Monday that Trump's attempt to "muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help buy wonder: What is Donald Trump so afraid of?" Catherine Garcia

2020 Republican primaries
Jon Huntsman loses Utah GOP gubernatorial primary

7:00 p.m.
Jon Huntsman.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has won the state's Republican gubernatorial primary, defeating former Gov. Jon Huntsman.

The primary was held last Tuesday, and the race was called on Monday afternoon by The Associated Press. Cox has 36 percent of the vote, followed by Huntsman with 35 percent. In third place is former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, with 21 percent.

Huntsman was elected governor of Utah in 2004 and 2008, and later served as U.S. ambassador to China during the Obama administration. Most recently, he was President Trump's ambassador to Russia.

Cox, who has been lieutenant governor since 2013, received the endorsement of outgoing Gov. Gary Herbert (R). In November, Cox will face off against Democratic nominee Chris Peterson, an attorney and consumer advocate. Catherine Garcia

Get Well Soon
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

6:30 p.m.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday afternoon revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, Bottoms said that COVID-19 has "literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive." Later, she appeared on MSNBC, and told anchor Joy Reid that her husband has also tested positive for the virus, and she has "no idea when and where we were exposed."

Bottoms said her family has taken "all of the precautions you could possibly take," including wearing masks and frequently washing their hands. This was her third coronavirus test, with Bottoms telling Reid she has been routinely tested because of her public job. Catherine Garcia

pandemic future?
UN predicts more viruses will jump from animals to humans barring greater environmental protections

5:50 p.m.
A bat.
GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations is calling for enhanced global environmental protections efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the event in the future.

A report conducted by the U.N.'s Environment Program and the International Livestock Research Institute warned that without such measures zoonotic viruses — that is, pathogens that jump from animals to humans like the most recent coronavirus — will occur with greater and greater frequency. "The science is clear that if we keep exploiting wildlife and destroying our ecosystems, then we can expect a steady stream of these diseases jumping from animals to humans in the years ahead," said Inger Andersen, under-secretary general and executive director of the UNEP.

Many of the viruses that have caused pandemics and epidemics throughout history have been zoonotic, including Ebola, West Nile, and SARS, and more recently, a new swine flu was discovered that scientists say has the potential to make the jump to humans, while a herdsman in China's Inner Mongolia region recently tested positive for bubonic plague. Read more about the U.N.'s report here. Tim O'Donnell

money talk
6 of the most conspicuous businesses that got PPP loans

5:45 p.m.

The Small Business Association handed out more than $500 billion in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by the agency on Monday. Here are six notable businesses that received loans over $150,000 from the government.

1. Kanye West's Yeezy LLC. West's fashion brand received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million. West manages the LLC, which reportedly made $1.5 billion last year.

2. The Americans for Tax Reform Foundation. Grover Norquist, a major opponent of government spending and taxes, heads this advocacy group that received between $150,000 and $350,000.

3. The Ayn Rand Institute. The nonprofit pushes its namesake author's resistance to government aid and got a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.

4. Kushner family companies. Observer Holdings LLC, which heads Observer Media, received between $350,000 and $1 million. President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner used to own Observer Media, and it's still in the family, per The Daily Beast.

5. Devin Nunes' winery. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) owns a stake in Phase 2 Cellars, which got between $1 million and $2 million in PPP loans.

6. A whole bunch of Washington, D.C. political strategy firms. Beacon Global Strategies boasts Obama administration alumni among its top advisers and got between $350,000 and $1 million, as did other firms run by former Obama aides. Jamestown Associates, a GOP firm working for the Trump campaign received between $350,000 and $1 million.

It's important to note there appear to be some errors in the data. Scooter rental company Bird, for example, was listed in the SBA's data but said it only started an application for a loan and never actually applied for or got one. Kathryn Krawczyk

nfl history lesson
How Patrick Mahomes' deal stacks up against other quarterbacks' decade-plus extensions

4:50 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, just agreed to a massive 10-year, $450-million contract extension, ESPN reports. It's a historic deal, but it's not the first time a quarterback has inked a decade-plus extension.

On its face, that list doesn't look reassuring for Chiefs fans. McNabb had some great years for Philadelphia and helped them win the NFC Championship during the 2004-5 season, but he was ultimately traded well before his contract finished after battling injuries. Bledsoe famously got hurt in the second week of the season after signing his then-record deal, was replaced by a kid named Tom Brady, and was then traded to the Buffalo Bills the next year. Vick's deal also didn't pan out — after some electrifying seasons, he was suspended indefinitely and spent 21 months in prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring. Favre is an NFL legend and continued to put up big numbers for Green Bay after his extension, though he earned his deal after an already-lengthy career.

However, with the possible exception of Favre, none of the quarterbacks were considered to be at Mahomes' level. Many believe the 24-year-old has the chance to be one of the best signal-callers ever despite playing only two seasons as a starter.

Several other Hall-of-Fame-worthy quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Brady (until recently) also stayed with one team for well over a decade and continued to produce while getting paid handsomely. The only difference is they signed multiple shorter contracts, rather than one long one like Mahomes. There's no reason Chiefs fans shouldn't be celebrating. Tim O'Donnell

love over hate
NASCAR, Bubba Wallace respond to Trump tweet: 'NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba'

4:11 p.m.
Bubba Wallace
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace is calling for "love over hate" after being the subject of an angry tweet sent by President Trump.

Wallace, the series' only Black driver, in a statement on Monday afternoon reflected on the fact that "you will always have people testing you" and "seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal," but "all the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!" He added that people should "always deal with the hate being thrown at you with love," advocating for "love over hate every day" — "even when it's hate from the POTUS."

Wallace was referring to the fact that on Monday morning, Trump in a tweet demanded Wallace apologize after the FBI determined he wasn't the target of a hate crime following NASCAR announcing a noose was found in his garage stall. Trump's demand for an apology for what he claimed was a "hoax" was despite the fact that Wallace himself didn't actually report the noose; in a statement after the FBI's conclusion, he said he was "relieved" that the situation "wasn't what we feared it was." White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a briefing on Monday afternoon didn't explain why Wallace should have to apologize.

NASCAR also issued its own statement on Monday saying it's "proud to have Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR family," praising his "courage and leadership" and adding, "NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans." Brendan Morrow

uhh
ICE tells international students at colleges going fully online to leave the U.S.

4:06 p.m.
Harvard University.
Scott Eisen/Getty Image

American colleges' pandemic learning decisions are going to have big consequences for international students.

Colleges are starting to roll out their plans for how they'll reopen in the fall, with some announcing all their classes will be taught fully remote as the COVID-19 threat lingers. But the thousands of students from outside the U.S. who go to those newly remote schools won't be able to stay in the states, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday.

To attend college, high school, or any other learning program and live in the U.S. without pursuing citizenship, international students need an F or M visa. But "nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," ICE said in a Monday press release. Students will have to consider "transferring to a school with in-person instruction," or "must depart the country" despite the pandemic preventing safe travel anywhere in the world, ICE said. If they don't leave or change their plans, they may be deported.

That decision will likely apply to a big portion of the more than 1 million foreign students who attend colleges in the U.S; More than 5,000 international students attend Harvard University alone, which announced Monday its undergraduate classes were going fully online this fall, for example. Harvard and other schools have offered to let students without good home learning environments return to campus, but considering classes would still be remote no matter where students live, ICE's directive will likely keep international students from even staying in a dorm. Kathryn Krawczyk

