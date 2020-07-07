See More Speed Reads
baseball history
Edit

A majority-Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville

3:31 p.m.
Dave Stewart.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former MLB All-Star Dave Stewart has been around the game a long time — since he finished his 15-year playing career, he's worked as an executive, a pitching coach, and an agent. Now, he's setting his sights on ownership, but there's a lot more to it than that.

Stewart sits on the board of directors and advisory committee of the Music City Baseball group, which is trying to bring a baseball franchise, either through expansion or relocation, to Nashville, Tennessee. If the group succeeds, USA Today reports, the franchise would be the first in baseball history with majority-Black ownership, and only the second in all major American sports after the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Michael Jordan.

"This is what baseball should do," Stewart said. "They should open the doors to Black ownership, diverse ownership. This is the time for baseball to do something they've never done. For what this country is going through, and what baseball is going through, there will be a residual effect. This is history."

The plan is for the team to be named the Nashville Stars, which would make it the first club to take its moniker from a Negro League team, honoring a squad that played in Nashville in 1942 before baseball's integration. Additionally, the group envisions a 42,000 seat-stadium in honor of Jackie Robinson.

The effort was first reported last year, but it received a boost this week when it was revealed Stewart, Dave Dombrowski, a baseball lifer who most recently served as the general manager for the Boston Red Sox, and Tony La Russa, one of the game's greatest managers, were on board. The group is expected to make an official expansion proposal to MLB at the 2021 Winter Meetings in Nashville. Read more at USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

a very bad breakup
Edit

Trump officially begins withdrawal from WHO

4:31 p.m.
World Health Organization sign.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration formally began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization on Tuesday, notifying the United Nations and Congress of the withdrawal.

President Trump has criticized the WHO throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for not adequately warning the world about the virus, and said earlier this year he would halt funding to the WHO earlier. The withdrawal comes even as case counts in the U.S. continue to skyrocket and other countries see their virus spread slow.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the move "chaotic and incoherent," and even Republican senators had tried to talk Trump out of the decision. Kathryn Krawczyk

maine strategy
Edit

Embattled GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she won't attack Biden

4:05 p.m.
Sen. Susan Collins.
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) ruled out voting for President Trump in 2016. But this time, as she faces re-election and straddles appealing to both Trump supporters and the moderates she needs to hold on to her seat, Collins isn't making it clear where she stands.

Collins' deciding vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and his subsequent votes against abortion rights sent progressives scrambling to unseat Collins this election cycle. Collins' Democratic opponent, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, just announced she pulled in a huge $9 million in the second fundraising quarter of the year, and The Cook Political Report ranks their race a tossup. It all left Collins admittedly concerned about the election, she told The New York Times as she campaigned over the weekend.

But despite threats from Trump to stay in line with his messaging or risk losing this fall, Collins promised she won't attack former Vice President Joe Biden. "I do not campaign against my colleagues in the Senate," Collins said, apparently including former senators. She said she knows Biden "very well" from his days in the Senate as well. "My inclination is just to stay out of the presidential and focus on my own race," Collins added. Read more about Collins' re-election strategy at The New York Times. The Week Staff

'to the extent that you guys took it'
Edit

DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic social media post: 'Hitler was a bad person, and I know that'

3:56 p.m.
DeSean Jackson
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has issued an apology for a series of anti-Semitic social media posts that drew outrage this week, saying he "didn't mean it to the extent that you guys took it."

Jackson on Instagram recently praised Louis Farrakhan, who the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as an "an antisemite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power," and posted an anti-Semitic quote that he attributed to Adolf Hitler, The New York Times reports. Hitler is not believed to actually be the source of the quote that Jackson posted, NBC News notes.

Amid the subsequent backlash, Jackson on Tuesday apologized in an Instagram video.

"My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community," Jackson said. "When I posted what I posted, I definitely didn't mean it to the extent that you guys took it, and I just want to let you guys know that I'm very apologetic."

Jackson added that he didn't intend to "put any race down or any religion down" but acknowledged he "probably should have never posted anything that Hitler did because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that." The apology itself drew some additional criticism, with The Athletic's Connor Hughes writing, "This is among the worst apologies I’ve ever heard."

The Philadelphia Eagles in a statement on Wednesday condemned Jackson's posts, saying that "regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling." The team added that "we are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action." Brendan Morrow

all hail
Edit

Usain Bolt gave his daughter a truly epic name

3:52 p.m.

The fastest man in recorded history has given his newborn daughter a name befitting of a future legend. On Tuesday, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, 33, introduced the world to his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt and his longtime partner, Kasi Bennett, first announced that they were expecting a child back in January, with Bolt writing: "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE." But Olympia will leave a mark on the world of her own choosing; her parents won't pressure her to follow in dad's footsteps. "I think it's the hardest thing when you have a dad that is a superstar in a supersport, I don't think you should do that sport," Bolt has mused in the past. "I think you should do something else because there is so much pressure on you to live up to expectations." Jeva Lange

NOPE
Edit

Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools

2:19 p.m.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx held a panel on Tuesday to discuss reopening schools this fall. Azar seemed confident about reopening schools with proper precautions come September, but gave a dangerous and downright false explanation for why he supports doing so.

"Health-care workers don't get infected because they take appropriate precautions. They engage in social distancing, wear facial coverings," Azar explained Tuesday, saying if "you can do all of this, there's no reason schools have to be in any way any different." But Azar's claim simply isn't true. Thousands of health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds have died of the virus, though there's no official count of just how many have contracted the disease. Those are also trained health-care professionals — children surrounded by friends they haven't seen in months surely won't be as disciplined when it comes to social distancing and school staff lack the training and expertise of nurses and doctors.

President Trump demanded "schools must open in the fall" in a Monday tweet, and DeVos responded that he was "absolutely right." Trump's tweet came not long after Harvard University and other colleges began announcing their intentions to go fully remote this fall. Trump will deliver remarks on reopening schools later Tuesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

don't get complacent
Edit

Fauci says comfort in lower coronavirus death rate is 'false narrative'

2:00 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday criticized the media for not reporting enough on the declining death rate among coronavirus patients in the United States. It is true the death rate is lower now than it was earlier on the during the pandemic, but Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that taking comfort in that fact can lead to "false complacency."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed concern about "the false narrative" during a Facebook event hosted by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). His point was that mortality isn't the only negative consequence of COVID-19, which also appears to be causing lingering health issues for recovered patients.

Of course, even if the death rate is significantly lower than has been officially reported — which is possible — an ever-increasing number of infections will still result in a staggering number of fatalities. Tim O'Donnell

theaters v. New Jersey
Edit

Movie theaters sue New Jersey for not yet letting them reopen

1:48 p.m.
An AMC movie theater on April 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The nation's largest movie theater chains, looking to reopen later this month, are taking New Jersey to court.

AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark Theatres are among the movie theater companies that have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey's governor for not yet giving them the green light to reopen, Variety reports. The companies argue they should be allowed to resume operations at a reduced capacity in the same way churches have been permitted to reopen in the state.

"By this complaint, plaintiffs challenge defendants' unconstitutional and unlawful distinctions in allowing certain places of public assembly to reopen, while requiring movie theaters to remain closed," the lawsuit says, going on to claim that the "government-mandated total closure of movie theaters is neither fair nor reasonable" and "is instead a violation of plaintiffs' First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of expression, equal protection of the laws, due process under the law, and is a taking of property without just compensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit is being led by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

New Jersey hasn't yet given a date for when movie theaters can reopen, although the major chains have announced plans to begin doing so around the country in a matter of weeks while operating at reduced capacities and requiring masks. The initial plan for the big theaters was to be widely back up and running in time for the first two major blockbusters of the summer, Tenet and Mulan, in July. But theater chains delayed their reopening plans after both of those films pushed their release dates into August amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some states. After its latest release date delay, Tenet is scheduled to unofficially kick off an abbreviated summer movie season on Aug. 12 — at least, for now. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.