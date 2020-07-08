Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough

It looks like President Trump got through to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not long after Trump both threatened to cut education funding should classrooms stay closed in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the CDC for issuing "impractical" guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday the agency will revise its advice. "Well, the president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said. "That's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents giving even more clarity on guidance going forward."

CDC Director Robert Redfield backed up the Trump administration's push for in-person instruction, explaining that the current guidelines were never meant to be "used as a rationale to keep schools closed" and that the agency always viewed reopening safely as the primary goal. Tim O'Donnell