Trump tells Sean Hannity he 'aced' a cognitive test, which 'surprised' doctors

-
Trump tells Sean Hannity he 'aced' a cognitive test, which 'surprised' doctors11:22 p.m.
-
White House reporter tests positive for COVID-1910:25 p.m.
-
Top U.S. general promises to 'get to the bottom' of Russian bounty reports9:42 p.m.
-
Tammy Duckworth: Don't let Tucker Carlson's comments on patriotism distract from Trump's failures8:45 p.m.
-
Biden campaign says his manufacturing and innovation plan would create 5 million jobs7:09 p.m.
-
Barr tried to coax U.S. attorney out of office with new jobs after investigating Trump, Berman says5:47 p.m.
-
Former CDC director, education secretaries simply spell out 8 not-so-easy steps to reopen schools5:18 p.m.
-
Kylie Jenner wears 'healing crystals' while pretending there isn't a pandemic5:09 p.m.
11:22 p.m.
10:25 p.m.
9:42 p.m.
Tammy Duckworth: Don't let Tucker Carlson's comments on patriotism distract from Trump's failures
8:45 p.m.
7:09 p.m.
Barr tried to coax U.S. attorney out of office with new jobs after investigating Trump, Berman says
5:47 p.m.
Former CDC director, education secretaries simply spell out 8 not-so-easy steps to reopen schools
5:18 p.m.
5:09 p.m.