dancing is canceled
Amazon forces employees to take TikTok off their phones

1:37 p.m.
TikTok logo
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon told all its employees to delete the TikTok app off their phones on Friday or lose mobile access to their work emails.

Amazon sent an email to its employees requesting they delete the Chinese-owned video sharing app from any devices they use to "access Amazon email" over unspecified "security risks," The New York Times reports. They'll still be allowed to watch TikTok videos on their laptop browser, the email said. It's unclear how this move will affect Amazon's own use of TikTok, as it promotes its Prime streaming platform and other company segments on the app.

TikTok, the app popular among teenagers, has been the subject of security concerns over its access to American data and ownership by the Chinese company Bytedance. China's Communist party has a notoriously heavy presence in tech companies operated out of the country. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week the U.S. was looking into banning the app in the U.S. altogether.

TikTok has said it does not provide data to the Chinese government or comply with the country's censorship requests. This week, the company pulled out of Hong Kong's market pending review of China's new security law that threatens the former British colony's autonomy. Kathryn Krawczyk

blown away
Tropical Storm Fay cancels Trump's New Hampshire rally

1:07 p.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's Saturday rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire will be postponed for one to two weeks due to storms slated to hit the area, his campaign announced Friday.

Tropical Storm Fay is set to approach the New Jersey coast late Friday and bring severe rain, wind, and potential flooding to the Northeast. The storm isn't expected to hit New Hampshire, but would make it hard for Trump to fly there from Miami, where he is spending the day meeting with Venezuelan residents and migrants.

The Portsmouth event was set to be the second of Trump's campaign rallies since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Trump's Tulsa rally in late June was later linked to an increase in coronavirus infections in the area. Kathryn Krawczyk

'irresponsible'
Disney World reopening is a 'terrible idea,' epidemiologist warns

12:41 p.m.
Disney World
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Disney World is about to reopen amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida, but an epidemiologist is warning that "basically everybody" shouldn't go.

Disney is moving ahead with its previously announced plan to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, doing so with precautions like temperature checks and a mask requirement. But since Disney originally announced this July reopening date, Florida has been breaking records for number of new COVID-19 cases. On Friday it reported more than 11,000 new infections.

With this in mind, Dr. Anne Rimoin, epidemiology professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, on Friday spoke to Variety and said that it's a "terrible idea to be opening right now" given the state's coronavirus numbers.

"Moving forward with reopening, I think, is inviting disaster," Rimoin said.

Rimoin added that she'd recommend anyone in a vulnerable group or who is around anyone in a vulnerable group to "stay home" from theme parks— which, she noted, is "basically everybody."

"It just seems like a very irresponsible thing to do," Rimoin said, warning Disney World may end up being "the happiest place on Earth ... for the coronavirus."

Some Disney employees defended the steps the company has taken to reopen to Variety. Krysta White, an attractions host, said that although she has "mixed feelings" about going back to work, "I can't think of anything that Disney could have possibly done to make this a safer situation for the cast members." Other workers called for the opening date to be delayed via a petition reading, "people are more important than making a profit." It drew thousands of signatures.

Although the reopening of Disney World was not delayed, plans to reopen Disneyland in California were postponed last month as that state also experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new date has been announced. Brendan Morrow

school's out (of money)
Trump threatens to revoke schools' tax-exempt status if they're too 'liberal'

12:38 p.m.

President Trump is capping off a week of attacks on American schools and universities.

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided to block visas from international students whose schools taught exclusively online this fall, putting schools' funding and the students' futures in jeopardy. On Wednesday, Trump threatened to cut federal funding from schools if they don't reopen this fall. And on Friday, Trump topped it all off with another tweeted threat against colleges and school systems he perceives as "about radical left indoctrination, not education."

With his tweet, Trump channeled a common conservative argument that universities and colleges warp students into liberals — it's all a part of the "broader culture war conversation he's been stoking in recent days and weeks," The New York Times' Peter Baker explained. Matthew Gertz of the left-leaning news site Media Matters suggested Trump won't be able to actually rescind colleges' tax-exempt status "without a lot of trouble," but it could be a sign he'll deny them emergency funds they need to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic and restructure learning in the fall. Kathryn Krawczyk

we'll see what happens
Trump is reportedly 'widely expected' to pardon or commute Roger Stone's sentence

11:15 a.m.
Roger Stone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump recently suggested that Roger Stone's "prayer may be answered," and a new report suggests that's looking increasingly likely.

Stone, the longtime adviser to Trump who last year was convicted on seven felony counts including lying to Congress, is scheduled to report to prison next week. But CNN reports that the president is "widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's sentence."

This is despite the fact that, CNN also reports, some Trump advisers have "voiced concern in recent months about the possible political repercussions" of the move, and Trump has sometimes "seemed reluctant" to do so, even "fuming and bad-mouthing" Stone in private. Trump, however, "sees his former confidant through the lens of himself, several people close to him say, viewing an attack on Stone as an attack on him," CNN writes. Politico similarly reports that even though White House and campaign aides reportedly feel that Trump has "nothing to gain by helping" Stone, the president is expected to "at least split the difference by commuting" his sentence.

Stone has been trying to delay the start of his prison sentence, but on Thursday, the Justice Department backed a judge's decision to deny him a postponement until September. In an interview on Thursday, Trump said that Stone's "prayer" for a pardon "may be answered," and asked on Friday about the possibility of a pardon, Trump told reporters he'll "be looking at it," adding that Stone was "very unfairly treated." Brendan Morrow

no word on if the trucks went 'honk'
Advisers tried to help a reportedly 'inconsolable' Trump by bringing big trucks to the South Lawn

10:47 a.m.
President Trump pats a truck.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is down in the dumps, The Washington Post reports.

His polling numbers keep showing shrinking chances of winning re-election this fall. "Some stupid cop in Minneapolis kneels on someone’s neck and now everyone is protesting," he reportedly told one outside adviser. And "I had this great economy and they made me shut it down," Trump reportedly told another adviser, per the Post. It all has Trump "inconsolable," the first adviser said, and convinced media coverage of the pandemic and the protests is all targeted at him personally, more confidants tell the Post.

So to boost Trump's mood, White House advisers have resorted to the most basic of tactics: big trucks and flattery. For example, Senior Counselor Hope Hicks and Social Media Director Dan Scavino brought 18-wheelers to the South Lawn in a celebration of truckers. They also put together social media videos of "throngs of [Trump's] adoring fans," and often show him some internal polls that make his November election chances look rosier, the Post notes.

One White House official rejected the idea that Trump saw himself as a victim in the pandemic. A White House spokesperson affirmed that thinking, and said while the U.S. "did not ask for this plague," Trump's promised "return to greatness has already begun" despite the economic downturn. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

cluck that
Chicken Run actress cries fowl — er, foul — after being recast for younger actress

10:39 a.m.
Ginger plans her escape.
Getty Images/DreamWorks

Chicken Run was a great coop — ahem, a great coup — when it came out in 2000, becoming the highest-grossing stop motion animated film ever. But feathers are being ruffled as plans have moved forward on the film's long-awaited sequel; Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original, said she's gotten the axe along with Mel Gibson, who voiced Rocky.

"The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they want a younger actress to reprise the role," said Sawalha, 51, who was 30 when she first voiced Ginger. Sawalha explained she was deprived the chance to do a standard voice test, and did her own, with a producer agreeing that her voice didn't sound like it had changed though they'd be recasting the part anyway.

"I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted," Sawalha tweeted. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Remdesivir significantly reduces risk of COVID-19 death, Gilead claims

10:00 a.m.
Gilead Sciences logo
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Data shows the drug remdesivir significantly reduced the risk of death in severely sick COVID-19 patients, biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences announced Friday.

Remdesivir reduced the risk of death by 62 percent when compared to normal care, Gilead claims its data shows. Gilead noted this is an "important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials." Shares of Gilead rose close to three percent before the market opened upon the news.

Gilead developed remdesivir as a potential treatment for Ebola and has been testing it on coronavirus patients for months. Late last month, Gilead said each dose of remdesivir will cost $520, totaling more than $3,000 over the course of a typical coronavirus treatment. The Trump administration has since bought up Gilead's remdesivir supply. Kathryn Krawczyk

