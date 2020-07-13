One name suggestion for Washington's football team is gaining a lot of momentum

The Washington Redskins have officially announced the retirement of the team's 87-year-old name. Owner Dan Synder and head coach Ron Rivera say they are now working to come up with a new name and logo, and, of course, everyone has suggestions.

Some possible ideas include the Warriors — although it's possible the team will want to avoid overlap with the NBA's Golden State franchise — and the Red Tails, which would honor the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots who fought in World War II. The latter seems to be a popular choice, but another name that's gaining support is the Red Wolves, which doesn't have any significance other than sounding cool. NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who hails from the D.C.-area, is apparently a fan of the name, as are former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Washington's current quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Jon Jansen, a former offensive linemen for Washington, suggested the team be called the Hogs. That probably won't gain too many backers, but Jansen's logic is sound — back in the 1980s and early 1990s, when Washington was one of the league's premier franchises, the team was known for its legendary offensive line, a unit affectionately known as the Hogs.

Whatever they choose, Washington probably won't go with a D.C.-themed moniker, as some of the city's other professional teams, like MLB's Nationals, or the Capitals in the NHL, have. Traditionally, the Washington franchise, which for a long time was the only team located below the Mason-Dixon line, has considered itself a regional team. Tim O'Donnell