Hillary Clinton suggests Trump was a victim of Roger Stone, too

Hillary Clinton isn't living her best life, exactly, but she's spending her coronavirus lockdown walking in the woods, playing with her grandchildren, and working to ensure all eligible Americans get a chance to vote in November, she told Trevor Noah on Monday's Daily Show. Clinton said Noah's takeaway from the Hulu documentary about her is correct: She does feel newly unencumbered by a lack of electoral aspiration.
Noah asked Clinton for what she would say to young women following her into public life. "You will be criticized no matter what you do, and so take criticism seriously, because sometimes your critics actually can teach you something — but don't take it personally," she said.
"I have to ask you about Roger Stone," Noah said near the end of the interview, and specifically if Clinton thought presidents should have the power to pardon someone "who's related to them in a case," as President Trump did in commuting Stone's sentence, and whether she thinks Trump set a precedent where a future "president says 'I will pardon anybody who protects me by not snitching'?" "Well, I think you just summed up why Roger Stone was pardoned," Clinton said. "I mean, he basically threatened Trump. You know, he basically said: 'I sure don't want to go to jail, and I sure have a lot more to say,' and 'Boy, I just wish there would be somebody who could stop me from having to go to jail.' And guess what? Trump intervened."
"The pardon power is supposed to be used for compassionate purposes, to try to right wrongs, to try to make sure that people are not being punished unfairly or have been punished enough," Clinton said. "And in this case, it's a continuation of the cover-up, because the one thing Trump is fearful of, when it comes to him being president, is that finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was — and how he was involved in the seeking of foreign help and then the utilization of it, and how Roger Stone was critical to that. But, you know, unless Trump is defeated at the polls in November, we will never really know everything there is to know about this really deep, ongoing dismantling of institutions, and undermining the rule of law, and the original sin of the way that he actually won the election." Watch below. Peter Weber
It doesn't appear Rick Wilson, the longtime Republican strategist who helps run The Lincoln Project super-PAC, knew he was walking into an ambush when he agreed to speak with the cartoon news anchors on CBS's Tooning Out the News, executive produced by Stephen Colbert. The Lincoln Project has been received warmly by many on the left for its ruthlesssavaging of PresidentTrump. And the interview started out in that vein — until Wilson called Trump "a whining bitch addicted to Twitter," and "Inside the Hill" cartoon anchor Sarah Sabo (Maureen Monahan) jumped in, deadpanning: "Yes, he is a bitch. That is the biggest insult, comparing someone to a woman — I hate us."
Co-anchor Richard Ballard (Addison Anderson) started the battering in earnest by noting that seven members of The Lincoln Project's leadership (though not Wilson) are alumni of George W. Bush's campaign, adding, "I gotta say, we really miss Bush: He always did what was right for the country — and that country being Saudi Arabia." Things got increasingly uncomfortable from there, with Ballard, Sabo, and their color commentators highlighting Wilson's past tweets about liberals then digging into The Lincoln Project's use of its millions in donations.
The coup de grâce was with a Lincoln Project–style video on the "savvy grifters" at The Lincoln Project. Wilson did not appear amused, but there was a slightly lighter moment at the end. Watch below. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans Tuesday to unveil a climate plan that includes eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035, The Washington Post reported, citing a person briefed on his proposal. The proposal for a 15-year push for a clean energy standard would be far more aggressive than Biden's previous climate positions. The policy was among the recommendations last week from task forces created by the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former primary-season rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as part of an effort to win over voters from the party's progressive wing. Biden also is expected to call for spending $2 trillion to support the clean-energy economy over four years. Harold Maass
The Supreme Court ruled early Tuesday that the Justice Department can go ahead with three executions this week, dismissing Monday's injunction from a federal judge concerned that the inmates weren't being given enough time to argue their case that the government's lethal injection drug violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment. The 5-4 decision clears the way for the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"The plaintiffs have not established that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their Eighth Amendment claim," a claim that "faces an exceedingly high bar," the unsigned majority opinion from the court's five conservative justices read. The four more liberal justices issued multiple dissenting opinions.
Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote that "significant questions" remain unanswered about the constitutionality of executing prisoners with barbiturate pentobarbital, which the plaintiffs said can cause the terror-inducing sensations of drowning or asphyxiation before an inmate dies. Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the high court is "allowing death-sentenced inmates to be executed before any court can properly consider whether their executions are unconstitutionally cruel and unusual." Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Kagan and Ginsburg, said the court was wrongly accepting "the governments' artificial claim of urgency to truncate ordinary procedures of judicial review."
The federal government has observed a moratorium on capital punishment since 2003. Peter Weber
Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the U.S., "but don't worry, because the White House is working hard on an aggressive new plan — to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. White House officials said they're "concerned" at how often the nation's top infectious disease expert had been wrong about the new coronavirus, and Colbert had some bad news for them about President Trump's record.
The Late Show illustrated the DeVos school fight with a "Tragic School Bus" cartoon.
At least "Trump finally put a mask on," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, though for the Trump fans "who have been mocking face masks this whole time," this "must be like seeing Trump at a Black Lives Matter march with AOC." For everyone else, it's "positively insane" that "Donald Trump is spending more time trying to defeat Dr. Fauci than defeating the coronavirus," he said. "This is the same person who was thinking about bleaching his lungs, and now he's trying to point his tiny fingers at Dr. Fauci?"
"Well, if Trump is looking to discredit one of his top medical experts, he must be getting his coronavirus information from a source that's even more esteemed," Jimmy Fallon deadpanned on The Tonight Show, sighing the name "Chuck Woolery. For those of you who don't know him, he's a crazy ex-TV host with a bunch of ex-wives who loves conspiracy theories — and now he's retweeting Chuck Woolery. It's not good we're getting medical advice from the former host of The Apprentice, who's getting it from the former host of Love Connection."
Let's face it, "the U.S. is an object of horror and humiliation across the world as our coronavirus pandemic spins further out of control and a desperate president tries to force students and teachers back to school without a plan to keep them safe," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. He took a closer look at Trump's cognitive test, Mary Trump's tell-all, and much more. watch below. Peter Weber
Lily Ebert never forgot about the kindness shown to her by an American soldier during the darkest time of her life.
Ebert, 90, was born in Hungary, and at 14, she was sent to Auschwitz. Her mother, brother, and sister were killed, and she survived being forced to work in a munitions factory and a death march. She was liberated in April 1945, but after going through so much trauma, she could not feel at ease.
One American approached her and gave her a German banknote inscribed with an optimistic message. "The start to a new life," he wrote. "Good luck and happiness." This man was "the first person who was kind and wasn't an enemy," Ebert told CNN, and she held onto the banknote, keeping it with her through moves to Switzerland, Israel, and London.
After sharing this story with her 16-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, he tweeted photos of the banknote, hoping to learn the identity of the GI who helped Ebert. The man had also written "assistant to Chaplain Schachter" on the bill, and internet sleuths determined he was Private Hyman Schulman, a Jewish soldier from Brooklyn. He died seven years ago, but Ebert and Forman were able to set up a Zoom meeting with his children. "It means so much that we can now connect with the family," Ebert said. Catherine Garcia
A federal judge stepped in Monday to stop the first federal executions since 2003, ruling that the three inmates slated to be put to death this week have a right to argue their concerns about the constitutionality of lethal injection drugs in court. "The public is not served by short-circuiting legitimate judicial process," said U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration immediately appealed the decision, and when the federal appeals court in D.C. declined to overturn the stay, the administration petitioned the Supreme Court.
Attorney General William Barr lifted a hold on federal executions last year, and Daniel Lewis Lee was scheduled for execution at the federal person in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Monday evening. Lee was convicted of the murders of three people, including an 8-year-old girl, in Arkansas in 1996, as part of a white supremacist plot to set up a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.
Last month, Barr said "we owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes, and to the families left behind, to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."
But family members of Lee's victims were among the biggest opponents of executing him, arguing he should be given a life sentence like the plot leader who participated in the murders. They also have an appeal at the Supreme Court. "For us it is a matter of being there and saying, 'This is not being done in our name; we do not want this,'" said relative Monica Veillette.
The federal government has executed just three people since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988. But things have shifted "since the Justice Department last carried out an execution in 2003," The Washington Post notes. "Executions and death sentences have both declined significantly, public support for capital punishment has fallen, and more states have abolished the practice entirely. State have struggled to obtain drugs, with pharmaceutical firms opposing the use of their products to carry out death sentences, in some cases going to court to fight against it." Peter Weber
Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer who went on to host MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, has died. He was 49.
The Hollywood Reporter on Monday said it confirmed Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.
He joined MythBusters in its third season, and was known for designing and building robots. He reunited with co-hosts Kari Byron and Torry Belleci in 2016 for Netflix's White Rabbit Project. On Monday night, Byron tweeted a photo with Imahara and the caption, "Sometimes I wish I had a time machine."
A Los Angeles native, Imahara attended the University of Southern California, and after graduating spent nine years working for Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions. He specialized in animatronics, and worked on several major films, including the Star Wars prequels, The Matrix Reloaded, Van Helsing, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.Catherine Garcia