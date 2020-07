Romney breaks from GOP again with criticism of Trump's Roger Stone decision

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) continued to carve out his own path when it comes to criticizing President Trump from within the ranks of the GOP.

Romney, who has frequently clashed with Trump throughout his presidency and became the only Republican senator to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial earlier this year, on Saturday morning described Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's setence as an act of "unprecedented, historic" corruption.

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

So far, several Democrats, including House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have criticized the move, but Romney is the most prominent Republican to do so, and some analysts expect he'll be the only sitting lawmaker in the party to take such a stance.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) supported Trump's decision, citing Stone's age which puts him at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. However, critics pointed that while Graham said Stone is in his 70s, he's actually 67, just two years older than Graham. Others noted there are thousands of incarcerated citizens around Stone's age who are at risk of contracting the virus in federal prisons. Tim O'Donnell