Trump may have just confirmed Mueller's suspicions about his conduct toward Roger Stone

The predictability of President Trump's commutation of his friend and confidant Roger Stone's prison sentence on Friday was predictable, but that's what actually makes it more corrupt, Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes write for Lawfare.

Jurecic and Wittes argue that clemency was probably a reward Trump promised Stone in exchange for keeping silent about Trump's knowledge of Stone's outreach to WikiLeaks during his 2016 presidential campaign. In written responses to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office, the president said he had no recollection of "the specifics of any call" he had with Stone during the campaign or any discussions with his friend about WikiLeaks.

But newly unredacted information from Mueller's investigation that came out during Stone's trial convinced Jurecic and Wittes that Trump was likely lying. Mueller wrote that Trump's conduct, especially his tweets supporting Stone after he submitted the written answers, "could also be viewed as reflecting his awareness that Stone could provide evidence that would run counter to the president's denials and would link the president to Stone's efforts to reach out to WikiLeaks," adding that the tweets "support the inference that the president intended to communicate a message that witnesses could be rewarded for refusing to provide testimony."

Stone did refuse to testify against Trump and, lo and behold, Trump went on to commute his sentence, which Jurecic and Wittes consider confirmation that Mueller's suspicions were correct. Read the full piece at Lawfare. Tim O'Donnell