Trump may have just confirmed Mueller's suspicions about his conduct toward Roger Stone

12:49 p.m.
Robert Mueller.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The predictability of President Trump's commutation of his friend and confidant Roger Stone's prison sentence on Friday was predictable, but that's what actually makes it more corrupt, Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes write for Lawfare.

Jurecic and Wittes argue that clemency was probably a reward Trump promised Stone in exchange for keeping silent about Trump's knowledge of Stone's outreach to WikiLeaks during his 2016 presidential campaign. In written responses to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office, the president said he had no recollection of "the specifics of any call" he had with Stone during the campaign or any discussions with his friend about WikiLeaks.

But newly unredacted information from Mueller's investigation that came out during Stone's trial convinced Jurecic and Wittes that Trump was likely lying. Mueller wrote that Trump's conduct, especially his tweets supporting Stone after he submitted the written answers, "could also be viewed as reflecting his awareness that Stone could provide evidence that would run counter to the president's denials and would link the president to Stone's efforts to reach out to WikiLeaks," adding that the tweets "support the inference that the president intended to communicate a message that witnesses could be rewarded for refusing to provide testimony."

Stone did refuse to testify against Trump and, lo and behold, Trump went on to commute his sentence, which Jurecic and Wittes consider confirmation that Mueller's suspicions were correct. Read the full piece at Lawfare. Tim O'Donnell

'Class bubbles' could be the key to reopening schools

1:47 p.m.
Students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

In Israel, public health officials mandated entire schools should close whenever a single student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus, but another strategy adopted by Germany may be the model a lot of countries use going forward as they try to get students back in the classroom, The Washington Post reports.

Instead of shuttering schools because of an infection or trying to enforce social distancing in the classroom, Germany is employing "class bubbles." In other words, when a student tested positive, the entire class was had to quarantine for two weeks, while the rest of the school went on business as usual. England is planning on utilizing the strategy in September — elementary schools will be in bubbles of up to 30 students, and high school students will be grouped into a bubble of up to 240 peers.

And when schools in the Canadian province of Quebec start again in the fall, students will be in groups of up to six who don't have to social distance, while keeping one meter away from other bubbles and two meters from students.

Otto Helve, a pediatric infectious-disease expert from Finland, told the Post the strategy could work especially well in a place like the United States that still has a high infection rate and, subsequently, a higher chance of experiencing an outbreak at a school. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Why the Biden campaign isn't giving into Democrats' pleas to go full-throttle in Texas, Georgia — yet

11:39 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) thinks "now is the best time" for a Democratic presidential candidate to win Texas "since Jimmy Carter." His colleague, Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) also thinks the state is "very winnable," and Georgia Democrats want the presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, to ramp up his effort in the state, too. But while polls indicate Biden may have a chance to flip those states blue, his campaign is taking it easy for now, The New York Times reports.

Biden's aides reportedly consider it too early to switch up their strategy and go for an electoral college route by investing millions in states like Georgia, Texas, and even Ohio while surefire swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania remain up for grabs. "When you look under the hood, we are head in the majority of the battleground states, but we expect them to tighten because these are battleground states in a pretty polarized electorate," Biden's campaign manager, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, told the Times.

O'Malley Dillon is also trying to make sure Biden doesn't lose vulnerable traditionally Democratic states like Nevada. Of course, this doesn't mean Biden's camp won't grow more confident and eventually pour more of their resources into other states because while presidential candidates only need 270 Electoral College votes to win, the Times reports some Democrats, like Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), believe a more convincing victory would allow Biden flip the Senate and move his agenda more easily in office. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Romney breaks from GOP again with criticism of Trump's Roger Stone decision

10:35 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is continuing to buck the majority of his party when it comes to criticizing President Trump.

Romney, who has frequently clashed with Trump throughout his presidency and became the only Republican senator to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial earlier this year, on Saturday morning described Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's sentence as an act of "unprecedented, historic corruption."

So far, several Democrats, including House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have criticized the move, but Romney is the most prominent Republican to do so, and some analysts expect he'll be the only sitting lawmaker in the party to take such a stance.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) supported Trump's decision, citing Stone's age which puts him at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. However, critics pointed that while Graham said Stone is in his 70s, he's actually 67, just two years older than Graham. Others noted there are thousands of incarcerated citizens around Stone's age who are at risk of contracting the virus in federal prisons. Tim O'Donnell

Roger Stone says he'll now help 'exonerate' Michael Flynn

8:21 a.m.
Roger Stone.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

After President Trump controversially commuted his 40-month sentence Friday, Roger Stone told NBC News he plans to celebrate his freedom by writing a book about his experience, possibly filing a complaint against federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky — who Stone accused of defrauding the courts and breaking the law on "numerous occasions" — and helping "exonerate" former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn, like Stone, was entangled in the 2016 Russian election interference scandal and twice pleaded guilty to charges that he lied to FBI agents in January 2017 about his meetings with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. But Flynn eventually moved to withdraw those guilty pleas, and the Justice Department in May dropped his criminal charges, a decision upheld by a federal appeals court in June. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has requested the full bench of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals review the panel's decision.

But even if the panel's ruling holds, Stone apparently has joined the ranks of Trump allies who don't think the dismissal of Flynn's criminal charges goes far enough. Per Politico, multiple people working on the Trump re-election campaign said they would welcome Flynn back into their ranks, although he hasn't been offered a formal position. The thinking seems to be that Flynn would help energize Trump's conservative base, which views him as a victim, Politico reports. "Great surrogate — lots of people would come to see him," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.). "He's the perfect example of deep state victimization. Pretty powerful." Read more from Stone about Trump's decision at NBC News and about the push to bring Flynn back into the fold at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump commutes Roger Stone's 40-month sentence

July 10, 2020

President Trump commuted the 40-month sentence of his friend and confidant Roger Stone, he announced Friday evening.

"Mr. Stone would be put at serious risk in prison," the White House said in a statement, calling him a "victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years." Stone was convicted witness tampering and making false statements to Congress, among other charges, after being indicted in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Stone was set to begin his prison term on Tuesday, though his lawyers did request a 60-day delay in starting that sentence, saying he would face medical risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House cited that "medical danger" in its statement announcing Trump's motion of clemency.

Trump called Stone "very unfairly treated" when talking to journalists earlier Friday, and was reportedly expected to pardon him soon. Still, Stone told journalist Howard Fineman on Friday he didn't want a pardon because it implies guilt. Kathryn Krawczyk

Amazon now says email telling employees to delete TikTok was 'sent in error'

July 10, 2020
TikTok
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Amazon employees can apparently download TikTok again.

On Friday, The New York Times broke the news that Amazon sent an email to employees telling them they had to delete TikTok from their cell phones due to "security risks." Staffers were reportedly told they needed to have the app deleted by Friday in order to continue accessing their Amazon email. It was major news that generated headlines across the internet following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying earlier this week the United States was considering potentially banning the Chinese-owned app.

But just hours later, Amazon says actually, forget about all that, as the company now claims it sent the email to employees accidentally.

"This morning's email to some of our employees was sent in error," an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

If it was an error, it's quite a mistake to make given all the attention the news got, although considering the company did evidently have an email ready to go for this scenario, "right now" may be the key phrase in that statement. Brendan Morrow

Valentina Sampaio is Sports Illustrated's 1st transgender swimsuit model

July 10, 2020
Valentina Sampaio
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Valentina Sampaio says she has overcome "snickers, insults, fearful reactions, and physical violations," to become Sports Illustrated's first transgender swimsuit model.

Sampaio, who writes for SI that she was "born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil," will appear in SI's annual swimsuit edition out July 21. She's been on the cover of Vogue Brazil and had a Victoria's Secret campaign last year, and now helps SI take its latest step in including groundbreaking, diverse models on its pages.

In an essay for SI, Sampaio describes how "Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world." "Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples' hearts and minds," Sampaio continues, which often holds trans people back from "growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school, or finding dignified work."

"I recognize that I am one of the fortunate ones, and my intention is to honor that as best I can," Sampaio said, thanking SI for "seeing and respecting me as I truly am." Read all of what Sampaio has to say about her big gig at Sports Illustrated. Kathryn Krawczyk

