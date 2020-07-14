Lincoln Project cofounder Rick Wilson gets sabotaged by Colbert's cartoon news anchors

Hillary Clinton isn't living her best life, exactly, but she's spending her coronavirus lockdown walking in the woods, playing with her grandchildren, and working to ensure all eligible Americans get a chance to vote in November, she told Trevor Noah on Monday's Daily Show. Clinton said Noah's takeaway from the Hulu documentary about her is correct: She does feel newly unencumbered by a lack of electoral aspiration.

Noah asked Clinton for what she would say to young women following her into public life. "You will be criticized no matter what you do, and so take criticism seriously, because sometimes your critics actually can teach you something — but don't take it personally," she said.

"I have to ask you about Roger Stone," Noah said near the end of the interview, and specifically if Clinton thought presidents should have the power to pardon someone "who's related to them in a case," as President Trump did in commuting Stone's sentence, and whether she thinks Trump set a precedent where a future "president says 'I will pardon anybody who protects me by not snitching'?" "Well, I think you just summed up why Roger Stone was pardoned," Clinton said. "I mean, he basically threatened Trump. You know, he basically said: 'I sure don't want to go to jail, and I sure have a lot more to say,' and 'Boy, I just wish there would be somebody who could stop me from having to go to jail.' And guess what? Trump intervened."