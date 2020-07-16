Alex Trebek experiments with facial hair in latest health update

With no new Jeopardy! shows on the air due to a coronavirus-induced pause in filming, it's been a while since the world saw its favorite game show host. But Alex Trebek is doing fine as his pancreatic cancer treatment progresses, he assured his fans in a video out Thursday — and unveiled what might be his first goatee ever seen in public.

Trebek opened his video by acknowledging the obvious: that he had used his recent time off to "grow some facial hair ... while waiting for us to safely return to the studio." He's also been continuing his treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer about a year ago, "and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," Trebek said.