Solving COVID
The ICU death rate for COVID-19 has fallen dramatically since March, study finds

7:16 a.m.
ICU in India
Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images

If you are sick enough with COVID-19 to be admitted to a hospital intensive care unit, your chances of survival are much better today than they were a few months ago, researchers report in the journal Anaesthesia. The British study analyzed all published research from around the world on COVID-19 ICU deaths among adults, and it found the fatality rate dropped from 60 percent of ICU patients at the end of March to 40 percent in May, a 33 percent drop. The ICU death rate was more or less constant across all continents.

"As we learn more about this virus and its effect on the critically ill, we become better at treating it and its complications," Dr. Eric Cioe Pena, director of global health at Northwell Health, tells ABC News. "The global sum of knowledge brought to bear on this problem is what has helped to reduce mortality." Doctors now have more effective tools, including proven steroids and anti-viral drugs, and they have a better understanding of the new coronavirus and how it affects the body. Also, "we are more knowledgeable about ventilator management in these patients," said Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

While the ICU death rate has fallen across national boundaries, different countries have employed divergent strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and overall deaths are rising in countries that have failed to contain the disease. The virus is "like a big giant forest fire that's looking for human lives to burn," University of Minnesota infectious disease reacher Michael Osterholm tells Politico. If the treatment gains are not "coupled with good public health measures," Pena told ABC News, we will "erase any gains made over the last few months by simply overwhelming the ICUs that have just become better at treating COVID-19." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus Biden
Late night hosts have sympathy for Brad Parscale, ponder why Trump escaped the big Twitter hack

5:59 a.m.

Among the heap of "troubling pandemic news," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, "yesterday we learned that Russian hackers have launched cyberattacks on COVID-19 research centers. So the Russians are getting America's coronavirus data? Could they share it with us?" The Russian spies are actually trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research, he explained, "but for once, Russia is the second-biggest hacking story of the day, because yesterday, major Twitter accounts were hacked in a bitcoin scam. Now, if you're not familiar, a 'bitcoin scam' is anything involving bitcoin."

President Trump is getting crushed in the polls by Joe Biden, Colbert said, but "I won't feel confident Biden has won this thing until he's giving his first State of the Union — and even then part of me will be thinking: 'Comey could still f--- this up.'"

"A new poll finds that Trump's approval rating has hit an all-time low of 36 percent," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "I guess that explains why Trump has decided to shake things up," replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale. "Meanwhile, everyone else in the campaign is thinking, 'Yeah, he was the problem,'" he joked. The Twitter hackers targeted Biden, Barack Obama, and Jeff Bezos, among other blue checkmarks, Fallon said. "You know Trump's furious because they attacked the biggest accounts on Twitter and didn't even include him."

"Twitter released a statement saying that luckily, the president's Twitter account was not hacked — but how would they know?" Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. "I mean, this is the same guy who tweets about beans, Iran, and the Confederacy in the span of 10 minutes. He pre-hacks himself."

Also, "Donald Trump's campaign isn't struggling because of his campaign manager, it's struggling because Donald Trump is the candidate," Noah said. So Parscale is clearly "a scapegoat," but he should still be proud, "because at this point, getting out of the Trump campaign without getting into prison, that's an achievement."

"Trump's campaign is sputtering because the coronavirus crisis isn't a problem Trump can just BS his way out of," and governing "is just not in his skill set," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. But Trump didn't just fire Parscale, he's also "honing in on two key re-election strategies: less testing and more racism."

Trump also suggested dogs might vote illegally, and The Late Show turned that into a commercial. Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. tops 77,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, blowing past previous record

3:58 a.m.

The U.S. hit a new single-day record for COVID-19 infections on Thursday: 77,217, by Reuters' count, and more than 75,600, according to The New York Times. The previous record, about 69,000, was set last Friday. The seven-day average of daily infections is now above 63,000, from about 22,200 a month ago. The death toll on Thursday, 969, was the highest since June 10, and Florida, Texas, and South Carolina all had their biggest one-day increases. Other states that have broken their single-day fatality records this week are Alabama, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Hawaii, and Montana. Texas and Arizona are bringing in refrigerated trucks to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

More than half of U.S. states now require wearing a mask in public — the governors of Colorado and Arkansas issued mask orders Thursday, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sued Atlanta for recommending residents wear masks. The death rate is rising after steadily falling for weeks, but the U.S. never dipped below its months-long plateau of about 20,000 cases a day after its first peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday. "What I think we need to do, and my colleagues agree, is we really almost need to regroup, call a timeout — not necessarily lock down again, but say that we've got to do this in a more measured way," Fauci said. "We've got to get our arms around this and we've got to get this controlled." Peter Weber

From the News wing of Fox News....
Fox News cuts from Trump's latest White House mini-rally to timidly defend Barack Obama

2:59 a.m.

President Trump held another campaign-style event at the White House on Thursday, this time on the South Lawn, where two trucks and a crane were brought in to illustrate his assertion that regulation is bad.

Regulations to ensure fair housing are bad, Trump specified, as are those aimed at conserving water and electricity.

Trump's claims about the costs of regulations, and the number imposed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, were so misleading that Fox News host anchor Neil Cavuto cut in to almost apologetically set the record straight.

Fair and balanced and all that. Peter Weber

ABSURD?
Kayleigh McEnany's White House briefing book covers 'ABSURD' to 'WINS' and lots of oddities in between

2:18 a.m.

During White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing Thursday, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst got a shot of her briefing binder, with alphabetized topics on view ranging from "ABSURD" to "WINS."

There were the topics you'd expect and hope to find in a White House briefing book, like COVID and MASKS and CDC, but also some more interesting tabs, like GOYA, MARY (Trump, presumably), (Anthony) FAUCI, STATUES, HATE, LIES, OBAMA, and GOLF. She clearly used some of the tabs on Thursday, like HATCH, in response to a question about the appropriateness of Trump's Rose Garden campaign rally:

And then there were some puzzlers. Does KARL refer to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl? Karl Rove? Karl Marx? And how about HOGAN. Presumably, that tab was for questions about an op-ed from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slamming President Trump's COVID response. But it could also refer to Hogan Gidley, the White House spokesman who now speaks for the Trump campaign, and maybe didn't speak so well in an interview on CNN Thursday afternoon:

No, it was Larry Hogan.

Make of ABSURD what you will. Peter Weber

Edit

This young Nigerian dancer aims to change the way people see ballet

2:02 a.m.

Anthony Mmesoma Madu is shattering stereotypes about ballet dancers, one pirouette at a time.

The 11-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, told BBC News that he is one of just a few male ballet dancers where he lives, and he wants people to know that it is "not only for girls." He is always moving, and loves dancing because "the feeling that comes over me, it is as if I am dreaming."

A video showing Anthony dancing in the rain recently went viral, after being shared by actress Viola Davis; this made Anthony "very, very happy," he said. He is learning ballet at the Leap of Dance Academy, founded in 2017 by Daniel Ajala Owoseni. A self-taught instructor, he offers lessons for free in order to make ballet accessible for everyone. "We are changing the narrative about the stereotype of ballet male dancers," Owoseni said, adding, "Male ballet dancing is here to stay."

Anthony's mother, Ifeoma Madu, told BBC News that whenever she sees her son dancing, "I have joy." She advises other parents of talented children to "give their full support," so their son or daughter can "go far." Anthony's goal is to become a professional ballet dancer. "Dance is just part of my life," he said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
White House report recommends 18 hard-hit states impose stricter coronavirus measures

1:08 a.m.
A woman wears a face mask in front of an American flag.
John Moore/Getty Images

An internal White House report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity says that 18 states are in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases — including California, Kansas, Utah, and Alabama — and should enact stricter measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including telling residents to wear masks and shuttering bars and gyms.

Dated July 14, this document was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Center for Public Integrity reports. It has been shared within the government but not posted publicly. To be in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, a state had to have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people last week. There are also 11 states in the red zone for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of coronavirus test results came back positive.

Georgia is a red zone state for cases and test positivity, yet Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Wednesday banned cities and counties from enforcing mask mandates, then sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council on Thursday to try to block a mask recommendation. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told the Center for Public Integrity there's no reason why this White House report shouldn't be available for everyone to read. "The fact that it's not public makes no sense to me," Jha said. "Why are we hiding this information from the American people? This should be published and updated every day." Catherine Garcia

'law and order'
Unidentified federal agents in camo and rented minivans are grabbing people off Portland's streets

12:56 a.m.

President Trump has sent an unknown number of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, ostensibly to project federal property amid weeks of protests against racism and police brutality. But federal officers "are also detaining people on Portland streets who aren't near federal property, nor is it clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," OPB reported Thursday evening. One civil rights lawyer, Juan Chavez, described the federal tactics as "like stop and frisk meets Guantanamo Bay" and "more like abduction" than lawful arrest.

"Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14," OPB reports. "Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off."

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf visited Portland on Thursday and slammed the mayor and governor, claiming "Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city." He released a list of the "lawless destruction and violence" from these "violent anarchists," and most of it was graffiti. Trump praised the federal incursion Monday, saying "Portland was totally out of control" and federal agents "very much quelled it." Federal agents shot one 26-year-old man in the head with "less lethal" munitions last Saturday, fracturing his skull.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Gov. Kate Brown (D), and Oregon's congressional delegation were pretty clear the feds are not welcome. Wheeler said Tuesday that the federal officers had brought only violence and "life-threatening tactics" to Portland streets, and "we do not need or want their help." Brown said Thursday said she told Wolf he should remove "all federal officers from our streets" and criticized Trump's "political theater" and "blatant abuse of power" in Portland. Sen. Ron Wyden (D) echoed that critique:

You can read more about the Portland situation, including details of one murky arrest of a pedestrian by federal agents in a rented minivan, at OPB. Peter Weber

