Trump is bringing back coronavirus briefings

President Trump's coronavirus briefings are making a comeback.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he'll start holding daily coronavirus briefings again, likely starting on Tuesday.

"We had very successful briefings," Trump said.

Trump described the briefings as a "great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and generally speaking where we are," saying they'd take place in the previous "good slot" of 5:00. The briefings will resume at a time when the U.S. has been breaking records for the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times previously reported that some Republicans had privately pushed for more coronavirus briefings led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. "The more they turn the briefings over to the professionals, the better," Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told the Times.

As The Associated Press' Jonathan Lemire notes, the White House coronavirus briefings were previously ended not long after President Trump floated the idea of injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19. At the time, Axios reported that Trump's advisers "told him he's overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren't looking good for him right now against Joe Biden." Brendan Morrow