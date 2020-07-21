See More Speed Reads
unfair
Edit

Fauci says he's a 'realist,' not an 'alarmist' after Trump description

10:04 a.m.
Anthony Fauci
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is lightly pushing back on some comments from President Trump.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, spoke to Maria Shriver on Instagram this week, and responded to a question about Trump's recent declaration that he's a "little bit of an alarmist."

"I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist," Fauci said, NBC News reports.

When Shriver asked Fauci if he thought the description was "unfair" since he's just "dealing with reality," Fauci responded, "I believe so. But then again, others have different opinions."

Trump's comment in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, in which he also said he has a "very good relationship" with Fauci but that the infectious disease expert has "made some mistakes," came after days of Trump administration officials attacking Fauci. Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, wrote an op-ed in which he claimed Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on," and Fauci subsequently told The Atlantic the recent attacks from these officials are "bizarre" and only "reflect poorly on them."

Fauci has repeatedly expressed dire warnings about the state of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., in contrast with Trump's more rosy view on the pandemic. In the discussion with Shriver, Fauci again stressed the need to get the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. down significantly "if we want to go into the fall and winter in good shape." Brendan Morrow

Gross
Edit

GOP lawmaker reportedly overheard calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'f---ing bitch'

9:51 a.m.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Ted Yoho, a conservative Republican from Florida, reportedly cursed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) earlier this week as they were leaving the Capitol Building.

Ocasio-Cortez was headed into the Capitol to vote when she passed Yoho, who was just leaving after voting himself, The Hill reports. Yoho then called out Ocasio-Cortez over her comments connecting poverty and unemployment to crime, and branded her "disgusting" for doing so, according to what a reporter for The Hill overheard.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly continued, to which Ocasio-Cortez said he was being "rude." They then walked away, and Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) joined up with Yoho. But when they were a few steps apart, Yoho threw in a last thought: "F---ing bitch," The Hill recounts.

Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the account to The Hill, saying "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever. I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me." Yoho told The Hill he had "no comment," while Williams claimed he heard none of the exchange. "I don't know what their topic was. There's always a topic, isn't there?" he said.

Ocasio-Cortez recently linked a spike in crime in New York City with record unemployment throughout the country, and doubled down last week even after a wave of Republican criticism. Kathryn Krawczyk

Can't buy me love
Edit

Trump's campaign has vastly outspent Biden, who currently leads by 9 points

8:53 a.m.
Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, the Republican Party, and two allied committees have spent nearly $1 billion since Trump launched his campaign in 2017, according to Federal Election Commission filings released Monday. The huge sum, more than $983 million, eclipses the $552 million former President Barack Obama had spent at this point in his 2012 re-election campaign, The Washington Post notes.

Trump's campaign and its affiliates spent about $240 million in June and ended the month with $296 million in the bank. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign and its affiliates spent $165 million in June and entered July with $238.5 million. Despite Trump's generous spending and shrinking cash advantage, Biden has maintained a lead of about 9 percentage points for more than a month, according to polling averages by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

"The last time a candidate sustained such a large advantage for so long was nearly 25 years ago, when Bill Clinton led Bob Dole in 1996," Nate Cohn reports at The New York Times, and Biden's enduring lead makes it "harder to assume that it is just another fleeting shift in the polls. Perhaps the lead is not just different in size and length, but also in kind. It's possible the nation's political stalemate has been broken, at least for now, by one issue: the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic."

"Nothing compares to the daily impression he's making, with his handling of the pandemic and with the state of the economy," Michael Malbin at the nonpartisan Campaign Finance Institute tells the Post. "If those turn around, his support will turn around. If they don't, no amount of advertising will help."

Even if he loses, Trump wouldn't come out empty-handed, though: His campaign and affiliated committees sent another $45,123 to Trump's family businesses in June. Trump and the Republican National Committee say their record spending has been used to hire a large staff across the country, bolster the campaign's data capabilities, and finance litigation tied to voting access. Peter Weber

fight the bias
Edit

Master of None's Alan Yang made a powerful new PSA on anti-Asian racism amid the pandemic

8:44 a.m.

Ad Council and Alan Yang are taking on anti-Asian racism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit organization Ad Council has released a powerful new public service announcement called "Fight the Virus. Fight the Bias," which was produced by Yang, co-creator of Master of None and director of Tigertail, per Deadline. It addresses the need to "stop the spread of anti-Asian racism," featuring interviewees recalling examples of racism they have been subjected to in recent months during the COVID-19 crisis and taking off their masks to say that they're "not a virus."

Yang told The New York Times this issue hit "very close to home," recalling how actor Tzi Ma, who starred in Yang's Tigertail, was approached by a man during the pandemic who told him he "should be quarantined."

"This wasn't an abstract idea to me, something theoretical," Yang told the Times. "I knew people this was happening to."

As the Times reports, the Anti-Defamation League has noted "surging reports of xenophobic and racist incidents targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander" community, and in a recent Pew Research Center survey, more than half of Asian adults said racist or racially insensitive views against Asians had become more commonly expressed during the pandemic. President Trump continues to regularly refer to COVID-19 as the "China Virus."

Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman said on Tuesday, per Deadline, "Amid this pandemic and the stresses associated, nobody should have to also endure the added layer of fear that comes from this surge in racial violence and harassment. We hope this film will inspire Americans to rethink their biases and help put an end to the wave of racism facing the API community." According to the Times, the new campaign is set to be rolled out both online and on TV. Brendan Morrow

Biden Campaign
Edit

Biden to propose $775 billion child care, elder care plan, funded largely by wealthy real estate investors

7:31 a.m.
Joe Biden on Joy Reid's show
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will unveil a sweeping proposal Tuesday to help families pay for child care for children 4 and under, in-home elder care for aging parents, and long-term care for the disabled. The plan, estimated to cost $775 billion over 10 years, would also fund 150,000 public health care worker jobs. "If we truly want to reward work in this country, we have to ease the financial burden of care that families are carrying, and we have to elevate the compensation, benefits, training, and education opportunities for certification, and dignity of caregiving workers and educators," Biden's campaign said.

Biden's "21st Century Caregiving and Education Workforce" plan follows major proposals on green energy and Buy American economics. It would provide universal child care to 3- and 4-year-olds, fund new child care centers, work to clear the backlog of in-home elder and disabled care requests, and help caregivers get better pay and education, among other planks.

Biden's campaign said only that the proposal "will be paid for by rolling back unproductive and unequal tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earners." A senior campaign official told Bloomberg News that Biden's administration would specifically target "like-kind exchanges," which let investors defer taxes by reinvesting commercial real estate sales in another property, and also stop investors from using real estate losses to slash their income tax bills.

Unlike President Trump, "I know how hard it is to be a single dad who has to work with two young sons at home," Biden said last month. "I know what it means to bring your aging parent into your home to take care of them in their final years. I've done both. And it's hard. And it's hard for millions of Americans who are just trying to make ends meet." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

China's top COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed weak results among older Phase II test subjects

6:40 a.m.
Chinese lab works on COVID-19 vaccine
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

China's CanSino Biologics reported preliminary results of its Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday, and there was promising news. But it was overshadowed by the results of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, also published Monday in the journal The Lancet. Both vaccines, among the top contenders in the global race for a coronavirus immunization drug, produced strong immune responses with only minor side effects, but older trial participants showed significantly weaker responses in the CanSino trial, suggesting two doses may be needed.

CanSino's vaccine appears "pretty weak compared to other vaccine candidates (to the extent that comparisons are possible)," said Prof. John Moore at Weill Cornell Medical School. However, comparing the immune response among different vaccines is tricky, he added, "like judging a beautiful baby photo contest when every mom uses a different Instagram filter."

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and CanSino's candidate both use genetically deactivated adenoviruses that mimic the new coronavirus and stimulate an immune response. But while Oxford's vaccine uses an adenovirus found in chimps, CanSino relies on an adenovirus that causes the common cold in humans. Monday's CanSino study "revealed that people who had previously been exposed to the cold virus showed weaker immune responses to the coronavirus vaccine — presumably because their immune systems zeroed in on the familiar component of the vaccine, the weakened cold virus, rather than SARS-CoV-2," Politico explains.

CanSino and Oxford-AstraZeneca already have large-scale Phase III trials underway to judge their vaccines' efficacy, and CanSino's is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use, though approval is limited to China's military. Monday's reports show that "each of these vaccines is worth taking all the way through to a Phase III study," Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, a vaccine researcher at the Baylor College of Medicine, tells The New York Times. "That is it. All it means is 'worth pursuing.'" Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus Democrats
Edit

Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers aren't big fans of Trump's 'secret police' invading Portland

5:13 a.m.

The U.S. coronavirus pandemic continues to rage out of control, despite the nonexistent effort of President Trump and his administration, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Now, you might be thinking, 'Hey Stephen, they've completely shanked this pandemic, if only someone was on TV every day lying about it.' Well, great news, because Trump is bringing back coronavirus briefings."

"We got a preview of what the new coronavirus briefings will be like yesterday, when Trump did an interview on Fox News Sunday on Sunday on Fox News," and Chris Wallace wasn't grading on the usual Fox News curve, Colbert said. Things "got really sad" when Trump bragged again about passing a cognitive test, he said. "It's chilling to see the most powerful man in the world bragging that he passed a test that they give to people to find out whether they should be allowed to take the bus by themselves." He gave real examples of the questions Trump said were "hard."

"And just when you thought the Trump presidency couldn't get any darker, we now have horrifying footage from Portland, Oregon, of masked, unidentified federal troops snatching protesters off the streets without a warrant or any probable cause, and throwing them into unmarked vehicles," Colbert said. "Obviously, this is chilling. But also: minivans? Really?" Acting Homeland Security leaders say the agents are nameless to protect their family, and "it goes without saying, doxxing is bad," he said. "I wish it went without saying that having a secret police is way worse. And no, the Trumpstapo is not saying they're 'just following orders,' they're saying they're just following executive orders."

Seth Meyers found Trump's Chris Wallace interview "truly terrifying," he said on Late Night. But not as alarming as Trump sending "secret police to an American city to snatch protesters off the streets."

It's bad enough that Trump's personal "paramilitary force" is "kidnapping protesters and stuffing them into unmarked vans" in Portland — and soon, other blue cities — but his justification is also nonsense, Meyer said, nodding to Portlandia: "People in Portland are anything but anarchists. Restaurants in Portland have more rules than a Manhattan co-op board. If you don't put your banana peel in the compost bin, they'll drive you to the city limits in a solar-powered car and leave you there." Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus the media
Edit

Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and a cartoon elephant recap Trump's mortifying interview with Chris Wallace

3:55 a.m.

The reactions to President Trump's performance in his Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace "were mixed: some experts called it a fiasco, while others called it a debacle," Jimmy Fallon joked on Monday's Tonight Show. "I'm not saying it was bad, but by the end of it, Kanye was calling for Trump to get some help." In fact, he said, "the interview was so rough, now everyone who enters the White House gets tested to make sure they're not Chris Wallace."

One especially cringe-worthy part was when Trump once more bragged about how well he did on a cognitive test, only to be challenged by Wallace, Fallon said. "I'm glad Trump knows how to identify an elephant. If the country ever has an elephant pandemic, we'll be in great shape. Meanwhile, Don Jr. took the test, but he just shot a hole in the picture of the elephant." He ran through some fictional Trump test answers.

The elephant responded in Tooning Out the News.

And Stephen Colbert's Late Show opened with a Trump-themed homage to Good Will Hunting.

"This was no softball interview," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "In fact it was pretty much a master class in how not to let Trump get away with his usual bulls--t." On COVID-19 mortality rates, for example, "Chris Wallace did two things right there that Trump absolutely hates: He proved him wrong and he made him do homework," he said. "I don't care how many times I watch it — it is priceless seeing Trump flail around, trying to find the fact that he made up. And it actually shows you how his brain just kind of mixes up everything he reads into one big information smoothie."

"Honestly, it got to the point where Chris Wallace wasn't just fact-checking Trump, he was fact-shaming him," Noah said, pointing to the cognitive test back-and-forth. "This is sort of making me sad right now. Because Trump is trying so hard to claim he's a genius because he passed a test where you have to identify an elephant — which, let's be honest, even for Trump is too easy. I mean, if they wanted to test Trump, they shouldn't have asked him to identify an elephant, they should have asked him to identify his second daughter." Watch below for other examples of how Trump made every subject "weird." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.