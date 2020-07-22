See More Speed Reads
Late Night tackles Trump versus protests
Edit

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah goggle at Portland's growing protests as Trump's 'storm troopers' go national

4:10 a.m.

President Trump "has been so busy shanking the response to the coronavirus that he forgot about his real passion project, demonizing immigrants," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But he's going back to the basics, because earlier today Trump barred the U.S. Census from counting undocumented immigrants." Trump's executive order, of course, is "completely unconstitutional," he added. "But Trump doesn't take no from the Constitution, he just grabs it by the preamble."

"Oh, speaking of unconstitutional, last night in Portland, Oregon, nameless federal storm troopers again fired tear gas and flash grenades at protesters," including a growing group of moms and a new contingent of dads, Colbert said. "Local officials aren't happy" and have told the agents to leave, but Trump claimed Oregon leaders don't want "his duck-duck-goose-steppers" because they're afraid of the protesters. Yes, "these protesters are incredibly scary, like this woman doing yoga to distract the feds — that is naked aggression," he deadpanned, showing a safe-for-work photo of a protester dubbed "Naked Athena."

Trump says he's taking this national, to cities like New York and Chicago. "This is gonna get bad, because Trump just wants more chaos," Colbert sighed. He imagined how Sex and the City would look under federal occupation.

And he gave the federal agents a culinary destination in Chicago.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah also ran through some of the "dramatic" protests in Portland, including Athena. "Protesting naked? Now, that's bravery," he said. "Although are we sure being naked is part of a protest? I mean, she could just be one of those people who spend so much time in lockdown that they forgot that they have to wear clothes when they leave the house." Also, "you know your protest is picking up steam when your mom shows up," he added.

"Unidentified soldiers throwing protesters into an unmarked van on the streets of Portland" sounds "less like democracy and more like an episode of Narcos," Noah said. "And how are people even supposed to tell the difference between being arrested and being kidnapped? Because I don't know if you've notice this, but in America, random dudes walk around in camo gear holding guns all the time." And with Trump " planning to send these secret police to cities all across America," he said, "you might want to get naked and call your mom, because sh-t's about to go down." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

39 Miami police officers to form mask enforcement unit

2:05 a.m.
A man wears a mask on the beach in Miami.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

If you don't wear a mask in Miami, it'll cost you — $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second, and $500 every time after that.

Miami-Dade County has the state's most COVID-19 infections reported per 100,000 people and the highest death toll, The Miami Herald reports. To try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people in Miami must wear face masks while in outdoor and indoor public settings, with few exceptions.

To ensure people take the ordinance seriously, Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Tuesday that 39 police officers will form a mask enforcement unit, working "seven days a week." Anyone who violates the ordinance more than three times will not only get a $500 fine, but will also be arrested. Catherine Garcia

are you ready for some football? Sorry
Edit

NFL reportedly cancels entire 2020 preseason, cuts team roster size

1:44 a.m.
NFL logo
Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

The National Football League has canceled its 2020 preseason and cut the rosters teams can field to 80 players, from 90, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today and The Associated Press report, citing a non-public announcement by the NFL Players Association. League owners had proposed cutting the four preseason games to two, while the players union pushed for zero. Rookies are reporting to training camp this week, and returning players will arrive next week.

"In seven weeks, the NFL expects to kick off its 101st season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Houston," AP's Barry Wilner reports. "Emphasis on expects." The NFL and NFLPA have already agreed to protocols on team travel, testing, facilities, and other measures recommended by a joint committee of doctors, trainers, and coaches. "Of course, there are more questions than ever for America's most profitable sports league, most notably how to keep people safe in a contact sport during a pandemic," Wilner adds.

"Everything that we're doing is centered around the concept of risk mitigation," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, tells AP. "We know that we can't eliminate risk, but we're trying to mitigate it as much as possible for everyone. We know that this is going to be a shared responsibility." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Antique store owner surprises musical customer with a piano

1:33 a.m.

John Thomas Archer's piano playing struck a chord with employees and customers at a Massachusetts antique store.

While shopping at ReMARKable Cleanouts in Norwood earlier this month, Archer, a student at Northeastern University and a self-taught musician, asked a worker if he could play one of the pianos for sale. He started playing "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, and soon, store employees and other customers stopped what they were doing to listen.

One worker filmed the performance, and store owner Mark Waters thought it was "fantastic," he told Good Morning America. Waters was so impressed that he decided to give Archer a piano, and was able to track him down thanks to Facebook. When Archer learned he was going to receive a Steinway, "he went into tears and it brought tears to my eyes," Waters said. "It was one of those feel good moments." Catherine Garcia

Lost Causes
Edit

Trump threatens to veto military spending bill over Confederate base names, putting Senate GOP in a fix

12:53 a.m.
Mitch McConnell and Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump formally threatened to veto a $740 billion military spending bill Tuesday because it requires the Pentagon to rename 10 military bases named after Confederate generals, among other objections. The White House did not mention the Confederacy in the veto threat, but said the version of the bill passed by the House a few hours later, with a veto-proof 295-125 majority, is "part of a sustained effort" to "rewrite history and to displace the enduring legacy of the American Revolution with an ever-shifting standard of conduct."

The effort to rename military bases has bipartisan support — 108 House Republicans voted for the bill — and it's fine with Pentagon leaders. But the Senate has not yet passed its version of the spending bill, which orders the bases renamed within three years, not one year like the House's version. Republican leaders have not yet announced if they will allow votes on a proposal by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to strip the renaming mandate or another from Senate Democrats to shorten the time frame to one year.

Trump also objected to a measure in the House bill that would prevent the president from unilaterally redirect military service members, specifically barring Trump from carrying out his plan to pull 9,500 troops from Germany without proving to Congress it wouldn't harm U.S. national security. A similar proposal in the Senate is sponsored by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and co-sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-.S.C.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A third measure in the veto threat would require federal agents deployed in the U.S. to display their branch insignia and give governors or equivalent political leaders in states or territories the power to refuse National Guard deployments for certain operations.

Presidents not infrequently threaten to veto legislation at this stage in the negotiations, The Washington Post reports, though this veto threat stands out because it is at odds with the policy goals of the president's own party. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Researchers are coming closer to developing blood test that can detect early-stage cancer

12:48 a.m.
Blood samples.
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are continuing to make progress in their quest to develop a blood test able to detect cancer before patients exhibit symptoms.

In a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, researchers write that a test called PanSeer is able to catch small pieces of DNA that are released into the bloodstream by tumor cells. This test has the potential to detect five different types of cancers up to four years earlier than diagnostic methods now in use, NBC News reports.

For the study, researchers retroactively analyzed blood samples collected from 605 asymptomatic people — including 191 who were later diagnosed with stomach, liver, lung, esophageal, or colorectal cancer. The team wanted to see if they could spot DNA fragments indicating cancer, and determined that the test could detect cancer in the blood of asymptomatic patients with 95 percent sensitivity, NBC News reports. The goal is to hit 100 percent sensitivity, so there are no false negatives.

The test still needs to go through clinical trials, and doctors won't be able to use it for several more years, but the researchers are hopeful it will be an affordable way for physicians to diagnose patients earlier, especially for cancers that are hard to screen for, like liver cancer. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Trump reportedly asked U.S. ambassador if he could get the British Open moved to his Scottish golf resort

July 21, 2020
Robert Wood Johnson IV.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

In February 2018, Robert Wood Johnson IV, the U.S. ambassador to Britain, told several colleagues that President Trump asked him to approach the British government about having his Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland host the British Open golf tournament, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Johnson was warned by his deputy, Lewis Lukens, that this was a bad — and unethical — idea, the Times reports, but Johnson still brought it up to David Mundell, Scotland's secretary of state. Lukens, a career diplomat who once served as ambassador to Senegal, notified State Department officials about what happened, his colleagues said, and just a few months later, Johnson forced him out of his position.

The Constitution bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments, and the Times says that if the tournament had been held at the Trump property, the British or Scottish government would have probably paid for security, which in turn would have benefited Trump monetarily. The Trumps operate 16 golf courses that generate about a third of the family's income, the Times reports. In the property's most recent annual report, Turnberry shows it lost nearly $1 million in 2018.

Johnson is the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune and a longtime Republican donor who had no previous diplomatic experience when he became ambassador. Johnson and the White House both declined to comment on the report, while Mundell told the Times it would be "inappropriate" to discuss his dealings with Johnson. In a statement, the British government said Johnson "made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting event," but did not say whether they discussed Turnberry. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

all atwitter
Edit

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts, banning 7,000

July 21, 2020
A QAnon supporter at a Trump event.
Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Twitter said Tuesday it is cracking down on accounts that spread the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory, and has removed more than 7,000 such accounts over the last few weeks after they engaged in targeted harassment.

A Twitter spokesperson told NBC News the company will stop recommending accounts and content related to QAnon and will keep QAnon information from appearing in trending topics or search results. It is also taking steps to keep QAnon followers from coordinating harassment campaigns against other people. Twitter said these actions will affect roughly 150,000 accounts.

QAnon began with an anonymous person making the claim, without any evidence, that President Trump is fighting the "deep state," a group of Satan-worshiping elites who are part of an international child sex trafficking ring. People wearing "Q" hats and shirts or carrying signs are often spotted at Trump rallies and events, and several adherents have won Republican Congressional primaries this year. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.