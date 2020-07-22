See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
Undecided voters are leaning toward Joe Biden, poll shows

9:48 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Reuters/Ipsos polling found that, in the months leading up to the general election, President Trump and his Democratic competitor Hillary Clinton garnered an equal amount of support among third party or undecided voters. Eventually, a majority of those voters backed Trump when they went to the booth. But a new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that he'll have a tough time repeating that against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

A majority of undecided or third party voters — 61 percent — responded that they would support the presumptive Democratic nominee if they had to choose. And 70 percent of those said they disapprove of Trump's performance in the Oval Office so far, and they don't have much hope that he can turn things around.

Based on the numbers, that pessimism seems tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the undecided group, about 80 percent are concerned about the spread of the virus, and a plurality of respondents said electing a candidate with a "robust plan" to help the U.S. recover from the pandemic was the driving factor in deciding their vote.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 4,430 American adults, including 3,744 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points overall and 5 percentage points among undecided or third party voters. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

international snub
Pompeo tried to shake hands with a bunch of foreign leaders. They all turned him down.

10:27 a.m.

Foreign leaders would like to keep their distance from the U.S. right about now.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday to discuss the building of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the U.S. opposes. But despite the testy task at hand, Pompeo tried to be diplomatic and extended his hand to the other foreign ministers at the meeting, The Washington Post's John Hudson observed. Greenland Foreign Minister Steen Lynge, returned his gesture, albeit with a coronavirus-friendly elbow bump.

Images of the exchange between Pompeo and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod provide a bit of a "down low, too slow" vibe.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

The exchange provides just another example of how the rest of the world is viewing the U.S. and its coronavirus outbreak right now. Denmark has only seen 13,500 cases of coronavirus and 611 deaths as of Wednesday, compared to the U.S.'s nearly 4 million cases and 145,000 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
U.S. orders 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer and BioNTech

9:38 a.m.
Pfizer
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced a nearly $2 billion agreement with the U.S. government for doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the agreement the companies detailed on Wednesday, the U.S. will get 100 million doses of a COVID-19 candidate after it's manufactured if it receives approval or authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. will pay $1.95 billion for doses of the potential vaccine for Americans to receive for free and "also can acquire up to an additional 500 million doses," the announcement said.

"Depending on success in clinical trials, today's agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of this vaccine to the American people," U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a statement.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, recently expressed confidence in the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, saying in an interview with Time it's "feasible" for it to potentially receive FDA approval in October "if we are lucky." On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that depending on how studies of the vaccine go, they aim to "be ready to seek Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020." If that goes forward, they'll look to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of the year and "potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021." Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz spent taxpayer money on a personal TV studio

9:37 a.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

For once, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) probably doesn't want anyone paying attention to him.

Gaetz, a vocal conservative and supporter of President Trump, appears to have violated House ethics rules with spending throughout his four years in office, a Politico investigation has found. That includes installing a TV studio in his father's home and hiring a speechwriter who'd been ousted from the Trump administration, Gaetz's office confirmed.

Over the past year, Gaetz spent $28,000 in taxpayer money to an LLC company connected to Darren Beattie, a former White House aide who lost his job after appearing at a convention where white nationalists are known to speak, Gaetz's office told Politico. Gaetz announced his hiring of Beattie as a special adviser for speechwriting in April 2019, but never added him to an official payroll. Individual House members are barred from spending taxpayer money on the outside hiring of speechwriters, consultants, and communications advisers.

Gaetz's office also acknowledged taxpayer money is used to rent a TV camera the congressmember keeps in his father's home and uses for TV appearances. A private company built him a studio as well, and takes a fee every time he appears on the air, Gaetz's office told Politico. Gaetz's office said the congressmember isn't involved in the rental costs, which don't appear on his official spending records, per Politico.

Regarding Beattie's hiring, Gaetz's office said his "contractual arrangement was approved by the necessary House authorities." But "a second review by the Finance Office determined that the services could not be contracted for in exactly that fashion," so they are working to correct the "glorified clerical error," Gaetz's chief of staff said. Kathryn Krawczyk

two thumbs up
Ukraine hostage situation ends after president's promotion of a Joaquin Phoenix documentary

8:19 a.m.
Servicemen and law enforcement officers gather at the scene after police freed all hostages from a bus and arrested the armed man who held them for over 12 hours in the city of Lutsk, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Kiev, on July 21, 2020
YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

A hostage situation in Ukraine has ended after the gunman strangely demanded a presidential movie review.

A gunman held hostages on a bus in Ukraine for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday, and one of his demands was for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to promote the 2005 animal rights documentary Earthlings, which is narrated by Joaquin Phoenix, The New York Times reports.

Zelensky ultimately did so, posting a video on his Facebook page in which he says, "Everybody watch the 2005 film Earthlings." The gunman reportedly showed the movie to the hostages, as well. According to the Times, three of the 13 hostages were freed following a phone conversation between the gunman and Zelensky, and the rest were freed after Zelensky's promotion of the documentary, with the man surrendering to police.

"After the video was published on social networks, we would release all the rest in half an hour," Zelensky later explained, BBC News reports. "Everything happened almost like that. In 30-40 minutes he released all hostages." Zelensky in a Facebook post also celebrated that "we didn't lose anyone today."

The video promoting Earthlings has since been deleted from Zelensky's Facebook page. Brendan Morrow

the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project put a laugh track under Trump's Fox News interview with Chris Wallace

7:15 a.m.

Some progressives are uncertain if the Republicans behind the Lincoln Project are friends or foes, but on Tuesday the anti-Trump ad sorcerers proved they are at least funny (depending on your sensibilities and tastes, of course).

The new ad, "Trumpfeld," is a departure from the PAC's typically darker fare. It essentially gives a Seinfeld gloss to President Trump's revelatory interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace last weekend. There is a Seinfeld-inspired soundtrack and some well-timed edits, but mostly the Lincoln Project team added a laugh track. Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus
Actual COVID-19 infections are up to 13 times higher than reported cases in some states, CDC says

6:51 a.m.
COVID-19 testing site in Australia
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The number of Americans infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus is anywhere from two times higher than the reported rate to 13 times higher, depending on the area of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The report is based on an analysis of antibody tests, which indicate whether a person has been infected, and it's the largest of its kind so far. The U.S. has 3.9 million reported COVID-19 cases and 142,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

About 40 percent of people infected with the new virus never develop symptoms, and they can spread the disease throughout a community without even knowing it. Increased testing would catch some of these silent spreaders and help contain the disease, The New York Times says.

Researchers have also narrowed down their calculation of how deadly COVID-19 is, estimating now that between 5 and 10 people of every 1,000 infected with the coronavirus will die from it, The Wall Street Journal reports. That fatality rate, between 0.5 and 1.0 percent, makes COVID-19 much deadlier than the seasonal flu and less dangerous than Ebola and other recently discovered infectious diseases.

"It's not just what the infection-fatality rate is, it's also how contagious the disease is, and COVID is very contagious," Eric Toner, an emergency medicine physician and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells the Journal. "It's the combination of the fatality rate and the infectiousness that makes this such a dangerous disease." Peter Weber

This just in
China slams U.S. for ordering abrupt closure of Houston consulate, vows retaliation

6:10 a.m.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that the Trump administration had ordered it to close its consulate in Houston for reasons neither Beijing nor Washington specified. The abrupt demand from Washington, delivered Tuesday, is "a political provocation unilaterally launched by the U.S," and "China urges the U.S. to immediately rescind its erroneous decision, otherwise China will undertake legitimate and necessary responses," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing in Beijing. The editor of the Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times said the consulate was given just 72 hours to evacuate.

Houston fire trucks had been called to the consulate Tuesday night by residents concerned about fires in the courtyard of the Chinese diplomatic outpost, but the fire department was denied entry to the building. Footage from neighbors appears to show consulate employees burning papers.

The State Department did not provide any specific rationale for the unusual and escalatory move, but spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the move was "to protect American intellectual property." The U.S. will not tolerate Beijing's "violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," she said in a statement. "President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations."

Wang said the U.S. has been harassing Chinese diplomats over the past year and had opened Chinese diplomatic pouches and removed items, which would be a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, ratified by both China and the U.S. Peter Weber

