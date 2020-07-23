See More Speed Reads
repeat after me
Edit

Trump brags about cognitive test results again, recalls having to repeat 5 words in order

8:07 a.m.

President Trump is continuing to brag about his performance on a cognitive test, taking great pleasure in recounting how he was able to successfully remember five words.

Trump, who earlier this month declared he had "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and subsequently continued to claim it was not easy, described some of the "difficult" questions involved in it during a new interview with Fox News.

As an example of the "much more difficult" questions on this cognitive test, Trump described having to repeat five words — "person, woman, man, camera, TV" — and then later on in the test remember the words to repeat again.

"They said nobody gets it in order, it's actually not that easy," Trump claimed. "But for me, it was easy. And that's not an easy question."

Trump claimed he was even told it was "amazing" that he was able to repeat the five words in the correct order. At the end of this extended riff about the test, which is surely not the last time we'll be hearing about it from the president, Trump declared that this ability of his to remember five words proves that he is "cognitively there." Brendan Morrow

Whoa
Edit

As AMC again postpones its reopening, Bill & Ted sequel scraps exclusive August debut

11:31 a.m.
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Orion Pictures

The studio behind the next Bill & Ted movie has announced some news that theater chains may not find so excellent.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was previously set to receive a traditional theatrical release on Aug. 28, will now be released both in theaters and at home on the same day in September. The news came as a new trailer for the film debuted online.

This is yet another blow for movie theaters, as the big chains have always relied on being the exclusive place to watch a new movie for about three months before it's available at home and generally refused to show films that don't adhere to that schedule. The announcement was made on the same morning that AMC Theatres said it would be postponing its planned U.S. reopening date again after closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

While most big films were delayed as theaters shuttered, some studios in recent months have chosen to release their movies at home instead, including Universal, which gave Trolls World Tour an on-demand release in April. Theaters have hoped this practice would not become the new normal after they're back in operations, and AMC even said it would ban all future Universal films after the CEO of NBCUniversal boasted about Trolls' digital performance and suggested on-demand releases like it could continue when theaters reopen.

Now, another new movie that was meant to be exclusive to theaters will be available to watch at home, this time after theater chains would have theoretically reopened. AMC as of Thursday is planning to reopen in "mid-to-late August," although as U.S. coronavirus cases spike, another delay may be inevitable. If AMC's theaters reopen by September, they presumably will not show Bill & Ted, since the chain requires an exclusive window.

The good news for consumers, though, is that everyone will be able to rock on with Bill and Ted from the comfort of their own homes on Sept. 1. Brendan Morrow

dang
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Republican who called her 'f---ing bitch:' 'I am someone's daughter too'

11:18 a.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has some powerful words for a Republican congressmember who called her some very nasty ones.

Earlier this week, a reporter overheard Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) accost Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol over her comments connecting poverty to crime, seemingly calling her a "f---ing bitch" as he walked away. Yoho delivered a quasi-apology on the floor of the House on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez took her turn.

"I do not need Representative Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to," Ocasio-Cortez declared in a House address. "But what I do have issue with is issuing women, or wives and daughters, as shields and excuses," Ocasio-Cortez continued, addressing how Yoho defended himself by saying he has a wife and two daughters.

"I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter," Ocasio-Cortez pointed out. "I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter," Ocasio-Cortez said, before sharing that her parents "did not raise me to accept abuse from men."

In his Wednesday address, Yoho said "the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." Kathryn Krawczyk

dead in the senate
Edit

Trump's top priority in the next coronavirus relief bill won't make the cut

10:39 a.m.

Republicans apparently put up enough of a fight to get President Trump's top priority off the next coronavirus relief bill.

Despite Trump saying in May that "we're not doing anything without a payroll tax cut," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the cut "won't be in the base bill" Republicans will unveil later that day. Both Republicans and Democrats opposed the tax break, with Democrats arguing it does nothing for unemployed people and Republicans saying it wouldn't do them much electoral good this fall.

"We think the payroll tax cut is a very good pro-growth policy," Mnuchin told CNBC, "but the president's focus is, he wants to get money into people's pockets now, because we need to open the economy." Trump prefers "direct payments," because "there's no question this worked before," Mnuchin added.

The Trump administration had been pushing for the payroll tax cut as recently as this week, but seemed to abandon the idea after Republicans vehemently opposed it in a lunch with administration officials. Still, Mnuchin said Thursday it may come up in a "CARES 5.0," referencing a potential fifth coronavirus relief bill. Kathryn Krawczyk

'it stings'
Edit

Portland mayor tear-gassed by federal agents at protest

10:12 a.m.

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly tear-gassed by federal agents on Wednesday night — as was the city's mayor.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday joined a crowd of protesters in the city and ended up being "left coughing and wincing" after federal officers deployed tear gas into the crowd, The New York Times reports.

"It stings," Wheeler told the Times. "It's hard to breathe. And I can tell you with 100 percent honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response. It's nasty stuff. I'm not afraid, but I am pissed off."

According to CNN, there "is nothing to indicate the mayor was targeted" by the tear gas.

Protests have been ongoing in Portland since the police killing of George Floyd, and a recent report from OPB detailed how federal agents in the area had been "detaining people on Portland streets who aren't near federal property, nor is it clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity." In the wake of these reports, President Trump on Wednesday announced he'd be deploying "hundreds" of federal agents to Chicago and "other cities."

As OPB reports, Wheeler when joining the Portland protesters was met with boos and calls to resign from office. He told the demonstrators that the "tactics that have been used by our federal officers are abhorrent." Brendan Morrow

incredible!
Edit

Fox & Friends marvels at Trump repeating 'person, woman, man, camera, TV'

9:35 a.m.

President Trump's favorite show is very impressed with his brain.

After talking with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace about a cognitive test he'd taken, Trump once again defended his brainpower in an interview with Fox News medical analyst Mark Siegel that aired Wednesday. Trump didn't exactly take a cognitive test on national TV, but he did try to mock up the test by repeating "person, woman, man, camera, TV" a few times and then claimed nobody else can do that.

Siegel, a medical professor at New York University, appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning to recount his experience with Trump's cognitive prowess. While Siegel didn't actually watch Trump take a test, he said "the interview was a cognitive test" in its own right, and "he is extremely sharp on every second."

Siegel didn't mention how Trump found the end of the cognitive test to be difficult, even though the creator of the test has said "it's supposed to be easy." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New jobless claims rise for the 1st time since March

9:33 a.m.
A person in their car arrives to receive an unemployment application being given out by City of Hialeah employees in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of new weekly jobless claims in the United States appears to be headed in the wrong direction.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 1.416 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week, CNBC reports. Not only was this higher than the 1.3 million claims economists had been expecting, but it was also the first time since March that the number of new claims has increased from the previous week, Bloomberg reports. A week prior, there were about 1.3 million new claims.

This rise comes as surges in COVID-19 cases has prompted states to pause or roll back their reopenings, and as The New York Times notes, it also comes days before the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits that was a part of Congress' CARES Act is scheduled to expire. The number of new jobless claims had been gradually decreasing every week, although that number still consistently remained quite high and about double the worst week of the Great Recession. Brendan Morrow

ready for it?
Edit

Taylor Swift is about to release a surprise new album

8:49 a.m.
Taylor Swift
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Look what coronavirus quarantine made Taylor Swift do: put together a surprise new album.

Swift on Thursday revealed that at midnight, she's releasing a previously-unannounced eighth studio album that she wrote and recorded "in isolation" called Folklore.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that did happen," Swift wrote. "And that thing is my eighth studio album, Folklore. ... Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Swift, who just released her seventh studio album Lover in 2019, said that although the music was recorded in isolation, she still managed to collaborate with Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff. In terms of the release, she described how she might have previously "overthought" when to put the album out, but "the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed." The album's standard edition will have 16 songs, and a music video for the song "Cardigan," which she directed, is coming out tonight.

Earlier this year, Swift canceled all of her scheduled 2020 performances due to the coronavirus pandemic including her Lover Fest, at the time telling fans, "I'll see you on stage as soon as I can." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.