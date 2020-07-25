Longtime TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Longtime and prolific television host Regis Philbin died Friday, his family confirmed to People magazine Saturday. He was 88. In a statement, his family said he died of natural causes.

Philbin is known for hosting the morning show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford from 1985-2000. Philbin continued in the same role after Gifford left and was replaced by Kelly Ripa, who co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kelly until Philbin retired in 2011. Additionally, Philbin hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which The Associated Press notes was the most popular program in the United States at the turn of the century and helped turn Philbin's career into a very lucrative one.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family's said in their statement. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss." Read more at People and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell