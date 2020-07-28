See More Speed Reads
2020 Emmys
Brad Pitt picks up an Emmy nomination for playing Fauci on SNL

3:45 p.m.
Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live
NBC

Brad Pitt just earned an Emmy nomination for a performance that Dr. Anthony Fauci essentially willed into existence.

Pitt on Tuesday was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys for playing Fauci in an episode of Saturday Night Live earlier this year. It was a surprise nod for Pitt, who only played Fauci in an opening sketch that lasted a grand total of about three minutes.

The SNL performance, CNN notes, came after Fauci was asked in an interview who should play him on the show, and he responded, "Brad Pitt, of course."

He may have been just kidding, but the crew at SNL happily took his suggestion seriously. Months later, the result of this offhand comment is Pitt picking up his second Emmy nomination for acting, with the first being in the same category for his role on Friends. Should the recent Oscar-winner go home with the prize this September, lets just say he'll know who to thank. Brendan Morrow

the trolls war ends
AMC is ending its ban on Universal movies as part of a landmark agreement

5:56 p.m.
AMC theater remains closed on March 17, 2020 in New York City. Schools, businesses and most places where people congregate across the country have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

AMC Theatres is backing down.

The theater chain, which earlier this year announced it would no longer show movies released by Universal Pictures, on Tuesday reached a major deal with the studio to end the standoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

AMC's problems with Universal stemmed from the studio's decision to release the animated movie Trolls World Tour at home in April rather than waiting for theaters that shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic to widely reopen. The head of NBCUniversal later touted the film's digital success and seemed to suggest the company might consider releasing movies both in theaters and at home simultaneously going forward. That set off AMC, as theaters have always relied on (and insisted upon) being the exclusive place to watch a new movie for about three months following its debut.

But under Tuesday's landmark deal, Universal is permitted to release its movies via premium video-on-demand a mere 17 days after they open in AMC's U.S. theaters. AMC would share the revenue from the film's digital release, writes the Reporter.

Going forward, then, consumers will be able to watch new Universal films, potentially including blockbusters like Jurassic World: Dominion, without having to go out to the theater if they only wait an extra three weeks. The deal is "sure to send shockwaves throughout the exhibition industry," Variety wrote. If other studios strike similar agreements, it seems the coronavirus pandemic — and, improbably, a sequel to Trolls — may have just permanently changed the way we watch movies. Brendan Morrow

portland protests
At least 12 protesters arrested in Portland were released after promising they won't attend another demonstration

5:39 p.m.

At least 12 people arrested during protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, in recent weeks were specifically barred by federal authorities from attending other demonstrations while they await trial as a condition for their release, ProPublica reports. For some, the restriction extended to the entire state of Oregon, others just Portland, and in at least two cases there was no geographic distinction.

"Those terms were given to me after being in a holding cell after 14 hours," Bailey Dreibelbis, who was charged last week with "failing to obey a lawful order," told ProPublica. "It was pretty cut-and-dried, just, 'These are your conditions for [getting out] of here.'"

Legal experts are questioning the constitutionality of the condition, which applies mostly to people who were arrested for minor crimes, like being on a federal sidewalk. On one hand, it's standard to issue "stay away" orders from a place where a potential crime was committed, Somil Trivedi of the American Civil Liberties Union, told ProPublica. It becomes a little bit trickier when that place is part of the public square, but Trivedi conceded the government probably has an argument when it comes to a specific location.

Trivedi does not think the argument holds up when the condition extends to a blanket ban on protests, however. Perhaps, he said, the government could say they don't trust an individual to not break the law again, but the release documents stipulate that separately. "If they want to say 'don't break a law again,' they've already said that," Trivedi said. "Beyond that, the only part that's left would be not letting you exercise your First Amendment right." Read more at ProPublica. Tim O'Donnell

biden his time
Biden promises to announce VP pick next week

5:05 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon have a potential vice president of his own.

Biden will announce his running mate next week, he said in a Tuesday press conference. "I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden said, promising reporters "I'll let you know when I do." Biden has said he will pick a woman as his running mate, and protests over systemic racism in America have raised arguments that he should select a Black woman.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), both formerly presidential contenders themselves, have gotten a lot of attention as potential vice presidential candidates. Meanwhile Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice would be the VP pick Biden knows best, a source close to Biden said Tuesday. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are also reportedly in serious consideration. Kathryn Krawczyk

facts are facts
Barr still denies protesters were tear gassed for Trump's Bible photo op

4:30 p.m.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) used her time questioning Attorney General William Barr to take him to task on "semantics."

Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for questioning regarding the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under his watch. Jayapal, who represents Seattle, said that politicization has been clear in which protesters Barr has decided to police and which he's let stand: those protesting systemic racism and those protesting COVID-19 shutdowns, respectively.

When President Trump wanted to take a photo at St. John's Church near Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square in June, it was reportedly Barr who gave the order for law enforcement to clear out protesters with chemical agents and force. But when Jayapal brought that up Monday, Barr maintained, like he had more than a month before, that "no tear gas was used."

Jayapal quickly called out Barr for the "semantic distinction" between tear gas and other chemical crowd control agents, and asked if any of those methods were appropriate to use at Lafayette Park. But Barr didn't give her a straightforward answer, and so Jayapal went on to question why Barr hadn't sent federal authorities after Michigan protesters who wanted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) "lynched, shot, and beheaded." Barr said he wasn't aware that even happened.

Watch Jayapal's whole questioning below. Kathryn Krawczyk

baseball and coronavirus
Miami Marlins season on hold after 15 players, 2 coaches test positive for coronavirus

3:39 p.m.

Major League Baseball appears to have at least a temporary plan to handle the fallout from the Miami Marlins' coronavirus outbreak, which now includes 15 players and two coaches.

The Marlins' season will be put on hold at least through Sunday in an effort to regroup and bring in replacement players by early next week. Their previous opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, will also take a few days off out of caution, and the Marlins' and Phillies' opponents, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, will instead play each other Wednesday and Thursday after a bit of reshuffling.

It's a bit complicated but seems to make sense for now, especially since the unique season has a balanced schedule in which teams play only their divisional opponents and teams in the other league's correlating geographical division. That should make rescheduling easier, but the league also reportedly won't try to force every team to play all 60 games. Instead, if there's no way to make up games, winning percentage could determine playoff seeding.

The Marlins' situation is worrisome for reasons that go beyond baseball, but there are some encouraging signs from the rest of the league — MLB said Tuesday it has conducted more than 6,400 tests of on-field personnel since Friday and there have been no new positives among any of the other 29 clubs, including the Phillies. Cases could still show up in subsequent tests since the virus' lengthy incubation period means some people could be carrying it while testing negative, but — for the time being — the Marlins appear to be the only squad facing an outbreak. Tim O'Donnell

the investigation continues
Minneapolis 'umbrella man' is white supremacist who smashed windows to 'incite violence,' police say

3:21 p.m.
Man smashing windows in Minneapolis
Screenshot/Twitter

Minneapolis police say they've identified the man who helped spark weeks of violence after the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports — and protesting racism and police brutality was not his intent.

In May, a video spread widely of a man dressed in black and carrying an umbrella while smashing windows at a Minneapolis AutoZone not far from where Floyd was killed. The AutoZone was later burned down as people took over the Minneapolis police's third precinct and the Target store across the street from it, and police say this man was a member of the Hell's Angels biker gang intent on sparking this sort of violence.

"This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city," arson investigator Erika Christensen said in an affadavit filed this week. "The protests had been relatively peaceful" until the so-called "Umbrella man" showed up and "created an atmosphere of hostility and tension," Christensen continued, saying she "believes that this individual's sole aim was to incite violence."

The 32-year-old man has also been linked to an incident in a Minneapolis suburb last month where men in "white supremacist garb" confronted a Muslim woman, the Star Tribune reports. He has not been charged with a crime yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

barr in congress
Barr hesitates to answer whether it's okay for a president to accept foreign election assistance

2:54 p.m.

Asked during a congressional hearing on Tuesday whether it's appropriate for a president to solicit foreign election assistance, Attorney General William Barr responded that it isn't — but not right away.

Barr while testifying before Congress on Tuesday was questioned by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) about whether it's "ever appropriate" for a president "to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an election." President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives after pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report found that the Trump campaign expected to benefit from Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In response to Cicilline's question about whether soliciting or accepting foreign election assistance is appropriate, Barr first responded, "It depends what kind of assistance."

This prompted Cicilline to ask the question once again, this time emphasizing that he was asking about accepting or soliciting "foreign assistance of any kind," to which Barr gave the answer Cicilline was looking for. "No, it's not appropriate," Barr told him.

"Sorry you had to struggle with that one, Mr. Attorney General," Cicilline shot back. Brendan Morrow

