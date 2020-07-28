See More Speed Reads
George Floyd hologram covers statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond

July 28, 2020
The George Floyd hologram.
Screenshot/YouTube/Richmond Times-Dispatch

A hologram of George Floyd made its debut Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, with the image projected onto a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in late May, after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death sparked protests against racism and police brutality around the world, and moved several cities to take down their statues and monuments to Confederate leaders.

The hologram, described as "a myriad of fireflies that form into a beautiful image of George Floyd," is part of a project created by change.org and the George Floyd Foundation. Organizers said the hologram will appear in five different states that were visited in 1961 by the Freedom Riders, with the image going over Confederate statues as a "symbolic call to continue the fight for racial justice."

The Floyd family was able to first see the hologram on Monday night during a private event, where it covered the space where a monument to Jefferson Davis once stood. Floyd's brother, Rodney Floyd, said in a statement that the hologram "will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most." Catherine Garcia

American Federation of Teachers supports strikes if schools don't reopen safely

1:39 a.m.
An elementary school teacher.
iStock

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers union, said on Tuesday it will support any strike conducted because of safety concerns over reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Randi Weingarten said if authorities "don't protect the safety and health of those we represent and those we serve ... nothing is off the table. Not advocacy or protests, negotiations, grievances or lawsuits, or, if necessary and authorized by a local union, as a last resort, safety strikes."

The AFT also adopted a resolution stating that schools should only be able to physically reopen in areas where the COVID-19 transmission rate is less than one percent and the daily community infection rate is below five percent, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia

Artist paints 1,800 flowers to show gratitude for each employee at a Brooklyn hospital

1:07 a.m.

Using paint and a syringe, Michael Gittes found a way to express his appreciation for the medical workers fighting the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles artist decided he wanted to give paintings to the employees of a hospital that had been hit especially hard by COVID-19, and selected Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn. He chose flowers as his subject because "even though these people are all part of a big, beautiful garden, I wanted them to know they were all individual flowers, and without them, there would be no garden," he told The Washington Post. Gittes used a syringe to drip the paint because it is "a symbol of healing."

Interfaith Medical Center has 1,800 employees, and it took Gittes more than three months to complete the project. The paintings were distributed on July 13, with everyone — nurses, custodians, security guards, doctors, administrators, and cafeteria workers — receiving their own work of art.

Account representative Sheila Arthur-Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March, and on the day she was able to go home, her sister died of the virus. "I see Michael's painting as a memorial to my sister, and I'll never forget that he created this for me from his heart," she told the Post. "It's incredible to me that he took the time to paint so many portraits and show that the work we have done is not in vain and that we're loved. It's a phenomenal gift." Catherine Garcia

Doctor touted by Trump believes alien DNA is in medicine and demon dream sex is an actual problem

12:13 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A Houston doctor whose anti-mask and pro-hydroxychloroquine speech was praised by President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., also believes that alien DNA is used in medicine and gynecological problems are the result of people having sex in their dreams with demons, The Daily Beast reports.

Stella Immanuel is a pediatrician and religious minister who runs a medical clinic and church called Firepower Ministries out of a strip mall. Over the last several years, she has recorded videos of her sermons and posted them to YouTube. They cover a wide range of bizarre topics, from the perils of having dream sex with witches to the creation of a vaccine that will stop people from being religious, The Daily Beast reports.

In recent days, a video of her speaking from the steps of the Supreme Court has gone viral in conservative circles, with Immanuel declaring that "nobody has to get sick" from COVID-19 because "this virus has a cure." She was part of an event dubbed the White Coat Summit, organized by the Tea Party Patriots and attended by a few doctors who don't believe the medical consensus on the coronavirus.

During her speech, Immanuel claimed that she has saved hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by Trump; studies have not found any evidence that hydroxychloroquine works to treat the coronavirus. Immanuel went on to declare that because the drug is a valid treatment, masks are unnecessary.

The video was removed from Facebook and Twitter for violating disinformation rules, much to the anger of those who shared it. Immanuel was mad, too, tweeting that Facebook is "not bigger than God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name." Read more at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia

Pelosi calls Barr 'despicable' after contentious appearance before House panel

July 28, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes Attorney General William Barr accomplished one thing during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Barr "demonstrated to the American people the contempt that he has for our democracy," Pelosi told MSNBC's Ari Melber. Throughout the hearing, Barr was on the defensive, as Democrats accused him of intervening in the criminal cases of people close to President Trump and questioned him about his role in sending federal agents to cities where anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests are taking place.

Pelosi was not impressed by anything Barr had to say, telling Melber, "I just thought he was despicable and so beneath the dignity of the attorney general." Pelosi called Barr out for his "inconsistencies" in "not sending law enforcement in when people invaded the legislature in Michigan" while carrying guns, but saying that in cities where "demonstrators are out on the streets, that's violent."

She also said Barr should be "answering for what he did at Lafayette Square," when he ordered that peaceful protesters be pushed out of the Washington, D.C., park ahead of a Trump photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church. Barr denied that tear gas was used against the protesters, and Pelosi called the entire incident "a disgrace. He was like a blob, just a henchman for the president of the United States, instead of the attorney general of the United States of America."

Pelosi told Melber she paid particular attention to questions "related to upholding the Constitution of the United States," and felt Barr "fell very short in that regard. He is there to support the president of the United States, Donald Trump, no matter what. He's not the president's lawyer, that was Michael Cohen, and you know what happened to him." Catherine Garcia

Kodak to use $765 million U.S. government loan to launch new pharmaceuticals arm

July 28, 2020
Kodak headquarters in Rochester, New York.
AP Photo/David Duprey

The Eastman Kodak Company, known for making film and other photography-related products, will receive a $765 million loan from the federal government in order to start producing pharmaceutical ingredients.

A new division, Kodak Pharmaceuticals, will focus on producing two types of chemicals used to manufacture generic pills and tablets, creating 350 jobs in Rochester, New York, and St. Paul, Minnesota. In recent years, Kodak has made some materials for pharmaceutical companies, Executive Chairman Jim Continenza told The Washington Post, and the company is "truly doing this to help tighten and fix the supply chain of pharmaceuticals in America." Kodak has struggled to survive in a world with digital cameras and smart phones, but the company's stock more than tripled after the loan was announced.

The federal government wants to stop relying so much on China, India, and other foreign countries for medicine, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is lending Kodak the money to launch its new project. The agency said about 40 percent of the global supply of drug ingredients is used to make generic medications for Americans, but just 10 percent of the materials are made in the United States.

In May, President Trump signed an executive order giving the DFC authority under the Defense Production Act to finance health-care manufacturing projects amid the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

Trump: 'Nobody likes me'

July 28, 2020

President Trump is blaming his personality, not his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 151,000 Americans dead, for his low approval ratings when it comes to the crisis.

A Morning Consult poll released Monday found that 59 percent of voters do not approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic, with just 36 percent approving. During a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Trump touched on these bleak numbers, wondering aloud why Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is polling better.

"It's interesting, he's got a very good approval rating and I like that," Trump said. "It's good. Because remember, he's working for this administration. He's working with us. We could've gotten other people. We could've gotten somebody else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration. And for the most part, we've done pretty much what he and others ... recommended. And he's got this high approval rating, so why don't I have a high approval rating ... with respect to the virus?"

As Trump sees it, since Fauci is working for the government, the goodwill shown to him should extend to the president, and he finds it "sort of curious" why Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, are "highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That's all." Catherine Garcia

AMC is ending its ban on Universal movies as part of a landmark agreement

July 28, 2020
AMC theater remains closed on March 17, 2020 in New York City. Schools, businesses and most places where people congregate across the country have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

AMC Theatres is backing down.

The theater chain, which earlier this year announced it would no longer show movies released by Universal Pictures, on Tuesday reached a major deal with the studio to end the standoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

AMC's problems with Universal stemmed from the studio's decision to release the animated movie Trolls World Tour at home in April rather than waiting for theaters that shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic to widely reopen. The head of NBCUniversal later touted the film's digital success and seemed to suggest the company might consider releasing movies both in theaters and at home simultaneously going forward. That set off AMC, as theaters have always relied on (and insisted upon) being the exclusive place to watch a new movie for about three months following its debut.

But under Tuesday's landmark deal, Universal is permitted to release its movies via premium video-on-demand a mere 17 days after they open in AMC's U.S. theaters. AMC would share the revenue from the film's digital release, writes the Reporter.

Going forward, then, moviegoers can watch certain new Universal films, potentially including blockbusters like Jurassic World: Dominion, without having to go out to the theater if they only wait an extra three weeks. The deal is "sure to send shockwaves throughout the exhibition industry," Variety wrote. If other studios strike similar agreements, it seems the coronavirus pandemic — and, improbably, a sequel to Trolls — may have just permanently changed the way we watch movies. Brendan Morrow

