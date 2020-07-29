Democrats accuse Trump of 'openly endorsing segregation' with 'Suburban Lifestyle Dream' tweet

Democrats have started calling out President Trump for both his "racist" tweet about suburbs and for assuming suburban dwellers are "as racist and elitist as he is."

In a continuation of his claims that former Vice President Joe Biden and his party want to "destroy the suburbs," Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had a big promise for "all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream." "You will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump continued, saying he would repeal a fair housing rule that asks local governments to reduce their single-family zoning and doesn't mandate they change existing homes at all.

As Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) put it, this is just another example of Trump "openly endorsing segregation."

The President is openly endorsing segregation. And somehow he thinks so little of the American people, he assumes everyone is as racist and elitist as he is. https://t.co/P0X5FyNuGN — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 29, 2020

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) performed a quick translation.

By “low-income housing” President Trump means Black and Brown people. This is a racist tweet and a racist policy that would allow further discrimination in housing. President Trump’s cynical view of Americans in suburban communities is also an insult to those who live there. https://t.co/yE2mS0EpXI — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 29, 2020

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer called the whole thing "a bullhorn to racist white Americans."

A bullhorn to racist white Americans and a pathetic attempt to keep people of color from accessing generational wealth through the housing market. https://t.co/7gRuhkj1pR — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 29, 2020