mark zuckerberg 'likes' this
Facebook beats 2nd quarter revenue expectations even as ad industry struggles

5:22 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg.
Graeme Jennings - Pool/Getty Images

Pretty much every business suffered in 2020's second financial quarter. Well, except Facebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the U.S. GDP, pushing it down 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 32.9 percent from the year before. But Facebook's revenue still grew 11 percent from Q1 to Q2, beating economists' expectations, the company revealed Thursday.

Facebook's 11 percent revenue growth is the smallest quarterly growth it has seen since it became a public company. Previously, its first quarter growth of 18 percent was its smallest. But on average, analysts only expected Facebook's revenue to grow to $17.3 billion in Q2, making its $18.6 billion reality a win, Bloomberg notes. Facebook's profit growth of $5.18 billion also meant shareholders made out well with a $1.80 gain per share, beating estimates of $1.39.

The growth came even though Facebook started facing a major advertiser boycott in July. Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Unilever, and other huge companies stopped buying ads on Facebook and other social media sites over their failure to appropriately combat hate speech on their platforms.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress on Wednesday for an anti-trust hearing, where he faced questions about how the company's digital ad model contributed to the decline of local news, and also Twitter, for some reason. Kathryn Krawczyk

Really?
Trump says with increased mail-in voting, it could take 'years' to know who won the election

6:54 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday evening claimed that if more people are able to vote by mail, it could take "years" to find out the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday morning, Trump floated the possibility of postponing the election rather than letting more people vote by mail amid the pandemic. Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to set the date for voting, and Trump's idea was quickly batted down by Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

During a press conference later in the day, Trump tried to create doubt over how states will distribute mail-in ballots. "You're sending out hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots, hundreds of millions," he said. "Where are they going, who are they being sent to? It's common sense."

Trump, whose poll numbers are dropping, said he wants to know the results on election night and have newscasters "say the projected winner or the winner of the election. I don't want to see that take place in a week after Nov. 3 or a month or frankly, with litigation and everything else that could happen, years, or you never even know who won the election." Catherine Garcia

working from home
MTV will give out a VMA for 'best quarantine performance'

5:21 p.m.
The VMA throphy known as Moon Person is seen during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards press junket at Radio City Music Hall in New York on August 17, 2018.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A few lucky artists are about to put everyone else's quarantine productivity to shame by winning an MTV Video Music Award entirely from home.

MTV on Thursday announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards, which will still be held next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly, though, the show will be taking place in quite an unusual year, as evident by the nominations themselves. MTV this time around has added the new awards of best quarantine performance and best music video from home.

The first (and hopefully last) ever nominees in the former category are Chloe & Halle, CNCO, DJ D-Nice, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Post Malone, while in the latter category, the nominees are 5 Seconds of Summer for "Wildflower," Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U," blink-182 for "Happy Days," Drake for "Toosie Slide," John Legend for "Bigger Love," and twenty one pilots for "Level of Concern," per Variety.

Gaga and Grande lead the nominations with nine each, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd both picked up six nominations and Taylor Swift got five, The Wrap reports. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced last month, although there will be either a limited or no audience, and it will feature "performances from various iconic locations throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island," according to MTV. The show is set for Aug. 30. Brendan Morrow

more good news for biden
Poll puts Biden over Trump in 6 swing states

4:27 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still looking good in key swing states across the country.

In May, a poll from a British consulting firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies put Biden ahead of President Trump in six states Trump won in 2016: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Redfield & Wilton Strategies' July poll shows Biden still has a lead in all of those states, and even widened it in three of them.

While Biden had 4 percent lead over Trump in Arizona, a 2 point lead in Florida, and an 8 point lead in Michigan in May, he has an 8, 7, and 12 percent lead, respectively, in those states as of July. Biden maintained his 10-point lead in Wisconsin over the past two months. Meanwhile Biden lost traction in North Carolina, where he had a 45-43 lead over Trump in May but has a 43-42 lead as of July, and Pennsylvania, where his margin fell from 48-39 to 48-41.

Redfield & Wilton surveyed anywhere from 742 to 1,121 registered voters in each of the states, with larger populations corresponding to larger sample sizes. The polls were conducted from July 19-24. Kathryn Krawczyk

'another Jim Crow relic'
Obama calls for eliminating filibuster to expand access to voting

3:57 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is getting behind the end of the filibuster.

Obama delved into politics during his eulogy for the late Rep. John Lewis on Thursday, calling on lawmakers to expand voting rights as a way of honoring the civil rights icon.

"You want to honor John?" Obama said. "Let's honor him by revitalizing the law that he was willing to die for."

Obama specifically called for ensuring "every American is automatically registered to vote, including former inmates," adding polling places, expanding early voting, making Election Day a national holiday, ending partisan gerrymandering, and guaranteeing "equal representation in our government" to citizens of Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. And he backed the idea of eliminating the Senate filibuster if it's necessary to accomplish these goals.

"If all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God given rights of every American, then that's what we should do," Obama said.

During his eulogy, Obama also blasted "our federal government" for "sending agents to use tear-gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators" and slammed "those in power" who are trying to "discourage people from voting" and "even undermining the Postal Service." Brendan Morrow

cohen speaks (maybe)
Michael Cohen can use social media, talk to reporters, and publish tell-all book on house arrest

3:38 p.m.
Michael Cohen.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will have a lot more freedom as he remains on house arrest.

Cohen, serving a three-year sentence, was released from prison to house arrest in May due to coronavirus concerns, but was taken back into custody in early July. He has since been released again, and scored another win Thursday when the U.S. government dropped its attempt to block him from publishing a tell-all book about Trump.

Cohen was sent back to prison in early July after he was spotted dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government saying he had violated the terms of his release. Cohen then sued Attorney General William Barr, contending the government was retaliating against him for writing a book about Trump to be released before Election Day. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled in Cohen's favor last week and ordered him to return to home confinement.

Still, a condition in Cohen's home confinement agreement barred him from using social media, talking to the media, appearing on TV, and publishing his book. The Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons decided to drop that provision in a Thursday filing, saying "a specific provision" regarding Cohen’s “contact with the media is not necessary." The government will no longer question Hellerstein's release ruling, it also said.

Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress in 2018, all in connection to hush money payments made to women who alleged affairs with Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The tragic consequences of anti-mask paranoia

3:13 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Herman Cain, the former pizza mogul and brief frontrunner in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, has died of COVID-19. It is not known for sure where he contracted the virus, but he came down with symptoms nine days after attending President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20, and posted a picture online of himself there in a group of people without masks.

In other news, Bill Montgomery, the 80-year-old co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, has also died of COVID-19. It has not been reported where he might have come down with the virus, but the other founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, has repeatedly spread misinformation about the pandemic in general and masks in particular. On Kirk's podcast last weekend, he stated he refuses to wear a mask, and falsely suggested that doing so might make you sicker. The official TPUSA Twitter account deleted a tweet mocking mask-wearing after Montgomery's death.

The whole conservative movement has been trying to deny, downplay, and disregard this pandemic from the start. The resulting collateral damage now includes several prominent figures in their own ranks. But even that might not be enough to convince them to shift direction — 66-year-old Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.) recently tested positive, but he suggested on TV that it might have been from wearing a mask. Ryan Cooper

remembering John Lewis
Edit

Obama eulogizes John Lewis as a 'founding father' of a 'fuller, fairer, better America'

3:04 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is remembering the late Rep. John Lewis as a "man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance."

Obama delivered a eulogy at Lewis' funeral service in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, saying he owes a "great debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom" while calling the late congressmember "perhaps" Martin Luther King Jr.'s "finest disciple."

The 44th president also reflected on the United States as a "constant work in progress," saying that Lewis "brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."

"And someday, when we do finish that long journey towards freedom," Obama added, "when we do form a more perfect union, whether it's years from now or decades, or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."

Obama was the third former president to speak at Lewis' funeral, with former President George W. Bush remembering the way Lewis insisted "that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope" and former President Bill Clinton praising Lewis for fighting to "open the doors of America to all its people." Brendan Morrow

