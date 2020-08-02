See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and baseball
Phillies, Marlins provide some cautious optimism for MLB after reporting no new coronavirus cases

11:36 a.m.

The start to Major League Baseball's 2020 season has not gone smoothly, to say the least. A coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players has put their play on hold, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have also had multiple games postponed because of positive tests in their clubhouse. Serious questions about whether the league and teams are equipped to deal with subsequent outbreaks remain, and the possibility of calling off the young season is hovering over everyone's heads. But Sunday's reports do provide some cautious optimism that games can continue for the time being.

The Phillies, who shut down for precautionary reasons after they played Miami last week, have reported no new positive tests among players or staff for the third consecutive day, and it's now believed the team's two positive tests were actually false positives. Inaccurate testing is a problem in its own right, of course, but Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he'd rather have false positives than false negatives. The good news is that it does not seem that the Marlins' outbreak spread to the Phillies.

The Marlins are also getting closer to returning to the field. The team reported no new coronavirus infections for the second straight day and is gearing up for a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles next week. The team will have a very different look, however, if they are indeed able to play. Of the players on their Opening Day roster, 18 have tested positive for the virus, meaning they'll rely on some minor leaguers and a bevy of new acquisitions to fill out their depleted squad. Read more about the Marlins' situation at The Miami Herald. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Public transportation may not be a major source of coronavirus transmission

11:05 a.m.
NYC subway.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

At first glance, taking public transportation seems like a particularly risky activity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but in several major cities where ridership has rebounded there haven't been any outbreaks linked to subways, buses, or commuter railways, The New York Times reports.

In Paris, contact tracers have not found public transportation to be linked to any of the city's 386 coronavirus clusters between early May and mid-July. The same goes for Tokyo's famously busy system, and an Austrian study also did not tie any outbreaks to public transportation in the country.

The findings are encouraging, but come with some caveats. Ridership still falls short of pre-pandemic levels in most places, and those cities where passengers are taking public transportation in more significant numbers have mandated masks, disinfected trains and buses, and ramped up service to avoid overcrowding. Of course, that will likely be the blueprint for many cities going forward, at least while the pandemic continues.

The trickier aspect might have to do with contact tracing. Experts warn that it's challenging to trace an outbreak to public transportation because there's little chance people will remember their precise train car, and it's even more difficult to track down who else was in the same space.

A lot remains unknown, but the Times reports that riding public transportation probably falls somewhere in between walking outdoors and dining indoors on the safety scale. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

2020 rnc
GOP may close convention to press, but decision reportedly not final

8:27 a.m.
GOP sign.
ASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in modern American history, it looks like reporters will not be able to recover the Republican National Convention in person.

The scaled-back convention, set to take place between August 21-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will reportedly be closed to the press this year, although an official said the decision is not final and press coverage options are still being considered for the August event. A convention spokesperson on Saturday said the decision, as it stands right now, was the result of "health restrictions and limitations in place within" North Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news was first reported by The Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Journalists weren't pleased with the possibility. The Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, called the decision "ill-advised" since the nomination of President Trump "is very much the business of the American people," while The New York Times' Maggie Haberman noted it appears to be a contradictory move on Trump's part.

If the rules are not changed, the entire convention still won't be completely private. A Republican official told CNN that the proceedings on the Monday of the convention, including the vote to formally nominate Trump, will be live-streamed. Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus and Congress
Democratic congressman calls out maskless GOP colleagues after positive coronavirus test

August 1, 2020

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Saturday announced he is the latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. The 72-year-old congressman, who said he currently has no symptoms and feels fine, had been isolating after coming into contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Grijalva did not call Gohmert out by name, but said that this week has revealed the consequences of the actions of Republican lawmakers who have gone to work at the Capitol without wearing a mask and taking the virus seriously, something which Gohmert has been accused of throughout the pandemic.

Three lawmakers, including Grijalva, were self-isolating after exposure to Gohmert. One of the others, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) has since tested negative for the virus. Tim O'Donnell

tiktok on the clock
TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly agrees to divest app's U.S. operations

August 1, 2020
ByteDance.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, has agreed to completely sever ties with the social media app's U.S. operations with Microsoft taking over, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters Saturday.

The report comes a day after President Trump said he planned to ban the popular video app in the U.S. amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. TikTok became caught up in the conflict over the U.S.'s growing concerns that ByteDance was harboring users' personal data, which the Trump administration considers a national security risk.

Microsoft has reportedly been working to purchase the app for a while, and it looks like the deal will go through, although it's unclear if Trump will remain committed to his threat. Previously, ByteDance was aiming to retain a minority stake in the U.S. business, a proposal the White House rejected. Bloomberg reported earlier Saturday that threatening to ban the app in the U.S. was a negotiating tactic Trump used to force ByteDance to fully sell its stake.

If ByteDance has indeed made that concession, as indicated by Reuters' sources, the move will test whether Trump was bluffing. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Schumer calls latest round of coronavirus relief talks most productive yet, but sides still 'not close'

August 1, 2020

Congress ended the week in a deadlock after days of negotiating the next iteration of the CARES coronavirus relief bill, allowing the $600/week unemployment boost to expire without a replacement plan in place. As a result, nearly 30 million U.S. workers will now have a lapse in their unemployment benefits. But talks continued on Saturday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sitting down for several hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

There's still nothing imminent, but the four negotiators did suggest there was a little more movement Saturday, with Schumer calling it the most productive meeting yet. "Now each side knows where they're at," he said.

Work will continue Sunday with staff only meetings, and Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin, and Meadows will meet again on Monday. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Legal constraints mean Fed's Main Street program can't help businesses that need it most

August 1, 2020
Federal Reserve building.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

While the Federal Reserve has earned praise for many of its actions aimed at stabilizing the economy in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, its "Main Street" lending program — which is designed to rescue companies that are struggling to stay afloat during the crisis — has sputtered, Politico reports.

The main reason for that, Politico notes, is because the companies that need the Fed's help the most, like hotels with big mortgages, aren't eligible because their debt levels are too high. The Fed, which can't provide grants, is legally prohibited from lending to insolvent companies, and the central bank has subsequently remained cautious about when and where to step in. "It's just too hard to do this through the constraints the Fed has on it by law," David Beckworth, a senior research fellow at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, told Politico.

At the moment, borrower demand reportedly isn't especially high, but if the pandemic doesn't slow down going forward, it won't be a "very rosy picture," said Brian Crawford, executive vice president of government affairs at the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Read more about the program at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

vindman speaks out
Vindman says he stands by 'telling the truth' despite Trump's retaliation

August 1, 2020
Alexander Vindman.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an op-ed published Saturday by The Washington Post, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman spoke out about his decision to retire from the United States military after more than 21 years of service.

Vindman, who entered the national spotlight after he provided damaging testimony during the House's impeachment investigation about President Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, said he decided to leave the Army amid a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" by Trump, which he wrote reminded him more of the "authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving," referring to the Soviet Union and the U.S., respectively.

Despite his personal concerns about the the federal government, Vindman said he stands by the conviction that he "will be fine for telling the truth," even amid the backlash from the White House. He also said he remains "hopeful" for the United States and will continue to "believe in the American Dream" and "defend my nation." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

