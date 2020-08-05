See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Seven states announce bipartisan agreement to expand COVID-19 testing

August 5, 2020
Larry Hogan
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Seven states are teaming up with the goal of expanding rapid COVID-19 testing.

The governors of Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina have announced an interstate compact "to expand the use of rapid point-of-care antigen tests" during the coronavirus pandemic. The bipartisan group of governors is in talks to buy 500,000 antigen tests for each state.

"By banding together, the states are demonstrating to private manufacturers that there is significant demand to scale up the production of these tests, which deliver results in 15-20 minutes," the announcement said, touting this as the first such interstate testing agreement during the pandemic.

The compact was negotiated by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who on Tuesday thanked "my fellow governors for signing on to this groundbreaking bipartisan agreement" to "acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19," adding that "we will be working to bring additional states, cities, and local governments on board as this initiative moves forward." Brendan Morrow

Womp womp
Pence calls Chief Justice John Roberts 'a disappointment to conservatives'

1:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence isn't happy that Chief Justice John Roberts played a role in upholding the Affordable Care Act and rejecting a Nevada church's challenge to coronavirus restrictions, calling him a "disappointment to conservatives."

In an interview with the Christian Broadcast Network on Wednesday, Pence said such cases "are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court." Roberts also sided with the court's liberal wing in June to strike down a Louisiana abortion law, and Pence said that ruling should be "a wake up call for pro-life voters around the country who understand in a very real sense that the destiny of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in 2020."

Soon, President Trump will publish a list of "men and women from which he will draw any future appointments to the Supreme Court of the United States," Pence added, like he did in 2016. "He kept his word, he's going to do that in the fall of 2020, and the next four years he'll keep his word and appoint more principled conservatives to our courts." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
L.A. mayor warns utilities will be shut off at houses throwing large parties amid pandemic

12:43 a.m.
Eric Garcetti.
Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

Attention, pandemic partiers: If you're in Los Angeles and you ignore orders against holding large gatherings, expect to get your water and power shut off.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said that starting Friday night, if Los Angeles Police Department officers are called to a property and find that there is a big party taking place and there's evidence earlier gatherings also occurred, the department will ask the city to turn off the utilities within 48 hours.

Garcetti said that people are turning houses that are vacant or used for short-term rentals into "nightclubs in the hills," and "the consequences of these large parties ripple far beyond just those parties. They ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread."

On Monday night, the LAPD fielded several calls from residents in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, complaining about a massive party. When officers arrived at the property at 7 p.m., there were about 200 people inside the mansion; although gatherings of any size are banned under Los Angeles County's coronavirus health order, the cops did not break up the party, the Los Angeles Times reports. Several hours later, there was a shooting at the property, which left one woman dead and three others injured. Catherine Garcia

interviews
Rep. James Clyburn: Trump is 'trying to do everything' he can to prevent a 'fair, unfettered election'

August 5, 2020
Rep. James Clyburn.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the third-ranking House Democrat, told The Associated Press on Wednesday he believes President Trump is trying to sway the election by scaring people into thinking mail-in voting isn't safe.

"We've got bar codes that can identify every stick of chewing gum in a grocery store and you are telling me that we cannot have bar codes to identify every ballot that goes out and certify it as it comes in?" he said on Wednesday. "We can do this. That's what we've got to do. Put the money in this budget. And so that we can have a fair, unfettered election. This guy is trying to do everything he possibly can to prevent that from happening."

Clyburn also told AP he won't attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, and said that if Trump does deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House later this month, it wouldn't be appropriate. "Let him do it from the golf course," Clyburn suggested.

Regarding negotiations for a new coronavirus aid package, Clyburn said he thinks Democrats and Republicans will be able to soon come to an agreement, but it won't be easy as this is "a health care crisis wrapped into an economic crisis, and they are so interwoven. You can't solve the economic crisis without solving the health care crisis, and the problem we've got is that we do not have a national plan to deal with this virus. That's not the way you run a national government."

Things are "much, much worse" now than they were during the Great Recession, he added, and "our entire economy is at stake." Catherine Garcia

Ouch
New Lincoln Project ad crowns Jared Kushner 'Secretary of Failure'

August 5, 2020

Whether it's trying to establish peace between the Israelis and Palestinians or setting up a national coronavirus testing plan, President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner "has never met a problem he couldn't f--k up," the Lincoln Project says in a new ad released Wednesday.

Kushner is a "pampered princeling" who doesn't have the experience or knowledge necessary to take on any of the tasks Trump has thrown at him, which makes him "a perfect fit for this White House," the ad declares.

Trump tapped Kushner to help lead the administration's coronavirus response, which has resulted in "150,000 people dead and an economy in ruins," and the Lincoln Project says this is proof that Trump doesn't and never has understood the gravity of the situation. "If you've ever wondered whether this president took COVID-19 seriously," the ad states, "look no further than who he put in charge of protecting America's health: Jared Kushner, Trump's Secretary of Failure." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Deutsche Bank complied with subpoena from New York prosecutors over Trump's finances

August 5, 2020
Donald Trump.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

In 2019, New York prosecutors subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, President Trump's longtime lender, seeking financial records that Trump and his company had given the bank, four people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The same prosecutors have been trying for the last year to get Trump's personal and corporate tax records. The criminal inquiry into Trump's business practices at first appeared to be focused only on hush money payments made in 2016 to two women who said they had affairs with Trump, the Times reports, but this move indicates that their investigation is wider in scope than previously known. In a court filing this week, prosecutors suggested they were investigating possible bank and insurance fraud.

Deutsche Bank became Trump's primary lender in the late 1990s, giving him and his company more than $2 billion. The bank complied with the subpoena and turned over to the Manhattan district attorney's office financial statements and other documents Trump submitted while trying to get loans, two people with knowledge of the matter told the Times.

In 2019, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump regularly inflated the actual value of his real estate assets while trying to secure loans. Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Facebook removes Trump post due to coronavirus misinformation

August 5, 2020
Donald Trump.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time, Facebook has removed a post on President Trump's personal page that spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post featured a clip of Trump's interview with Fox News that aired on Wednesday morning. Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" or "virtually immune" from COVID-19, and as such should be able to go back to school in the fall. Children can in fact transmit the virus and have died of it.

Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesman, told NBC News the video "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation."

Earlier Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the Trump campaign has run several ads on Facebook with false claims about former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. The social network's independent fact checkers flagged the ads, but their findings were never shared with users. Catherine Garcia

Voting Rights
Iowa ends lifetime voting ban for people with felony convictions

August 5, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) on Wednesday signed an executive order ending the state's lifetime voting ban for residents who have a felony conviction, giving them the ability to vote after they complete their sentences.

The move comes after activists spent months protesting outside the state capitol. The nonprofit Sentencing Project estimated in 2016 that about 52,000 Iowans weren't able to vote because of their felony convictions, with almost 24,000 finished with their criminal sentences.

"Today we take a significant step forward in acknowledging the importance of redemption, second chances, and the need to address inequalities in our justice system," Reynolds said in a statement. "The right to vote is the cornerstone of society and the free republic in which we live. When someone serves their sentence, they should have their right to vote restored automatically."

Robert Pate runs a mentorship and support group in Des Moines called Image 4 Lives, and as someone with a felony conviction, he is "thankful" for the executive order. "People will feel more accepted coming out of prison," Pate told The Guardian. "People will get more involved with voting."

Those convicted of murder, manslaughter, and abortion after the second trimester, which is a felony in the state, will not see their voting rights automatically restored, The Guardian reports. Because this is an executive order and not a constitutional amendment, the change could be rescinded by a future governor, but Reynolds said she will push the Republican-led legislature to pass an amendment making her new policy permanent. Catherine Garcia

