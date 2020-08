Trump campaign humbly suggests 11 Fox News hosts to moderate a presidential debate

President Trump's campaign isn't letting up on its request for another presidential debate. And to make the job easier, it has a list of potential hosts already picked out.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign yet again called for a fourth, earlier presidential debate between the incumbent and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, arguing the first debate scheduled for Oct. 22 will come after many Americans have already voted early. The campaign submitted 24 people it would like to see moderate the proposed September debate along with that request, and nearly half of them work for Fox News.

Along with the Fox News hosts, many of whom have been constantly sympathetic to and even supportive of Trump in the past, the list includes other members of the conservative media who've supported Trump as well. And to round it all off, there are a few high-profile journalists from ABC News, CBS News, and a few other major outlets.

This is the Trump campaign's list of reporters "to be considered as moderators" for the debates, per their latest statement asking for a fourth, earlier debate to be added to schedule. pic.twitter.com/b9w23fVKbm — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 5, 2020

This isn't Trump's first attempt to get another debate on the schedule, though he previously tasked Rudy Giuliani with advocating for a free-for-all, moderator-less debate where Trump and Biden ask each other the questions. Kathryn Krawczyk