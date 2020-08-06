See More Speed Reads
masks work
Edit

Data shows Kansas counties with mask mandates have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases

August 6, 2020
A woman wears a mask while walking down the street.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Counties in Kansas that adopted a mask mandate have seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

In late June, Gov. Laura Kelly (D) issued a statewide mask guidance, but because the Kansas legislature limited her emergency powers, each county was able to decide whether or not to enforce the order, KSHB reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Norman said 15 counties went along with the order, while 90 decided to make wearing a mask a recommendation only.

"What we've seen through this is that in the counties with no mask mandate, there's no decrease in the number of cases per capita," Norman said. "All the improvement in the case development comes from those counties wearing masks."

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been interviewing people who have recovered from the virus, and Norman finds it worrisome how some can't seem to shake the symptoms, saying, "This serves to me as humbling, in many regards, and a reminder that we still know very little about this disease and its impact on the body." Catherine Garcia

beirut blast
Edit

Security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Beirut

1:53 a.m.
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Beirut.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Thursday night, demanding that top officials resign in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion in the city, which left at least 145 people dead and 5,000 injured.

Several dozen protesters gathered in downtown Beirut, starting small fires and throwing stones at riot police, who in turn fired tear gas, BBC News reports. The demonstrators say government negligence caused the explosion, and people need to be held accountable.

Government officials have said the explosion, which leveled buildings and blew out windows miles away from the blast site, was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in unsafe conditions since 2013. Customs and port officials have asserted they asked numerous times for the ammonium nitrate, which is used in fertilizer and explosives, to be exported.

Two government officials have resigned since Wednesday: Marwan Hamade, a member of parliament, and Tracy Chamoun, the ambassador to Jordan. An investigation into the blast is now underway, and Lebanese state media said 16 people have been detained. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

College students launch free online tutoring service to help stressed parents during pandemic

1:10 a.m.
A woman receives virtual tutoring.
iStock

Friends Angela Sun, Madeleine Zheng, and Mae Zhang want to make things easier on parents who are trying to juggle work and helping their kids with school, so they launched a free virtual tutoring service that provides assistance with everything from biology to economics.

Sun, Zheng, and Zhang are graduates of University High School in Tucson. They started Cov Tutors in July, and when they opened registration, five students signed up. "The very next day, numbers doubled," Sun, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, told KOLD. They offer one-on-one Zoom sessions, with each student receiving one to two hours of tutoring, one to three times a week.

The tutors help with homework and give lectures, so it feels like they are in "a classroom setting," Sun said. Some students have signed up to prepare for upcoming courses, while others need a refresher in certain subjects. Zheng, a student at Arizona State University, told KOLD that by offering tutoring, it "takes that burden away from the parent, especially because they have to work and right now it's kind of a financially stressful time as well." Catherine Garcia

second time around
Edit

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for coronavirus, hours after positive result

12:18 a.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced on Thursday night that after testing positive for COVID-19 in the morning, he took a second test in the afternoon, and those results came back negative.

DeWine was supposed to meet President Trump when he flew into Cleveland in the morning, but that appearance was scrapped after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said this was "a big surprise to me and certainly a big surprise to our family," and planned on going into isolation for 14 days at his farm in southwestern Ohio. DeWine also shared that he felt "fine. I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches."

Later, DeWine, his wife Fran, and all of his staff members were tested for COVID-19, with PCR tests administered; these tests are very sensitive in detecting the virus, WLWT reports. The tests were all run twice, and came back negative each time. DeWine's office said it is confident these results are accurate, and "out of an abundance of caution," both DeWine and his wife will be tested again on Saturday. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Trump issues executive orders targeting TikTok, WeChat

August 6, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday night, President Trump issued executive orders banning American people and companies from doing business with the Chinese parent companies of TikTok, a video-sharing app, and WeChat, a messaging app.

The executive orders did not explicitly say what business transactions will be prohibited; the bans go into effect in 45 days, and by that time, the Commerce Secretary must define what exactly is banned, The Associated Press reports.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, while WeChat is owned by Tencent; neither responded to AP's requests for comment. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called TikTok and WeChat security threats, and earlier Thursday, the Senate voted unanimously in support of a bill banning federal employees from installing TikTok on government-issued devices.

TikTok has a separate U.S. enterprise, and has said it does not store American user data in China. WeChat has also denied sharing data with the Chinese government, saying it stores U.S. user data in Canada. Microsoft is now in talks with ByteDance to purchase TikTok's U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand entities. Catherine Garcia

2020 primaries
Edit

Trump-endorsed candidate Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate GOP primary

August 6, 2020
Bill Hagerty.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Hagerty won the Tennessee Senate Republican primary on Thursday, defeating the 14 other candidates who hoped to replace retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty, 60, was President Trump's first ambassador to Japan, and received his endorsement. In recent weeks, the race tightened, as orthopedic surgeon Manny Sethi declared he was the true conservative running, not Hagerty. He pointed to Hagerty's friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and his past work in private equity as proof of this; in turn, Hagerty claimed that because Sethi made a $50 donation to a Democratic candidate, he wasn't trustworthy.

Stephanie Chivers, a longtime adviser to Alexander, told The New York Times it's "not as if there was any huge philosophical difference between Hagerty and Manny. So I really believe that Trump's endorsement made the difference." Catherine Garcia

trolls
Edit

Facebook removes hundreds of fake accounts posing as Black Trump supporters

August 6, 2020
Facebook logos.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook on Thursday removed several hundred accounts masquerading as Black supporters of President Trump and the QAnon conspiracy, saying they were actually being run by workers in a Romanian troll farm.

Troll farms use fake accounts in order to manipulate and interfere with internet discourse, and are often linked to foreign governments or businesses that want to focus attention on certain topics. The Romanian troll farm posted content on Facebook and Instagram under names like "We Love Our President" and "BlackPeopleVoteForTrump," NBC News reports.

Facebook said using fake accounts goes against company policy, and the removals were due to "behavior, not content." Facebook also took down hundreds of fake accounts linked to The Epoch Times, a pro-Trump conservative media outlet. This affected 303 Facebook accounts, 181 pages, and 44 groups, as well as 31 Instagram accounts, which combined had more than two million followers. Some of the accounts shared false information about COVID-19, Facebook said, as well as conspiracy theories about recent anti-racism protests.

These accounts were tied to the digital media outlet TruthMedia, and The Epoch Times and its parent company, Epoch Media Group, deny having any connection to the organization and fake accounts. In 2019, The Epoch Times was banned from advertising on Facebook after buying ads under different names so they didn't have to go through review; at the time, they were the largest buyer of pro-Trump ads on the platform, NBC News reports. Catherine Garcia

beirut blast
Edit

Beirut bride filmed during blast says one thing entered her mind: 'Now you are going to die'

August 6, 2020

In the aftermath of Tuesday's massive explosion in Beirut, which left at least 145 people dead, dozens missing, and an estimated 300,000 homeless, video showing a woman posing in her wedding gown and then falling to the ground because of the blast went viral.

Her name is Dr. Israa Seblani, and she was taking photos in the Saifi neighborhood, less than a mile from the explosion site. Seblani was joined by the groom, Ahmad Sbeih, who was thrown into the air and landed about six feet away. "One thing came into my mind: Now you are going to die." Seblani told The New York Times on Thursday.

Seblani said there was shattered glass everywhere, as people stumbled around, covered in blood. "It just took a second from hearing the explosion to being hit by it," Seblani said. "The beautiful place that I was in, it turned into a ghost town."

Seblani and Sbeih made their way home, and had to quickly decide whether to go through with their wedding ceremony. They chose to do so, in front of relatives who gathered at their house. "There are families who lost their children, children who lost their parents, so how can we be happy?" Seblani said. "All we can say is thank God for everything."

She is finishing her residency at a Detroit hospital, and has been waiting for years to get Seblani a visa so he can join her in the United States. Lebanon is going through an economic crisis on top of the coronavirus pandemic, and Seblani told the Times she wants to go back to the U.S., but worries about leaving Sbeih in Beirut. "Life in Lebanon is getting complicated, more and more," she said. "But we need to be together. We've been apart for three years, and that's enough." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.