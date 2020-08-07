See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Unemployment rate declines to 10.2 percent, but experts point to 'discouraging' pace of recovery

9:37 a.m.
A restaurant displays a Now Hiring sign amid the coronavirus pandemic, on August 4, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate declined to 10.2 percent in July, as the economy added 1.8 million jobs, the Labor Department said on Friday.

This came after the June jobs report last month showed the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent, with 4.8 million jobs added. The July report surpassed expectations, as experts were anticipating about 1.48 million jobs would be added and that the unemployment rate would decline to about 10.6 percent, CNBC reports.

But the unemployment rate is still higher than during the Great Recession, and experts raised concerns about the recovery's slowing pace.

"The economy is still in a massive hole, but we're crawling back out," University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers tweeted. "The problem is that the pace of improvement has slowed to a crawl." MacroPolicy Perspectives economist Julia Coronado similarly told The Wall Street Journal, "The pace of recovery has really been set back by the resurgence of the virus. Given how far we have to go to re-employ the people who have become unemployed, that's very discouraging."

The Washington Post's Heather Long, noting that the U.S. has recovered about 43 percent of the jobs that were lost during the coronavirus crisis, additionally wrote, "There's still a lot of people hurting and a long way to go until we're back to 'normal.'" Brendan Morrow

green light
Edit

Cuomo says all New York schools can reopen

1:09 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has given all schools in the state the authorization to reopen.

"By our infection rates, all school districts can open, everywhere in the state," Cuomo said on Friday. "Every region is below the threshold that we established, which is just great news."

School districts in New York have to submit reopening plans to the Department of Health and the State Education Department, and these plans can be disapproved "if they're not responsible," Cuomo explained. To reopen in person, the region a school is in must have an average COVID-19 positivity rate of less than five percent, according to The New York Times. The Times notes this announcement doesn't mean all schools will ultimately reopen in person, but they have the clearance from the governor to do so.

New York during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic was the hardest-hit state in the United States, in April reaching a peak of more than 11,000 new cases in a single day. Since then, its daily number of new cases and deaths has come down, and its infection rate this week fell below one percent. Cuomo says the state will continue to monitor the infection rate in the coming weeks before schools would reopen and could adjust the plan should there be a spike.

But at this time, the governor said, "you look at our infection rate, we are probably in the best situation in the country right now, as incredible as that is. So if anybody can open schools, we can open schools." Brendan Morrow

Look who's talking
Edit

Biden campaign reportedly making 'ruthless cuts' to convention speaking list

12:19 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

This year's virtual, time-crunched Democratic National Convention isn't making space for many top Democrats to speak.

The DNC has set aside just two hours every night from August 17–20 for the convention where former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination. That has led the Biden campaign to make some "ruthless cuts" to some of the highest profile Democrats out there, though the convention's official schedule is far from finalized yet, Politico reports.

"It goes without saying that the party's two most popular figures," former President Barack Obama and first last Michelle Obama, will get a big role even with time so limited, Politico writes. Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are in as well. But some Democrats have "grumbled" that if Hillary Clinton is appearing, failed nominees like Al Gore and John Kerry probably should too, per Politico. Others are worried about "spotlighting" Bill Clinton "in the #MeToo era," Politico continues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) reportedly doesn't have a slot yet, nor do any of her fellow progressive political newcomers. But the party has reportedly made room for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who ran against President Trump in 2016. He'll speak on the same night as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) "in a demonstration of unity," Politico writes. Democrats are also reportedly on the lookout for veterans and Republicans with national security expertise to speak, though planning is still underway with just 10 days until the convention's first night. Read more about what to expect at the DNC at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

shhhhhh
Edit

Florida health directors reportedly told not to say whether schools should reopen

12:07 p.m.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference relating hurricane season updates at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

County health directors in Florida have reportedly been told not to provide a recommendation about whether schools should reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida state officials "instructed county directors to focus their advice to school boards on how best to reopen," but the health directors have been told "not to make a recommendation" about whether to actually reopen at all, The Palm Beach Post reports. This is despite the fact that an edict from Florida Education Commission Richard Corcoran instructed schools seeking to not reopen to receive a wavier from health officials.

"We've been advised that our role here is to just advise as to what can we do to make the environment in schools as safe as possible with COVID-19," one health director, Patricia Boswell, reportedly said at a school board meeting. "It is not to make a decision on whether or not to open the school."

Former health directors told the Palm Beach Post this is unusual, as they typically would provide the schools with such advice.

"Yes, we always advise them what to do," said Dr. Claude Dharamraj, former health director for Pinellas County. "Schools are educators; they are not health experts. They have nowhere else to turn but us.”

Health directors still recommended classes stay online in certain counties, but other school boards have made the decision to reopen "despite serious misgivings" after not receiving advice from the local officials on whether to do so, according to the report. Read more at the Palm Beach Post. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Pfizer will manufacture Gilead's emergency coronavirus drug remdesivir to scale up its supply

10:57 a.m.

Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment is getting a supply chain boost.

Pfizer has entered a multi-year agreement with Gilead to manufacture its antiviral drug remdesivir, which has been FDA approved for emergency use to fight coronavirus, the pharmaceutical company announced Friday. The partnership is intended to ramp up production of the intravenous drug.

While no drug has been approved for the treatment of coronavirus, remdesivir has been approved for emergency use. A study showed the drug, which was developed as a potential Ebola treatment, significantly reduced the risk of death in severely sick COVID-19 patients. At the beginning of July, the Trump administration bought up all the remdesivir Gilead was set to produce in July, August, and September. Pfizer will start ramping up that production even further through contract manufacturing services at its McPherson, Kansas, facility.

Concerns still remain over the price of remdesivir. At $520 per dose, it could cost a patient $3,000 over a typical coronavirus treatment. State attorneys general have sought to enforce a federal patent law that would force Gilead to increase the supply of the drug and lower its price; the partnership with Pfizer will hopefully provide Gilead the bandwidth to do that. Kathryn Krawczyk

26 billboards around Louisville Kentucky
Edit

Oprah Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards calling for arrests in Breonna Taylor case

10:40 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is continuing to "cry for justice" for Breonna Taylor.

Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards around Louisville, Kentucky, which call for the police involved in Taylor's killing to be arrested and charged, Variety and WLKY report. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police who were executing a no-knock warrant at her Louisville apartment in March. Her boyfriend has said he fired a shot because he thought they were intruders.

O, The Oprah Magazine recently announced it was featuring Taylor on its cover, marking the first time that Winfrey herself wasn't on the cover of the magazine. The billboards put up around Louisville feature the same image used for the cover, as well as Winfrey's quote that "if you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

When the cover of O was announced, Winfrey penned an article saying Taylor was "just like me" and decried the fact that the police involved in her death have not faced charges.

"We can't be silent," Winfrey wrote. "We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. coronavirus death toll could rise to nearly 300,000 by December, model projects

8:15 a.m.
Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin greets local residents arriving to a food distribution center at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York.
John Moore/Getty Images

A key model has projected that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States could reach almost 300,000 by December.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has forecasted that the U.S. coronavirus death toll will reach 295,011 by Dec. 1. That's up from the over 160,000 COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University. But the model also finds that mask-wearing could prevent tens of thousands of these deaths.

Specifically, the researchers say that if 95 percent of Americans wore masks when leaving their homes, the forecasted COVID-19 death toll could decrease by 66,000 to about 228,000. IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray stressed the need for Americans to continue measures like wearing masks, even in areas where COVID-19 cases are not spiking.

"We're seeing a rollercoaster in the United States," Murray said. "It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others — which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again."

Murray also explained to CNN that Americans have an "extraordinary opportunity" to save lives by wearing a mask.

"It's rare that you see something so simple, so inexpensive, so easy for everybody to participate in, can have such an extraordinary impact," he said. Brendan Morrow

beirut blast
Edit

Security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Beirut

1:53 a.m.
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Beirut.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Thursday night, demanding that top officials resign in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion in the city, which left at least 145 people dead and 5,000 injured.

Several dozen protesters gathered in downtown Beirut, starting small fires and throwing stones at riot police, who in turn fired tear gas, BBC News reports. The demonstrators say government negligence caused the explosion, and people need to be held accountable.

Government officials have said the explosion, which leveled buildings and blew out windows miles away from the blast site, was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in unsafe conditions since 2013. Customs and port officials have asserted they asked numerous times for the ammonium nitrate, which is used in fertilizer and explosives, to be exported.

Two government officials have resigned since Wednesday: Marwan Hamade, a member of parliament, and Tracy Chamoun, the ambassador to Jordan. An investigation into the blast is now underway, and Lebanese state media said 16 people have been detained. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.